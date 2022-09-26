Out of the Darkness Walk raising awareness, money for suicide prevention

The subject of mental health and suicide prevention is one that has become a bigger part of public discussions in recent years but is still one wrapped in stigma. For Susan Tolle, it’s personal, as her own daughter’s struggles with mental health and attempts to take her own life prompted her to not just look for help but to help others.

“She attempted to take her life three times, and I had no idea what to do,” Tolle said. “Once it happened a third time, I told myself I had to find better resources and I found AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention).”

Now her daughter, Emily Nixon, will be a speaker during the opening ceremony at this year’s Out of the Darkness Walk set to take place at 10 a.m. at Statesville High School on Saturday. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m.

“She so much stronger, she’s raised a $1,000 for this, and she vocal about and excited for the cause,” Tolle said. “To see the difference is night and day. To see how this work has impacted a life like that is unreal.”

Booths from a number of community nonprofits related to mental health and the issues around it will be there, as well as friends, families and those simply looking to support others will walk around the track as they hope to eliminate some of the stigma that often is around discussions of suicide and mental health.

The Central Piedmont Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention. Last year, the Central Piedmont Walk raised more than $42K and had more than 300 participants. Speakers at the Central Piedmont Out of the Darkness Walk will include community leaders, as well as individuals who will share their personal stories. This year’s chair is Kelley James, retired Iredell-Statesville Schools principal.

Over five years, Tolle said, roughly $500,000 had been raised toward suicide prevention and the hope that more people are willing to talk about it and how they help their loved ones struggling with mental health issues.

Throughout the year, the AFSP runs a number of programs that aims to increase awareness and help those struggling.

One of those is More Than Sad, which is an AFSP program designed especially for parents and teachers to help them recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems. The program teaches them how to initiate a conversation about mental health with their child, and how to get help.

Another is Talk Saves Lives, which AFSP uses to give participants with a clear understanding of the prevalence of the issue, up-to-date research on suicide prevention and what they can do in their communities to save lives.

Both More Than Sad and Talk Saves Lives are available virtually or via live presentation. Go to afsp.org to register for virtual programs or to request a live session. You may also contact Susan Tolle at 704-450-6162 or bstolle@bellsouth.net.

Looking for answers

Tolle said in 2017 when her own family needed support, she joined the Out of the Darkness Walk in Charlotte as she looked for her own answers. Soon, she found herself wanting to help others find them too, as there wasn’t a similar walk in Iredell County.

“That’s how it started because we had a need and a passion and a desire to get focused on mental health. So raising that awareness gives us the option of knowing more and doing more, and what we can do to help other people,” Tolle said.

Mental health concerns were highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic as isolation and cut social ties exacerbated issues for many people. The data AFSP has takes two years to complete, but North Carolina saw a rise in deaths by suicide while the national average dropped. Tolle and James said they were hopeful the numbers to not be as bad as some feared.

“I think COVID brought the discussion of mental health to the forefront of our conversation. People who used to just dismiss mental as an issue are starting to see it in their own realm of friends and family,” James said. “There was a sense or urgency that hadn’t been there before.”

Those discussions are something that James and Tolle hope continue to break down stigmas around mental health and allow people to get the medical care they need instead of fearing how their friends, family and peers might react. Tolle said that while they won’t know for sure until the data is compiled, she hopes that focus on mental health in the public view served as a defense.

Regardless of the numbers that will come from that data, the goal of the Out of the Darkness Walk won’t change.

“Our focus for the walk is to raise awareness. If we reduce that stigma, which is the biggest obstacle we face, which is why people didn’t talk about it years ago,” Tolle said before explaining her own experiences with that.

“This was just a few years ago, a friend of mine said ‘Are you sure you want to air your dirty laundry in front of everybody?’” Tolle said. “’Dirty laundry?’ My daughter was sick, she has an illness, just like diabetes, like heart disease, just like tinnitus in your ear, she has an illness, that’s not dirty laundry.

“If reduce that stigma, then we raise the awareness, and if we raise the awareness, we lower the rate of suicide.”

Part of doing that at the event itself comes in the form of a bead ceremony, where those taking part wear honor beads to show who or how they’ve been affected by the issue. Different colors are assigned to show the loss of a friend, child, parent, spouse, someone who is a first responder or in the military, part of the LGBTQ community, or even for themselves. The different colors are there to show people they aren’t the only ones who have been affected by suicide or mental health issues.

“It’s a very visual reminder that this doesn’t just affect a small portion of the population, it affects all of us in some way shape, or form,” James said.