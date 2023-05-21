“I think that I shall never see,” wrote American poet Joyce Kilmer (1886-1918), “A poem as lovely as a tree ….” Joyce, it turns out, was a man and a soldier who was killed in World War I. “Trees,” written in 1913, was his best-known poem.

Looking out any of our windows, I see what I suppose Ireland looks like ... you know, “The Emerald Isle”: green leaves everywhere I turn, thanks to warm temperatures and abundant spring rainfall.

I was a fifth-grader at Mooresville’s Park View Elementary School when tree leaves and I were formally introduced. My teacher, Mrs. (Sue?) Lyerly, required us to make a leaf collection, pressing the leaves and identifying the trees the leaves came from and giving the tree’s common and its scientific name. For example, a large, waxy dark green leaf is probably from a magnolia tree, or, more scientifically, from a magnolia grandiflora. The “grandiflora” part means “large flower,” and the magnolia trees around here certainly have large white, soapy-smelling flowers.

Mrs. Lyerly took our class, 33 or so fifth-graders — including yours truly — on a walkabout of Park View’s playground one day and pointed out to us some of the trees that stood there. I remember the pin oaks (Quercus palustris) and the honey locust trees (Gleditsia triacanthos). The pin oaks shaded the teachers’ parking lot which overlooked the playground. The honey locust trees, with their long “bean” seed pods and two- to three-inch long spines, lined part of the playground’s hurricane fence that kept us free-range children from ranging too freely.

Mrs. Lyerly picked off a few good specimens of leaves (rather than have each of us pull some off, which would probably have denuded and killed the trees had we all taken samples). Later, in the classroom, we looked at the leaves under a magnifying glass and noted the veins in the leaves, which somewhat resembled the veins in the backs of our hands. It was a simple science lesson, all of which began with OBSERVATION.

Our teacher then told us that while we in Iredell County might call quercus palustris the “pin oak,” people in other states might call it by another common name, so botanists who specialize in trees use scientific names, so no one in another state or country would be confused about what tree they were talking about. Pretty clever, those scientists. By the way, the trees most folks around here call “water oaks” are actually willow oaks (Quercus phellos).

I collected my 20 or so leaves, pressed them, identified them and turned in my collection on time. I think I threw my collection away during the fifth- to sixth-grade summer vacation. In the seventh grade, my first male teacher, Mr. Dan Woody, of Statesville, had us do a leaf collection at Mooresville Junior High.

I remembered where I had gotten my leaves two years earlier and had no trouble getting the number Mr. Woody required. By this time also, I had a leaf identification book of my own, a valuable resource.

In particular, I remember getting sample leaves from a long leaf pine and a ginkgo tree. The ginkgo tree (Ginkgo biloba) was a survivor from Earth’s prehistoric past and not commonly found in piedmont North Carolina. Having one of the leaves, I think, impressed Mr. Woody and he asked me where I had found a ginkgo tree.

My collection deservedly got a good grade from Mr. Woody and I eventually disposed of it.

The next time I seriously considered leaves and trees was at Camp Bud Schiele, a Boy Scout camp near Tryon. Leaf identification from 20 or so live trees was one of the requirements for the “Forestry” merit badge, which my brother Jeff and I both needed for advancement to the Eagle Scout rank. At least we didn’t have to know the Latin names for the trees at Camp Schiele.

I know the names of all the trees in our yard in western Iredell County, from the white and black oaks which shed tons of leaves and acorns (golf ball-sized) each year, to the hickory trees and the tulip poplars. I try to impress my two grandsons, Blake and Ryan, with my knowledge of tree identification, but they are not impressed and neither shows any signs of planning to become a forest ranger or an arborist.

I have, in my personal library four or five leaf identification books or booklets that I have kept in case either grandson would have had to do a leaf collection. Blake is a college graduate (mechanical engineering at UNCC) and is not likely to have to collect and identify leaves for his job in Charlotte, and Ryan is a rising high school senior. No leaf collection for him, so far.

Come June of next year, I guess I can donate my leaf identification books to a Scout troop or to the county library. I really thought the books might have come in handy, but it seems that leaf collections have become passe in schools these days.

I wonder if Kilmer’s poem, “Trees,” is still read. Probably not.