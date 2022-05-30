Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 30-June 5, 1997.

“Today, May 30, is the official Memorial Day on the calendar, although we observed it on Monday, May 26. Is the day simply another day off from work or do Americans still hold it dear as a time to give tribute to those who paid the supreme price for the freedoms this nation enjoys?” (5/30)

Earnest Morgan Post 217 beat South Rowan Post 185 7-4. “Chad Sloan belted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth. Chris Webb kept his opponents at bay with superior control. He allowed only six hits in tossing the complete game.” (5/31)

New local ZIP coded 28625 introduced. “‘We want to make this transition as smooth as possible,’ Postmaster William Jones, Jr., said. ‘We will continue delivering mail at the old ZIP code, but we hope that our customers will begin using the new number by July 1.’” (6/1)

Mooresville. “Plans for the construction of an intermediate school are quickly going forward. The school will be home to students in grades 4-6 and will be constructed on Kistler Road off of Coddle Creek Road.” (6/2)

New city ordinance passed. “Drivers who cut through a parking lot or a corner gas station because they are too impatient to wait for the traffic light to turn to green, are breaking the law. The city has fielded some complaints from service station business owners.” (6/3)

Obit David Allen Harmon, 76. “He served in the United States Navy for over 22 years as a veteran of World War II, a Chief Petty Officer in Airborne Early Warning Squadron 11. He served aboard Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Fla., the USS Leyte and USS Richmond,” (6/4)

Obit Charles Kenneth Sigmon, 82. “He was a retired loom fixer of Cascade Mills. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Triplett United Methodist Church. He was a member of VFW Tom Swann Post 1072. He enjoyed bowling for many years.” (6/5)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 30-June 5, 1972.

Retiring teachers honored at North Iredell HS. “William Littlejohn, guidance counselor, and Mrs. Mary Jolly, an instructor in business education, are retiring this year. Littlejohn has taught in the Iredell school system for 47 years, and Mrs. Jolly has taught for 30 years.” (5/30)

“The first computer-operated saw for use in the woodworking industry was displayed last week at Garrison Machinery Co. in Statesville. The saw was demonstrated here because of Statesville’s central location in the wood products industry.” (5/31)

Hurst Turner Post 65 beat Concord 7- 3. “Joel Harbinson pitched seven shutout innings before tiring. Mike Griffin had three hits and with David Howell and Barry Howell adding two safeties each. Both Howell brothers had triples and Barry added a double.” (6/1)

US Sen. B. Everett Jordan speaks here before Dem. primary runoff 6/3. “The incumbent senator, who was in a Raleigh shopping center Monday when a gunman shot 11 people, including his press aide, talked at length about the shooting. ‘I have no earthly idea why he would want to shoot me. I just wouldn’t expect anybody to be shot anywhere around me.’” (6/2)

Local AARP. “Miss Sara Reece reported that 21 members had made a tour to Appomattox and Williamsburg, Va., in May and two more trips are being planned. One is to the Outer Banks, off the coast of North Carolina, and the other to Washington, D.C., she said.” (6/3)

Democratic primary runoff. “Incumbent B. Everett Jordan again carried Iredell last Saturday but lost his bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate to Rep. Nick Galifianakis. Jordan had a 4,061-3,835 edge in Iredell while Galifianakis swept the state by a 65,871 margin.” (6/5)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May30-June 5, 1947.

