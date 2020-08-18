Overdoses rising during pandemic in Iredell County

People are told to isolate themselves from others if they feel ill and are concerned they've contracted the coronavirus.
Public gatherings are limited in number, another step designed to keep the virus from spreading rapidly and overwhelming the healthcare system.
However, that same isolation used to slow infection rates can be a danger for those dealing with addictions. That's especially true for opioids.
"Recovery is big on personal connections and individual communication. With everything shut down, you take away that connection," Jill McLelland said. She is the director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell.
With gatherings limited to 10 people by Gov. Roy Cooper, it's harder for recovery groups to gather. The sensitive nature of the subject also means meeting in more public places isn't an option.
The loss of jobs, cuts to income, and having limits on the social support structures is taking a toll, according to McLelland.
Data backs her words. While the information is considered provisional until it is fully verified, current trends indicate an increase in the number of overdoses compared to the year before according to NC DETECT. Iredell County saw 69 emergency room visits related to opioid overdoses between January and June, up from 58 visits for the same time last year, according to NC DETECT. When expanded to other drugs or medications with dependency potential, visits are 113 versus 89 in the same period the year before.
On the state level there has been an 18% increase in the number of visits emergency room related to opioid overdoses. The early numbers have 824 visits in the same six-month period, up from 641 in 2019.
Kelly Haight Connor, the Communications Manager for the NC Department of Health and Human Services, says that the coronavirus likely plays a role in the increase.
"Impacts from the pandemic, notably the economic turmoil may undermine individuals’ sense of stability and heighten stress and anxiety," Conner said.
Despite the challenges, helping those in recovery continues in Iredell County. McLelland noted that while there has been flexibility for behavioral health providers to deliver services, that lack of access to cell phones, computers, or other devices, as well as paranoia, means not everyone has access.
McLelland said substance abuse and mental health are linked. A lack of social and recreational outlets makes it harder on those dealing with opioid abuse. While McLelland said treatment providers had to shift delivery models because they understand the value and necessity of keeping individuals connected and engaged with services, there are still holes in the system.
"They're the unsung heroes, it's hard and messy work, thankless but gratifying," McLelland said. "In our community, we often hear about substance abuse issues as it relates to criminal activity, but rarely do we hear about the many many individuals who have achieved sobriety and the local organizations that helped them get there, and have helped them maintain their recovery."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.