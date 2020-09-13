OUTDOORS: That old Ithaca means a lot to me

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old Ithaca double barrel. Weird starting out a sentence, much less a column, with a non-sentence that doesn’t include a verb. My English teachers from school and college would have balled up the sheet of paper and trashed it immediately I am sure.

But when I write a column, I often write as if I would talk. And yes, making a statement such as those first five words without any context to go along with it would bring about some questioning looks as well. I am not crazy though. Not in the gibberish talking, foaming at the mouth sense of crazy anyway.

Now, why did I type those first five words? Simple, it’s the answer to the question you didn’t ask. That question is, “what was your first shotgun you used for hunting?” The reason I bring this up is we are in dove season, with other bird seasons coming in soon, and deer season popping in for firearms in several weeks also. What was the first shotgun you hunted with?

As far as the old Ithaca goes, it answers several other questions along the way. Questions such as “what was your favorite shotgun?” Or “what is something that was handed down through several generations that you cherish?” Or even, “what thing taught you as much as about marksmanship as any person could?”