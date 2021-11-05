Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Nov. 7-13, 1996.
Photo: “The Statesville Newcomers Club will hold a fund-raising/covered-dish luncheon Tuesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. The auction will be held in the Adams Hall of the Family Life Center Building behind the church. The club is organized exclusively for charitable, educational and sociological causes, including the making of contributions to charitable organizations and cause and/or community, civic and service projects. All items have been donated by members and local merchants. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Habitat for Humanity, Teen Challenge, Art & Science Musuems, SCAN and the Barium Springs Home for children. Any newcomers to the area interested in the club are invited to attend and asked to bring a covered-dish item.” (11/7)
“With the passage of the $1.8 billion state school construction bond, Iredell-Statesville Schools will be able to step up its construction schedule on its long-range facility plan. A 50-percent Facilities Task Force is currently in the process of prioritizing projects of greatest need. Cool Spring Elementary School, with a main building dating back to 1936, a library built in 1945 and a primary building built in 1960, is among projects under consideration.” (11/8)
“Iredell County Athletes of the Week: Laron Shipp, son of Sharon Shipp, is a senior at Mooresville Senior High. He is a member of the varsity football team at MHS and this past week, scored 2 touchdowns and played an all round great defensive game. Christina West, daughter of Bernard and Deborah McCormick, is a junior at West Iredell High School. She is a top runner in cross country competition. She won the county met at Statesville against all the teams in Iredell County, and she holds the WIHS record for their home course.” (11/9)
“For Dr. Ralph Bentley, public service has meant caring for children, helping needy people and giving his time to many community organizations. To honor Bentley’s years of service to our community, nearly 125 of United Way’s leadership givers attended the 1996 Benefactor’s Club reception, hosted by David and Laura Kennedy, owners of The Black Angus Grille. All food and other expenses for the reception were donated by the Kennedy’s.” (11/10)
“Folks around Iredell County woke up Sunday to the first snow of the winter season. Some were surprised — and delighted — to see the snow. Stella Brown, manager of Granny’s Restaurant in Union Grove, said she enjoyed the snow with her great-grandson, Thomas, who is 4. We loved it. It snowed practically all day here, on and off. I didn’t expect it to snow, and it was different to see it snow this time of year. You wouldn’t think of it snowing in November, because we’re use to wearing short sleeves, and I wished a little would have stuck to the ground.” (11/11)
Photo: “Jeff Parker, an employee of the city electric utilities department, hangs a Yuletide decoration on Broad Street Monday afternoon. Larry Cranford, electric utilities director, said the decorative wreaths and white light began going up Monday morning. ‘It will probably take us a couple of weeks to get them all put up,’ he said. ‘We might have to work some on Sundays since there will be less traffic then.’ The downtown tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 6.” (11/12)
Photo: “Pictured is the Southview Christian School soccer team, which recently won the North Carolina Christian School Association’s 2A State Championship in Asheville. The Conquerors defeated Union Grove Christian School of Lexington 3-0 and Temple Baptist School of Asheville, 3-2, in sudden death overtime. Pictured from left to right front row: Aaron Rector, Micah Kimberlin, Greg Sherrill and coach Dale Smith; third row, assistant coach Bruce Trueblood, Matthew Riddle, Chris Lamberth, Brian McKesson and Brandon Fox. Not pictured, Matt Boyd. The Conquerors finished the season 19-0 record with 13 shut outs and outscored opponents 132 to 12.” (11/13)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Nov. 8-13. 1971.
Lost and found. “We have a Little Kitten that we found out wandering in the cold, since we cannot keep the little furry one, we are looking for a good home with warm hearts.” (11/8)
Mooresville obituary for Lee Norris Steele, 73. “He was a former member of the American Legion. He was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church, where he was a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. He was also a veteran of World War I.” (11/8)
More on proposed West Iredell High School. “The tentative plan allows for a ‘middle school’ to be built in the future on the same location with some facilities, such as the cafeteria and bus-loading bays to be shared with a minimum of change.” (11/10)
Photo: “It takes four men to build a Christmas tree stand? You bet when the stand is for the Singing Christmas Tree to be presented on Dec. 5 during the McDowell Music Clubs annual Christmas Concert.” (Clifford Reavis, John Gregory, Larry Freeze and Johnny Reavis) (11/11)
Photo: “Victor Crosby of Tabor Church Road is finally getting his cotton picking underway — a month late due to bad weather. Here he takes the mechanical picker over the field for the first time. It will be picked several more times before the harvest is completed.” (11/12)
“The Mens’ Bible Class of First Presbyterian Church will observe its 50th anniversary Sunday. A ham biscuit breakfast has been planned for 9 a.m. at the church for all past and present members of the class. Louis A. Brown will recount the history of the class.” (11/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 8-14, 1946.
