Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, May 15-21, 1998.

Obit John Sherrill Cloer, Jr., 75. “Mr. Cloer served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was retired as a supervisor at Thonet Industries and was a member of the Cochran Street Baptist Church.” (5/15)

Photo. “North Carolina Department of Transportation employees continue to work on a collapsed drain at the intersection of Water and Center streets. Three hundred feet of the pipe had to be replaced in order for repairs to be made after a sink hole was discovered.” (5/16)

Obit Fieldian Allen Shaver, 86. “Mr. Shaver was a retired farmer and was retired from Thonet packing department. He was educated in Iredell County schools and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Good Conduct Medal.” (5/17)

“Students from Monticello Elementary School collected drink cans for the Ronald McDonald House again this year. Those students who collected the most cans were Elizabeth Barnard, with 800 cans; Lindsay Laws, with 770 cans, Evan Wood, with 780 cans; Casey Frye, 740 cans.” (5/18)

Fundraising for new women’s shelter at Fifth St. ministries. “In February, the total stood at $28,805.28. That figure exceeded the original goal of $25,000. Folks have continued to give out of their own pockets. Yard sales, bake sales and other events have been conducted to enhance the project. To date $35,000 has been raised through the campaign.” (5/19)

New redistricting underway. “Louise McDaniels, supervisor of the Iredell County Board of Elections, said she hopes Iredell County will not have split precincts as a result of the redistricting. ‘But right now it’s too hard to tell if we will or won’t.’” (5/20)

Dome on the old courthouse downtown getting repairs. “‘The original tile on the dome portion of the roof had deteriorated very badly. It was an old terra cotta type of roof tile and leaks had started,’ Jim Vernon, county support services said.” (5/21)

Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, May 15-21, 1973.

ABC store referendum for Statesville set for Sept. 13. “Funds from the stores would be allocated as follows: 25 per cent to Mitchell Community College; 25 per cent to the Statesville school system; and 50 per cent to be divided among the Arts and Science Museum, the recreation commission, the public library, sheltered workshop and mental health clinic.” (5/15)

City school board. “J. Vaughn Brock, principal of Avery Sherrill School, presented an account of his trip to England to study the ‘infant schools,’ the equivalent of state supported kindergartens. He used slides and told the board of his observations.” (5/16)

“Nursecare International, of Atlanta, Ga., revealed plans to construct a 120-bed center in Statesville early this summer. The facility will be situated on a five-acre tract at the intersection of Davie Ave. and Valley St.” (5/17)

“The North Carolina General Assembly gave final approval yesterday for the merger of Mitchell College into the North Carolina Community College system. Mitchell College will officially join the community college system on July 1, 1973.” (5/18)

“Seventeen North Carolina cities and towns had no traffic deaths in 1972, according to the N.C. State Motor Club’s annual traffic safety survey, the club announced Friday.” [Among the 17 was Mooresville.” (5/19)

“Reggie Lynn Bauguess, presently a fire inspector for Mecklenburg County, will report for duties as fire marshal for Iredell County on July 1. Bauguess will work under the general statutes in coordination general services, fire prevention and fire inspection of public places required by law.” (5/21)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, May 15-21, 1948.

“Miss Floy A. Wilkinson, secretary of the Iredell county Board of Elections, warned voters that today is the last opportunity to register for the state and local primaries May 29. Miss Wilkinson said registrars would be at the regular polling places until sunset today.” (5/15)

“Bob Cline has a rather neat bottle dispenser at Cline’s Soda shop on West Front street which plays a record of ‘Pepsi-Cola hits the spot’ every time it shoots a Pepsi at you. It’s a right clever machine.” (5/17)

“Supporters of J. Melville Broughton for the United States Senate brought a cavalcade of 24 cars to Statesville yesterday. The caravan stopped here for lunch. A small crowd gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Peoples Loan and Savings bank to hear the talks.” (5/18)

“One of the biggest construction jobs in town is going on unnoticed while the rest of us sleep. Construction men swarm over the Playhouse theater after the late show closes and work until the next afternoon. Each day brings changes and soon the Playhouse will be as beautiful as it was when it was new. New seats to go in next week, we are told.” (5/19)

Body of Pvt. Ross Isaac Marlow returned for burial. “He was a native of Mooresville and worked in a textile mill after his graduation from Mooresville High school. He entered the Army in July of 1944, was sent overseas Christmas Day of that year, and was killed in France just a few weeks after, January 31, 1945.” (5/20)

Swarm of bees threatens entrance to the State theater. “Charles Utley, manager of the theater, said the bees almost took over his place before deciding, instead, to settle on a Studebaker parked nearby. They were subsequently scooped up by an Iredell apiarist.” (5/21)

One hundred years ago: Landmark. May 17 and 21, 1923.

At a meeting of the school board Monday, it was agreed that in selecting teachers for the city schools, preference would be given to unmarried women and that any single women hereafter elected shall be elected with the implied condition that her marriage is equivalent to her resignation.” (5/17)

“At a meeting of the Ministerial Association Monday a resolution was drawn up requesting the co-operation of the local theater managers in protecting the morals of the city’s youth by declining to show on their screens pictures ‘that are so objectionable’ that they have been ‘condemned’ by the press or the better element of other cities and towns. The resolution will be laid before the theatre managers immediately.” (5/17)

“Of the ten entrants into the contest for life saver’s certificates held under the auspices of the National Red Cross, only three passed the strenuous list of eight tests. Two of the three were Statesville boys, John Moore and Charles Litaker both 17 years of age. The boys were awarded life-saver’s certificates and are now recognized as such by the Red Cross.” (5/21)

Troutman. Building activities are a little above par down here. The Murdochs are completing their brick store. Litten and Suther will soon occupy their splendid new quarters. A.G. Brown is pushing to completion his modern filling station.” (5/21)

Shiloh. “M.F. Nash, S.G. Caudill and H.M. Morrison are building a power line from Statesville so the former can operate his machinery as well as furnish lights for others.” (5/21)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, May 17 and 20, 1898.

“The force which is putting up the Bell telephone line between Charlotte and Statesville is now within 5 ½ miles of town. We will be able to say ‘hello’ to Charlotte pretty soon.” (5/17)

“Col. J.F. Armfield, of the First Regiment of North Carolina Volunteers, came home Friday and returned to Raleigh Saturday morning. While here Col. Armfield bought and shipped to Raleigh a horse for his use in the service. He expects his regiment to be ordered to the front at any time.” [Iredell volunteers were in Company E 1st NC.] (5/17)

“At a meeting of Statesville tobacco manufacturers Saturday resolutions were adopted and forwarded to Washington protesting against the increase in the tobacco tax from six to 16 cents. Tobacco men hope that a compromise will be made on 12 cents a pound.” (5/17)

“The First Regiment of North Carolina Volunteers will leave Raleigh at noon to-day for Tampa, Fla. The regiment has not yet been equipped but it is stated that it will be equipped with arms and uniforms at Tampa.” [Iredell volunteers were in Company E, 1st NC] (5/20)

“Mayor Harrill gave notice that the sanitary regulations will be enforced and all citizens are requested to clean their premises at once and keep them clean. The sanitary policeman will begin his rounds very soon.” (5/20)

“The Landmark is asked to request the ladies of the community who feel an interest in our soldier boys to meet at the armory Saturday afternoon at 5 o’clock to discuss ways and means to give them some aid.” (5/20)