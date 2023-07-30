The Iredell County Parks & Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Jennings Park on Friday.

“Today is a day we break the ground to see an outstanding change for our field of athletics,” said Melissa Neader, chair of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

The master plan for Jennings Park, located at 141 Deitz Road, Statesville, will include a fully inclusive playground, baseball fields, multi-purpose fields, a disc golf course, pickleball courts, concession stands and restrooms, picnic shelters, walking trails and more on the 69 acres.

“This is going to be a state-of-the-art facility, something for our community to be proud of,” Neader said.

Edifice, a regional general contractor headquartered in Charlotte, is handling the construction of the park, which received $500,000 in grant money from North Carolina’s Parks and Recreation Authority.

The project is estimated to take 20 months for completion.