“Iredell Flying Club voted to buy a B-17 plane to be stationed at the Statesville airport to help educate the people of this area to the advantages of flying, and President T.L. Dysard appointed a committee to investigate the purchase of the plane immediately.” (11/8)
“A vastly improved Statesville high school football eleven went down fighting before the Kannapolis Little Wonders by a 19-0 score. Bobby Little, Statesville half back, got off some sensational jaunts. Kannapolis held the edge in first downs 9-8.” (11/9)
Armistice Day. “The only scheduled observance locally, so far as could be learned, was a parade by the Morningside high school band and the Ernest Morgan post of the American Legion. The parade was to move north on Center to Front street, east on Front to Tradd street, north on Tradd to Broad street and west on Broad to Mitchell college where a wreath will be laid on the city’s monument to Word War I dead.” (11/11)
Iredell Health Department: “A new laboratory is almost ready for milk sample tests and survey inspection will be expanded in that capacity soon. With the rapidly expanding milk production, the department is taking steps to keep pace with progress.” (11/12)
“Mrs. Herman B. Summers left Saturday for New York City from which place she will sail for Bermuda, where she will join her husband, Sgt. Summers, who is stationed there.” (11/13)
Veterans housing project update. “Workmen have finished erection of 28 prefabricated houses. Foundations are being laid for three barracks buildings, which will contain six apartments each, making a total of 46 units for the entire project.” (11/14)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 10 and 14, 1921.
“The Christian people of South Statesville are called to meet in Race Street Methodist church, tomorrow evening to pray for the disarmament conference to convene soon in Washington.” (The Washington Naval Conference met from Nov. 12, 1921, to Feb. 6, 1922, and, among other issues, set a limit on the size of world navies as a way to prevent war.) (11/10)
“The Harmony telephone exchange is ‘stopped’ until the operator gets her pay for past service rendered. She closed down Saturday afternoon.” (11/10)
“Mr. W.C. Hinshaw is the proprietor of Harmony’s first meat market.”
State Highway Commission announces road work. “Iredell county, Statesville to Alexander county line, 11 miles of topsoil.” (11/10)
Excerpt from report of Statesville’s Armistice Day service at Broad St. Methodist. “The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by the whole assembly followed by two minutes of silent prayer in honor of the unknown soldier, who was being lowered at that time to his last resting place in Arlington. The program was ended with taps by the bugler.” (12 noon to 12:02) (11/14)
“The Womans Club is fitting up the small brick house adjoining the residence of Mr. W.R. Mills on Broad street as a public library and hopes to have it ready for use in the near future.” (11/14)
State spelling bee. “Miss Bessie Cain, Steelman school, Eagle Mills township will represent the rural schools. Miss Lola Bass of Statesville will represent the city schools.” (11/14)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 10 and 13, 1896.
“Mr. E.C. Heins, manager of the Statesville telephone exchange, is to put in an exchange at Turnersburg which will be connected with the exchange at Statesville. Lines will run from the exchange at Turnersburg to the residences of Mrs. E.R. Allison, Mr. A.C. Tomlin, Mr. C.S. Holland and perhaps to other points in Olin and Turnersburg.” (11/10)
Superior Court. “The court was not largely attended yesterday but there will probably be a larger attendance today. There are a good many cases on the docket.” (11/10)
Ad: “Notice. We will close our photograph gallery in Statesville November 18. Cabinet Size photographs, $2 per dozen. Four Tin Types for 25¢. Now is your last chance. Price and Co., Photographers.” (11/10)
“Clerk of Court Furches has in his office a pet cat. Tuesday evening just after the clerk had locked the big safe he missed the cat but supposing it had gone out to spend the night he closed the office and went home. Wednesday morning when the clerk began to unlock the safe he heard a cat meow, and when the doors of the safe swung open his pet cat jumped out lively and chipper. But how it managed to survive is a mystery.” (11/13)
“Ringling Bros.’ will exhibit in Statesville next Tuesday. For the benefit of those who go only to see the animals, it is stated that Ringling Bros.’ have a very large menagerie.” (11/13)