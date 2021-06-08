Outdoor bingo night to benefit Iredell Adult Day Services & ElderCenter

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“ElderCenter, now called Iredell Adult Day Services, provides much needed caregiving for adults of all ages,” she said. “I was so glad I remembered they were in Statesville on Davie, from when I worked downtown 15 years ago. When my mother’s memory and health required that I leave my job in order to care for her full time, I moved her from Chicago. We bought a house in Statesville because I knew ElderCenter services would allow me to get a break from 24/7 care so that I could work part time, care for my own health and still keep Mom at home.

“I had promised Mom that I would not put her into a nursing home unless I was unable to care for her. So began my five-year journey with ElderCenter and Iredell Adult Day Services. She moved down with me over five years ago. At first she resisted the idea, until I reminded her that was the deal — no facility, but I need time to work.

“She connected with everyone there. The staff adored her, she found new friends, stayed active, and learned new things to help keep her memory issues from getting worse. That’s how they became my second family. They were a part of our life for three years there, through Mom’s passing at 97 and my grieving process. As a client, a volunteer and staff member, I truly do not know what I would have done without my ElderCenter family.”