“Pfc. Charlie Baggarly has arrived home from Tokyo, Japan, where he has been one of the special honor guards of Douglass McArthur. Young Baggarly is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Baggarly.” (5/30)

“Yesterday we reported that the new blue and white bicycle of little Geraldine Gardner had been stolen the very day before she was leaving for Japan to join her father who is stationed there with the army. Well the bicycle is returned last night shortly after she had gone.” (5/31)

A.J. Wilson appointed deputy Clerk of Superior Court. “The new deputy, who served three years with the army air forces, 28 months in India, returned from there November, 1945, and since then that time has been employed by Abernathy mills.” (6/2)

“Mrs. Myra P. Hulse & Mrs. Newton P. Vest start craft exchange. “There are people fooling with art, plastics, woodworking, designing, sewing, or what have you, who have no profitable outlet for their work. That’s where Mrs. Hulse and Mrs. Vest come in.” (6/3)

“Statesville’s recreational program has been given a boost with near completion of the First Baptist church’s softball field on Stockton street. The field, fully equipped with lights, is lacking only a little more grading and the stringing of the wire for the backstop.” (6/4)

“Two Statesville women — Mrs. Lois Long Riker and Mrs. Marie Long Land — are featured in an article in the June issue of Coronet magazine. The Dixie Dame company of Statesville, operated by Mrs. Riker and Mrs. Land is discussed for ‘making a big thing out of fancy pickles.’ The company is located on Davie avenue extension.” (6/5)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 1 and 5, 1922.

Excerpt from article headlined Memorial Services Poorly attended. “Besides their comrades, only a handful —mothers, wives, sweethearts, sisters — was present at the memorial service at Broad Street Methodist that morning.” [May 30] (6/1)

“G.M. Garren, of Raleigh experiment station, and County Agent Graeber are spending several days in the county inspecting wheat fields to locate fields best available for seed. The fields chosen must be free of other grain and all of one variety.” (6/1)

State College of Agriculture & Engineering commencement. “W.B. White, of Olin, was awarded a medal offered by the American Jersey Cattle club ‘for educating a cow and bringing her to the maximum of efficiency in quality and quantity of production.’ Mr. White worked his way through college.” (6/1)

County board of education. “A delegation from Scotts appeared and asked for a truck for the conveyance of the school children to and from school. The board agreed to help procure the truck.” (6/5)

“The finishing touches are being made to the Vance hotel and it is expected that it will be ready for opening within two weeks. It has advanced to the extent that it can be recognized as something the town should be proud of.” (6/5)

“The construction of the pool will begin immediately and the contractors say that it will probably be ready for a ‘high dive’ and a ‘swim’ by July 4th. Dr. F.A. Carpenter is making investigations to assure that the pool will at all times be sanitary.” (6/5)

Statesville Rt. 3. “Mrs. U.A. Ostwalt left a few days ago to join her husband, who has a contract for a school building at Sylva, beyond Asheville. She will probably be away all summer.” (6/5)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 1 and 4, 1897.

“A pretty heavy shock of earthquake was felt in Statesville at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon. There were two shocks — coming almost together — the latter being more noticeable than the first. They were only of a few seconds duration but the trembling of the buildings was quite noticeable and many people ran out of them in alarm. The shocks were preceded by a roaring noise.” (6/1)

“The school at Statesville College will close on the 15th. President Burwell has recently had a number of views taken from the cupola of the college and also one of the college itself, which are quite attractive. They have been sent to an engraver and will appear in the forthcoming catalogue of the college, soon to be issued from The Landmark Job Office.” (6/1)

Settle PO in north Iredell. “An earthquake shock, lasting several seconds, was felt here today at 20 minutes to 2 o’clock p.m. It was the worst shaking we have had except for that of 1886. At that time persons away from buildings did not feel the shock, but today those in the field and on the roads felt the earth quiver and saw the trees and bushes swaying back and forth. No damages here. E.E.S.” [Charleston, SC suffered greatly in the 1886 quake. (6/4)

Recent quake sparks memories. “The earthquake of 1886 occurred about 9 or 10 in the evening. The gentlemen of whom this story is told was engaged in a game of billiards in the rooms of the Statesville Club, located in a building which then stood on what is now known as the ‘burnt corner.’ When the house began to shake the hero of the story made for the street, remarking as he rushed down the stairs that he didn’t want to die with a billiard cue in his hands.” [The “burnt corner” is where the clock tower stands in Statesville.] (6/4)