Out of Our Past

“Statesville’s first match of volley ball was played Thursday afternoon at the Mulberry street school between the girls of the ninth and tenth grades. The games were won by the girls of the ninth grade by the following scores: 15-10-15 to 10-15-6.” (10/17)

“The village of Loray, about six miles north of Statesville, now has electric light and power connection with Statesville. The ‘juice’ line was run there to furnish power for a gin and several business houses are now using the electric lights.” (101/17)

“Reuben Campbell has received his discharge from the United States Navy and arrived home yesterday. He is with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Arch Campbell.” (10/17)

“The first real frost of the season was in evidence Friday morning.” (10/17)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Oct. 13 and 16, 1896.

“The Republicans are to raise a McKinley flag. They have the pole ready and the excavation made. The flag was ordered by Col. H.C. Cowles and is here. It contains the names of McKinley and Hobart. The flag will be raised Saturday.” (N.J. Republican politician Garret Hobart was William McKinley’s running mate for VP.) (10/13)