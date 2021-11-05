Out of Our Past

“For Dr. Ralph Bentley, public service has meant caring for children, helping needy people and giving his time to many community organizations. To honor Bentley’s years of service to our community, nearly 125 of United Way’s leadership givers attended the 1996 Benefactor’s Club reception, hosted by David and Laura Kennedy, owners of The Black Angus Grille. All food and other expenses for the reception were donated by the Kennedy’s.” (11/10)

“Folks around Iredell County woke up Sunday to the first snow of the winter season. Some were surprised — and delighted — to see the snow. Stella Brown, manager of Granny’s Restaurant in Union Grove, said she enjoyed the snow with her great-grandson, Thomas, who is 4. We loved it. It snowed practically all day here, on and off. I didn’t expect it to snow, and it was different to see it snow this time of year. You wouldn’t think of it snowing in November, because we’re use to wearing short sleeves, and I wished a little would have stuck to the ground.” (11/11)