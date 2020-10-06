Outbox Self Storage donates cash, supplies to Piedmont Animal Rescue

Kimberly Sze said she drives by Piedmont Animal Rescue’s office on Waterlynn Road twice a day, every day.

So one day she stopped in to learn what PAR is all about and she came away impressed with the work the all-volunteer organization is doing to help animals find new, forever homes.

Sze, the site manager at Outbox Self Storage on Charlotte Highway, decided PAR was the perfect recipient of a program the parent company encourages and endorses – collecting supplies or monetary donations for local organizations.

So for the past three months, the office at Outbox has served as a collection center for pet supplies and a portion of rental fees charged were donated as well, amounting to $744.

The check and three crates, a box of leashes and other items, food, beds and treats were presented to PAR’s Donald Gullett and Brandon Bradshaw.

Gullett, who along with his wife, Lynn, fosters dogs for PAR, is also the organization’s development director.

He said PAR, like many other organizations, has experienced a downturn in donations due to COVID-19 but the number of homeless animals has not decreased. “We are so grateful to Outbox for this generous donation. We are extremely appreciative of the money and the supplies,” he said.