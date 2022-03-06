Overlooked author, born in Statesville, should be celebrated

An interesting thing happens when you read a book a second time separated by several years from your first reading. The book changes. Or, just perhaps, it is you, the reader, who has changed. Such is the case with my second reading of the autobiographical “Making Love to Typewriters,” by the late Theodore Taylor (1921-2006), published in 2004 by Ivy House Publishing Group in Raleigh. Taylor has been overlooked by Statesville, his hometown.

I wish I had known Taylor personally. He had an interesting sort of “Huck Finn” childhood. Ted was a self-confessed climber of tall trees, a fisherman of local creeks and rivers, an explorer of local cemeteries and abandoned houses. He was also a smoker of rabbit tobacco, a daydreamer in grammar school, a lover of dogs and a listener to Southern tall tales told by older folks.

Born in Statesville on June 23, 1921, Taylor’s first job involved writing: delivering newspapers for the old “Greensboro Daily News.” He also sold greens from a makeshift garden, pedaled candy on the streets and sold scrap metal to Gordon’s junkyard to help support his family during the Great Depression.