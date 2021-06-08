Outdoor bingo night to benefit Iredell Adult Day Services & ElderCenter

Iredell Adult Day Services announces its first bingo night of the year to be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday.
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for gatherings, the family-friendly event will take place outdoors in the backyard at 502 Brevard St. Bingo cards are $5 each or five for $20. Hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be available for sale. Prizes include gift cards from local eateries and shops, donated items from local companies, puzzles, garden items, books and office supplies.
“I’d like to reach out to our community of Statesville, and nearby areas to ask for your help,” said Joni Stone, an Iredell Adult Day staff member. “Smaller nonprofits like ElderCenter are not receiving the financial support they once did prior to COVID and all the restrictions. Some of our long-time members were also staying home until they could return to us which reduced our monthly income.”
She added: “Events like Bingo Night help us to provide for elders and adults in our area who can’t stay home alone. If you would like to help this small-but-vital nonprofit continue to do their work with adults who are infirm, memory-challenged, have a traumatic brain injury or other issues that require care during the day, we are still accepting gift cards or items from our local businesses.”
Stone, who also has been a client and volunteer for Iredell Adult Day, shared her story.
“ElderCenter, now called Iredell Adult Day Services, provides much needed caregiving for adults of all ages,” she said. “I was so glad I remembered they were in Statesville on Davie, from when I worked downtown 15 years ago. When my mother’s memory and health required that I leave my job in order to care for her full time, I moved her from Chicago. We bought a house in Statesville because I knew ElderCenter services would allow me to get a break from 24/7 care so that I could work part time, care for my own health and still keep Mom at home.
“I had promised Mom that I would not put her into a nursing home unless I was unable to care for her. So began my five-year journey with ElderCenter and Iredell Adult Day Services. She moved down with me over five years ago. At first she resisted the idea, until I reminded her that was the deal — no facility, but I need time to work.
“She connected with everyone there. The staff adored her, she found new friends, stayed active, and learned new things to help keep her memory issues from getting worse. That’s how they became my second family. They were a part of our life for three years there, through Mom’s passing at 97 and my grieving process. As a client, a volunteer and staff member, I truly do not know what I would have done without my ElderCenter family.”
“So if you care for your own loved ones, know you might need the help when they are out of joint surgery rehab but can’t stay alone. Or if they live alone but they are showing signs of stress or depression, being in a social group improves mood, memory and overall well-being. Please join us on June 11 to play bingo, help us as a volunteer or just to support our vital service for this community.”
Iredell Adult Day members benefit from a program that offers companionship, activities and meals. Many members have memory issues, like dementia, or physical limitations. There also are very active members who like to be around others and help out with the other clients. Iredell Adult Day’s caring and compassionate staff assists members by tailoring a program of activities that meet their needs.
ElderCenter offers a free two-day trial. The regular rate is $45 a day, and financial assistance is available for those who qualify.
For information, call Tammie Money at 704-873-0720 or visit iredelladultdayservices.org.