Overnight snow didn't stick around long but was fun for children while it lasted
Overnight snow didn't stick around long but was fun for children while it lasted

Overcast skies finally opened up with rain and then snow Saturday night, but the sun was soon melting off the half-inch of accumulation that piled up.

There was a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service overnight for Iredell County and seven other nearby counties. While temperatures dropped to 26 degrees overnight as the snow came through with light winds, it was pushing 40 degrees by noon Sunday.

Most signs of the snow will likely be gone by Monday as temperatures are expected to return to the lower 50s and making their way to almost 60 degrees later in the week.

