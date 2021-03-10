Over the Rainbow Virtual 5K a step toward normalcy for Statesville Recreation & Parks

It's not a regular 5K run, but the Over the Rainbow Virtual 5K will be Statesville Recreation & Parks' first virtual run as the city starts to inch back toward normalcy a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first 5K since April of 2019 for the department.

"For several months, we had nothing going on, but now we're getting back into having events," Kali Bailey said. She is the recreation and parks program director. "The goal is to get people out participating and having fun."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the Rainbow Virtual 5K will be virtual due to social distancing rules in North Carolina. However, with some of the possible routes mapped out on its event page on Facebook, it is a chance to show off some of the city's parks and other properties. The Statesville Greenway/Soccer Complex, Mac Anderson Park, Oakwood Cemetery and the Statesville Historic District are some of the routes highlighted by the city.

The city's fitness center will be open as well for anyone that wishes to run the 5K indoors, especially if the weather doesn't cooperate with the department's plans.

The first 75 people registered are guaranteed a T-shirt, which Bailey hopes runners will wear as they're out covering the five kilometers of distance. T-shirts can be picked up on Friday at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center.

The cost is $5 and the event is scheduled on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.