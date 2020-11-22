Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Nov. 23-25 and 27-28, 1970.
I-40 west from Statesville to open soon. “If motorists co-operate and good weather occurs during the next few weeks, the I-40 link will be open soon, providing a direct four-lane route from Statesville to Winston-Salem. Some motorists have already begun using the links hampering the progress of the workers.” [Opened officially Nov. 25 at 1 pm.] (11/23)
Photo. “Interstate 77 between Ostwalt and a point near the Iredell-Mecklenburg county line is now open, although work still continues on erecting signs, guard rails and sowing grass. Rebuilding the US 21 access was the reason the interstate road was opened early.” (11/24)
“Alexander Railroad’s worst derailment in history resulted in two cars leaving the tracks in West Statesville Monday. The mishap was caused by a worn wheel on one of the derailed cars. The lead car plowed some 250 feet east along the main line. More than 200 feet of rail was torn out in the mishap and a four man section crew worked Tuesday to restore the track.” (11/25)
Gay Blades Garden Club. “Mrs. Chandler Bryan reported that the Anti-Pollution Committee has held two meetings and is hard at work. They are sponsoring one-minute anti-pollution messages over local radio stations during the day and hope to rouse public interest further through a series of newspaper articles.” (11/27)
Kiwanis Club sets year’s emphasis on environmental quality. “City Manager Herman explained what the city government is doing to see that local streams are not polluted. The city’s waste disposal potential is being brought up to the present and hopefully future needs.” (11/28)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 23-28, 1945—Military.
“Howard Augustus Moore, quartermaster, second class, was among the first Navy men to see the atom-bombed area of Nagasaki when, while on the provision storeship USS Graffias, the ship entered the harbor close on the heels of the Marine occupation ships. The Marines provided trucks to enable the men to make a one-hour tour of the devastated area.” (11/23)
“Willie Wallace, U.S.N.R. is en route to the States from Pearl Harbor. Wallace is one of 3,730 high-point veterans whom the ‘Magic Carpet’ is bringing back to the States aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga.” [“Magic Carpet” was name for US plan to return servicemen home.] (11/24)
“Howard E. Brown, S 1/c, has sent home over a hundred pictures of the places he had been since leaving the states seventeen months ago. He is on the U.S.S. Cebu and has seen Okinawa, Hawaii, Guadalcanal, Admiralty Island, and the Philippines.” (11/26)
“Pfc. Johnny F. Scott, with 40 months of service, 18 of which were spent overseas, has been give his honorable discharge. He served with the 473rd Ordnance AMPH Trucking Co., and participated in the invasions of Iwo Jima, Guam and Saipan.” [Amphibious Trucks] (11/27)
T/4 Calvin M. Adams, 658th Field Artillery, at Shrivenham American U. “Adams has been overseas nine months. The school’s mission is to provide courses of college and university grade for personnel awaiting redeployment or in the Army of Occupation.” (11/28)
Statesville Route 4 news. “Edgar Bell has arrived home and has an honorable discharge. Vance Mullis, veteran of overseas service, arrived home with his honorable discharge from the army.” (11/29)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 23-28, 1945—Home front.
Barium 6 SHS 0 “An aerial attack by the Presbyterians in the last quarter began to click. A final heave in the closing moments of the game connected to Young, Barium’s right end, for a 25-yard gain and the one tally of the game.” (11/23)
“Scarr Morrison and Mrs. Frank Holland, local Veterans’ Service office, and Mrs. John Price Kerr, from the Mooresville office, will attend a school next week at the University of North Carolina. The purpose is to give instructions on veterans’ laws and requirements.” (11/24)
P.M. Barger, Iredell war bond chairman. “Iredell County has purchased less than one-fourth of its E-bond quota. Mr. Barger urged that everyone purchase an E-bond today or ‘Iredell County will fail, for the first time, in exceeding its quota.” [$95,250 of $409,000 quota] (11/26)
“Pope’s Esso Station at 604 West Front Street was entered last night and approximately 300 gallons of gasoline were stolen. An unsuccessful attempt was also made to enter the D.W. Riddle Shell Station across the street.” (11/27)
“The largest group of dischargees to date reported to the local Selective Service Board on Monday, according to Mrs. W.E. Nattress, clerk. Thirty-seven men brought in newly earned discharges for processing.” (11/28)
Letter from Clara E. Cahill, state president, read at local Spanish American War Veterans Auxiliary meeting. “Mrs. Cahill urged members to be present at the fellowship meeting in Salisbury December 9. This is the first general meeting since the one held on Pearl Harbor day in 1941, at which time the auxiliary and members were in session in Greensboro.” (11/29)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 25 and 29, 1920.
“The Men’s Bible Class of the First Presbyterian church will hold their regular Sunday morning classes in the Temple Immanuel, the Jewish synagogue. The crowded condition of the Sunday school rooms at the First Presbyterian church makes this arrangement convenient. The congregation of the church is especially grateful to the Jewish congregation for the use of the synagogue.” (25)
“Mr. W.J. Stimson left Tuesday morning for Sarasota, Florida, where he will spend the winter. The Stimson Studio will be under the management of Mr. Stimson’s son, Mr. Ben. A. Stimson, during the coming months.” (11/25)
“The Imperial Furniture factory has closed down for an indefinite period, throwing about 100 men out of employment. The Statesville Cotton mills are running half time. Their employes this week are receiving a 10 per cent reduction in wages. The Paola Cotton mills, which are busy only half the time, have given their employes a 20 per cent reduction in wages.” (11/29)
“The Mooresville Cotton Mills closed down Wednesday and will not start again until Monday. A reduction in wages of 25 per cent will go with the opening of business.” 11/29)
Troutman Rt. 2. “Nearly every farmer is holding his cotton for a better price, but he may take less.” (11/29)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Nov. 26 and 29, 1895.
H.A. Ould closes Ould Mercantile Co. “The first of January Mr. Ould will establish here the Carolina Produce Company. The company will buy grain and all kinds of farm products, paying cash therefor, and will sell only wholesale.” (11/26)
“The west-bound train on the Western road now arrives at Statesville an hour later and in consequence thereof The Landmark goes to press about one hour later.” (11/26)
“About all the business houses will close as usual Thursday – Thanksgiving Day. A large portion of the male population will take to the woods.” (11/26)
Two Thanksgiving marriages in Statesville. “Mr. John W. Sowers and Miss Cassie Eugenia Sharpe, daughter of the late Col. G.W. Sharpe, were married at the residence of the bride’s mother near town about 1 p.m. yesterday. At the residence of the bride’s father, Capt. W.H.H. Gregory, at 8 o’clock last evening, Mr. R.A. Lackey and Miss Caroline Gregory were united in marriage. The Landmark hopes their married lives will be a perpetual thanksgiving and as happy as their wedding day was bright.” (11/29)
“It was beautiful Thanksgiving weather yesterday – an ideal Thanksgiving Day.” (11/29)
“The firemen celebrated last evening with a supper at their hall.” (11/29)
