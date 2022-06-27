Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, June 27-July 3, 1997. Photo. “Tommy Fann, James Moorefield and J. Robert ‘Dimp’ Starrett, recently retired from J.C. Steele & Sons. They had a combined service record of 104 years and their individual service ranged from more than 25 years to 42 years.” (6/27)

Photo. “Central School Principal Pam Stewart looks out over a pile of rubble where once a wall stood. The first walls came tumbling down Friday at Central. ‘You watch it with mixed emotions.’ The building that is being torn down is the old high school building.” (6/28)

Gene Krider remembers old soft drink coolers. “If you were especially daring, you would pull out a bottle of a particularly lethal ginger ale named Caravan with a picture of the Pyramids, camels and palm trees on its label. It really had the ginger.” (6/29)

“An organizational and informational update meeting for the Master Gardeners program with be held on Monday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Iredell Agricultural Center, lower level, 201 E. Water St.” (6/30)

Obit Paul Edward Beam, 74. “He was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Beam was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Mt. Ulla.” (7/1)

Mountain rock slides on I-40 reroute traffic. “Some of the traffic will be rerouted through Statesville. Troopers here said Tuesday they had yet to see an increase in traffic but noted they are anticipating more big trucks to come this way.” [down I-77 to Statesville] (7/2)

“Statesville City Manager Jack King has said he will retire on Dec. 1. It’s a job he has held nearly five and a half years. Statesville Mayor John Marshall said that he is not looking forward to Dec. 1. ‘How can I talk you out of this?’” (7/3)

Fifty years ago:

Record and Landmark,

June 27-July 3, 1972.

Photo. “Senior Girl Scouts from Troop 68 presented a book to the Iredell County Public Library yesterday. The book, ‘Cherokee Words,’ is the first dictionary of the Cherokee Indians. Accepting for the library is Flint Norwood. Girl Scouts are Becky Harris, Laura Taylor, LaVerne Cash and Beverly Garrison.” (6/27)

Obit John Thomas Gillespie, 81. “He was a graduate of Cool Springs Academy and Cumberland University. He graduated from University of North Carolina Law School in 1927. Gillespie served as solicitor of Recorders Court, Iredell County tax collector and tax supervisor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War I.” (6/28)

Obit Raymond Mott Summers, 75. “He was formerly an employe of the State Highway Commission for 18 years and was a farmer by vocation. He was a veteran of World War I of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mountain View Methodist Church.” (6/29)

Civitan Clothes Closet loses site to social services dept.. “Commissioners approved renovation of the third floor of the old Long’s Hospital for use as offices by the department. This is where the clothes closet, a service of the Civitan Club for 16 years, has been located.” (6/30)

Mooresville Legion beat Lexington 8-0. “Mooresville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and that was all Allen Lineberger needed. Butch Nantz singled, Craig Overcash singled and Pressley singled to score the run. Lineberger walked one and fanned six in his shutout.” (7/1)

License plate agency moved. “The office is now located at 121 W. Water St., between Printcrafters and Beaver’s Key Shop. Operation began in the new location today. A telephone has not yet been installed at the new office, which is managed by Mrs. Roberta G. Little.” (7/3)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 27-July 3, 1947.

“Statesville’s new tennis courts near the high school are almost ready. One court is completed and the other three lack only a little more work. An appeal is being made to those interested in using the courts to come out tomorrow and help.” 6/27)

“Employes of the Phoenix Mills began their week’s paid vacation today after completion of work yesterday. Friday each worker received a check computed on an average of weekly earnings for the past six months.” (6/28)

Lotta Lorene Robinette & Roy Lee Jolill. “Mrs. Jolill is a graduate of Statesville high school and is employed with the Crescent Knitting Mills. The bridegroom attended Statesville schools and is a veteran of World War II. He is connected with Jenkin’s cleaners.” (6/30)

“Glenn Allen Morrow, Troutman, was accepted on June 23 and sent to Fort Bragg for induction into the army. Glenn enlisted for a period of three years. He was discharged in 1945 with the rank sergeant after serving during World War II.” (7/1)

District Game Protector Hugh Robertson on seining laws for July & August. “Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth creeks will be open for seining, but all others will be closed. Owners of seines must obtain licenses and permits from Mr. Robertson at No. 17, Veterans Court.” (7/2)

“Statesville dropped a hard-fought decision to Mooresville here last night 7-4. Pat Earey and Dave Jolly battled it out on the mound for five scoreless before the Moors broke out a big five-run sixth.” [Moor & Stony Point native Jolly was a Milwaukee Brave, 1953-57.] (7/3)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 29 and July 3, 1922.

Excerpt from wedding of Mary Myrtle Bradshaw of Statesville & Charles George Woodward. “She was educated at Erskine College, being a member of the graduating class of 1918. Immediately after her graduation she enlisted in the navy for the duration of the war, belonging to the only battalion of women in the navy known as yeoman.” (6/2)

Turnersburg. “Farmers are anxious for a thresher to come into this community. The wheat is very good and the straw unusually large. For this reason most of the wheat is still in the field as the straw would occupy so much space the barns would not hold it.” (6/29)

Mooresville 7 Liledoun 6. “Stafford made the best catch of the season by running close to the fence, jumping three feet in the air and catching the ball.” [right fielder] (6/29)

Troutman. “Red cotton blossoms made up the centerpiece at the midday meal at Florahurst farm with E.E. Sherrill at the amen end of the ample board. That was yesterday. Today the honor of this decoration drifts to the board at the home of the hospitaler L.W. Malcolm. These old farmer boys like to beat one another.” (7/3)

Harmony. “It was decided that at the laying of the corner stone of the new school building an all day picnic will be held and a play given at night. The date of this will be announced later. It is hoped that as many old students as possible will attend.” (7/3)

“The new American-LaFrance fire truck and pump was unloaded this morning and probably will tried out this afternoon.” (7/3)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 29 and July 2, 1897.

“Straw rides are quite the fad in Statesville now. A merry party was out last evening and there were so many of them that they were packed in the wagon likes sardines in a box.” (6/29)

“A slight shock of earthquake was felt in Statesville about 11.30 o’clock last night.” (6/29)

Opponents of the water works. “A temporary injunction was obtained from Judge Coble and the case set for a hearing before him next Friday.” (6/29)

Clio. “Harve Lackey, colored, has started his threshing machine and people are hauling wheat to him every day. This is a great convenience, for a great many people had reached the end of the row in obtaining bread.” (6/29)

City officials say their actions on the water works are legal based “on the express authority of the people as given at the polls in July, 1890, when authority was given to create a debt of $3,000 per year for a water works. The court is asked to dissolve the injunction and allow the defendants such damages as they may be entitled to.” (7/2)

“Dr. R.A. Campbell, who expected to go to Shiloh township last week to begin the practice of his profession, didn’t get off until Wednesday of this week. His headquarters are at Mr. J.S. Morrison’s, at Pressly postoffice.” (7/2)

“Most of the business houses have agreed to close for the picnic at Cooper’s-on-the-Catawba next Monday, and many Statesville people will take holiday on that day.”[ The Fourth of July fell on Sunday in 1897.] (7/2)