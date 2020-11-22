Out of Our Past

P.M. Barger, Iredell war bond chairman. “Iredell County has purchased less than one-fourth of its E-bond quota. Mr. Barger urged that everyone purchase an E-bond today or ‘Iredell County will fail, for the first time, in exceeding its quota.” [$95,250 of $409,000 quota] (11/26)

“Pope’s Esso Station at 604 West Front Street was entered last night and approximately 300 gallons of gasoline were stolen. An unsuccessful attempt was also made to enter the D.W. Riddle Shell Station across the street.” (11/27)

“The largest group of dischargees to date reported to the local Selective Service Board on Monday, according to Mrs. W.E. Nattress, clerk. Thirty-seven men brought in newly earned discharges for processing.” (11/28)

Letter from Clara E. Cahill, state president, read at local Spanish American War Veterans Auxiliary meeting. “Mrs. Cahill urged members to be present at the fellowship meeting in Salisbury December 9. This is the first general meeting since the one held on Pearl Harbor day in 1941, at which time the auxiliary and members were in session in Greensboro.” (11/29)

