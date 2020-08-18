Overdoses rising during pandemic in Iredell County

People are told to isolate themselves from others if they feel ill and are concerned they've contracted the coronavirus.

Public gatherings are limited in number, another step designed to keep the virus from spreading rapidly and overwhelming the healthcare system.

However, that same isolation used to slow infection rates can be a danger for those dealing with addictions. That's especially true for opioids.

"Recovery is big on personal connections and individual communication. With everything shut down, you take away that connection," Jill McLelland said. She is the director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell.

With gatherings limited to 10 people by Gov. Roy Cooper, it's harder for recovery groups to gather. The sensitive nature of the subject also means meeting in more public places isn't an option.

The loss of jobs, cuts to income, and having limits on the social support structures is taking a toll, according to McLelland.

Data backs her words. While the information is considered provisional until it is fully verified, current trends indicate an increase in the number of overdoses compared to the year before according to NC DETECT. Iredell County saw 69 emergency room visits related to opioid overdoses between January and June, up from 58 visits for the same time last year, according to NC DETECT. When expanded to other drugs or medications with dependency potential, visits are 113 versus 89 in the same period the year before.

On the state level there has been an 18% increase in the number of visits emergency room related to opioid overdoses. The early numbers have 824 visits in the same six-month period, up from 641 in 2019.