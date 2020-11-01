Out of Our Past

Local election results. “Inquiries at the different polling places brought the information that the first lady-voters in each ward were: Mrs. F.E. Bradley, first ward. Mrs. R.P. Allison, second ward. Mrs. M.P. Alexander, third ward. Mrs. J.S. McRorie, fourth ward.” (11/4)

Ruby Fraley and Frank L. Johnson married “She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Fraley, of the county, and is a trained nurse by profession. She served with the Brenizer unit in France during the war. Since her release from the service she has been with the Carpenter-Davis hospital here. He is manager of the Coca Cola Bottling Company.” (11/8)

“All schools in the county will be in session by next Monday, the 15th. November 15 is the latest date at which any school in the county is allowed to open.” (11/8)

“Mrs. Henry Fonde, who looks after the flowers and shrubs on the Southern railway property was in Statesville this week.” (11/8)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Nov. 5 and 8, 1895.