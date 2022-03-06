Overlooked author, born in Statesville, should be celebrated

An interesting thing happens when you read a book a second time separated by several years from your first reading. The book changes. Or, just perhaps, it is you, the reader, who has changed. Such is the case with my second reading of the autobiographical “Making Love to Typewriters,” by the late Theodore Taylor (1921-2006), published in 2004 by Ivy House Publishing Group in Raleigh. Taylor has been overlooked by Statesville, his hometown.
I wish I had known Taylor personally. He had an interesting sort of “Huck Finn” childhood. Ted was a self-confessed climber of tall trees, a fisherman of local creeks and rivers, an explorer of local cemeteries and abandoned houses. He was also a smoker of rabbit tobacco, a daydreamer in grammar school, a lover of dogs and a listener to Southern tall tales told by older folks.
Born in Statesville on June 23, 1921, Taylor’s first job involved writing: delivering newspapers for the old “Greensboro Daily News.” He also sold greens from a makeshift garden, pedaled candy on the streets and sold scrap metal to Gordon’s junkyard to help support his family during the Great Depression.
According to his book, he would get up early — around 4 a.m. — get on his bicycle, pedal down to the Vance Hotel, get his papers which arrived by Greyhound bus, roll them, and then set out about town with his deliveries. Then it was pedal back to home, eat breakfast and get ready to go to school. All this before the tender age of 10.
Even as a boy, Taylor began mentally collecting images, smells and sounds of people and places which he incorporated into later stories, novels and screenplays.
After his family moved to Portsmouth, Virginia, Taylor started covering high school sports for the town’s evening newspaper, “The Star,” when he was 13.
As Taylor described it, “Inspired by the people-rich locale, the writers at “The Star” and the sounds and smell of the newspaper — a living organism with a thudding heart — I fell in love with ink and words at that time.”
On another page he says of the newsroom of “The Star,” “Suddenly I was in the world of adults. Small town newspapering was fun then, typewriter hunt and peck two-fingered, the men and a few women playing life games, having fun writing, smoking and drinking. I was entranced. They were storybook people and I was in total awe of them.”
It is not surprising that as an adult, he became a reporter and a screenwriter for movies and television and ended up living in California. He would eventually work with such big-screen luminaries as Richard Crenna, Clark Gable, Richard Harris, Tippi Hedren, Charlton Heston, William Holden, Steve McQueen and John Wayne.
Taylor honorably served in the Navy in both World War II and the Korean War. In World War II, he was on a tanker crossing the Atlantic with thousands of gallons of high-test aviation fuel in its hold. 0ften he stood watches in the ship’s crow’s nest, on the lookout for Nazi submarines. Talk about deserving hazardous duty pay!
Taylor penned his first book at the age of 33. Perhaps the most notable of his more than 50 books — mostly novels for young adults — was “The Cay” (1969), which was subsequently made into a TV movie in 1974 starring James Earl Jones. Our library has a copy and/or you can get your own copy of the book through eBay or Amazon. I don’t think the film is available.
Supposedly, it took Taylor only three weeks to write the book, which won wide acclaim. In 1993 Taylor published a sequel, “Timothy of The Cay.”
Another of his books was “The Bomb” (1995), about the atomic test bomb that was exploded underwater next to the Bikini Atoll by our military in 1946 in “Operation Crossroads,” and the social disruption this caused the 167 native peoples who thought the tiny Bikini coral cluster was their forever home.
Of course, we, the U.S. of A., moved the natives to another island — all those islands are alike, aren’t they, so what’s the problem? — before we served up the giant radioactive mushroom which poisoned the islands for the foreseeable future.
Here’s what I propose: We should get copies of Taylor’s books and have a read-a-thon and then, perhaps, get a copy of “The Cay” and show it at the library. Attendees could nibble on mushroom canapes during the film.
We could plan this to culminate on Taylor’s birthday, June 23, and have “Ted Taylor Day” proclaimed by his honor the mayor. Furthermore, we could put up an historical marker where his home, beside the fabled, legendary (some say spook-ridden) Dr. Anderson House once stood on Walnut Street, behind Mitchell Community College. Ted described the Anderson residence as “a truly grand house about forty feet away from us.”
As a boy, Taylor developed a close relationship, like a surrogate father, with his neighbor, Dr. Thomas Anderson. Ted’s father was absent looking for work during much of Ted’s youth, and Dr. Anderson took Ted to movies, to the circus when it came to town and other father-and-son type events.
We should celebrate local artists, musicians, writers, and so forth and do all we can to recognize them, even if it is posthumously.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”