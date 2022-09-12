Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Sept. 12-18, 1997.

Obituary for Cornelius Allison “Toby” Campbell, 73: “He was the operator of Campbell Sunrise Dairy Farm and a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.” (9/12)

Obituary for Vinson A. Sechrest, 71: “A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army, 7th Army under General Patch, was a P.O.W. at Nuremburg, awarded the Purple Heart, European Theater of Operations Ribbon with two Campaign Stars and the Infantryman’s Badge of Honor.” (9/12)

Statesville High School 47, Northern Iredell High School 0: “Statesville jumped out to a 28-0 in the first quarter. A little over a minute and a half into the game, Statesville’s DeMarcus Maddox scored almost untouched on a 14-yard run. With Chris Hollingsworth’s extra point, the Greyhounds were up 7-0.” (9/13)

“There’s not a lot to do but wait for the final signature that will close the local Social Security office. Letters and phone calls to the powers that be haven’t done much to stop the process, Rosemary Kelley, local claims representative and union spokesperson, said.” (9/14)

Cars for sale: ’57 CHEVY wagon, 4-dr., 350, 3-speed, good mech., drives great, needs paint, $4500/or trade.” (9/15)

“The Harris Teeter at Forest Heights Shopping Center will be closing its doors in October. The North Center Street store has been at its current location since 1961. It may well hold the distinction of the longest-standing grocery in one location in the area.” (9/16)

“One hundred and fifty employees of Zimmer Patient Care will not lose their jobs after all. Zimmer announced Tuesday that the Statesville facility will remain in operation. The company announced in March that the division would close and move.” (9/17)

“North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Willis P. Whichard looks over reference material on James Iredell during a visit to the Iredell County Public Library’s James Iredell Room. Whichard is writing a book about James Iredell and was the featured speaker at a Constitution Week luncheon.” (9/18)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Sept. 12-18, 1972.

Bernhardt Industries to build multimillion furniture factory in Troutman: “The plant will be located on property which was part of the Iredell County Home grounds. The Iredell County Commissioners, in years past, had designated this property for industrial use. This will be the first firm to locate in the industrial park.” (9/12)

Mooresville: “The board authorized Mayor Joe Knox to execute an agreement with Twentieth Century Film Corporation to use the courtroom and jail for the purpose of making a film based on the early life of Junior Johnson.” (The Last American Hero) (9/13)

“Miss Floy Wilkinson, who has served on the Iredell County Board of Elections for 26 years, has resigned. Miss Wilkinson has assumed the position of executive secretary to the board of elections. She served as legal secretary to Hugh G. Mitchell until his death in April.” (9/14)

“Mrs. Barbara Slane West has become one of the first women to be accepted as a degree candidate at Davidson College. Although women have been allowed to attend classes for many years, the trustees did not authorize the granting of degrees to women until last May.” (9/15)

South Iredell High School 8, North Stanly High School 0: “Gene Russell’s touchdown came with 9:05 left to play in the first half and the Viking tailback added the two extra points on a run for all the points in the defensive struggle.” (Had 32 yards rushing when he left game in first half with injured ankle) (9/16)

“An organizational meeting for a voter registration drive in Iredell County will be held Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the education building of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The meeting to be conducted by McGovern supporters is open to everyone.” (9/18)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, Sept. 12-18, 1947.

“Junior Service League heard Dr. Ernest Ward, Iredell county health doctor. Dr. Ward said he was anxious to obtain a mobile unit for mass X-ray in this county but he added that 25 counties are ahead of this county.” (Veteran of 29 years in the U.S. Navy) (9/12)

Dr. L.R. Shaw robbed of medical kit and surgical instruments: “Dr. Shaw left his car about 8:30 p.m. and when he returned about 11 p.m. discovered the loss. Patrolman Victor Serino recovered the articles, valued at $150, about 2:20 a.m.” (9/13)

Bruce Carrigan, Mooresville farmer innovates: “When Mr. Carrigan’s newly built silo would not hold all of his silage, he built a temporary silo out of bales of straw and hog wire and filled it” (9/15)

Lt. Kayron V. Guy marries Lt. Edward Hunter Moorhead. “Mrs. Moorhead graduated from Scotts high school, from Mitchell college, from the School of Nursing at Charlotte Presbyterian hospital. She enlisted in the army in February 1943, and received her promotion to first lieutenant in February 1947.” (Oliver General Hospital, Augusta, Georgia) (9/16)

“Tommy Holder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jasper M. Holder, of East Broad street, has entered the Hemphill Diesel school in Memphis, Tennessee. A veteran of the navy, Holder completed his high school studies and graduated with the ’47 class.” (9/17)

Harmony short story: “The road making in Harmony is progressing nicely. Naming of the streets will perhaps be the next thing for the ones getting the new surface roads. The improvement will extend to the school and around the front of the school plot.” (9/18)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Sept. 14 and 18, 1922.

Mrs. T.E. Anderson presides at Civic League meeting: “The president announced that Miss Crenshaw, Red Cross worker for the State, who has recently been here, asks that members of the League assist in sewing and knitting for the soldiers.” (9/14)

Harmony Route 1: “The taking of fodder is about done, but there is other fall work, plenty of it, and will be until wheat is sown. Cotton has been opening rapidly and the price is good. The weather has been very warm for September, much hotter than August.” (9/14)

Eufola: “Mr. Robert Wilson cut his right foot badly last week while hewing a sill. Dr. Little put in three stitches. He is getting along nicely now. It is a right busy time for a farmer to nurse a sore foot.” (9/14)

“President Hollingsworth, of Mitchell college, by order of the trustees, has closed to the public the college driveway. The closing resulted from the conduct of some of the boys of the town by their efforts to attract the attention of the young ladies of the institution. After warning, other steps will be taken if necessary to stop it. Friends of the institution are welcome to visit the college and there is ample parking space just out of the circle for these.” (9/18)

Harmony school news: “A move to organize a football squad was agitated by some of the students but the idea had to be given up because of a lack of funds to finance such a proposition and Coach Sherrill has instructed all candidates for the fall baseball team to report to him this afternoon at the athletic field.” (9/18)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Sept. 17 and 17, 1897.

“Statesville voted yesterday on the proposition to issue $36,000 of bonds for a water works system and $16,000 of bonds for a system of sewerage. The total registered vote for the town is 544. The total vote cast for the water bonds was 354, which leaving 190 to count against the proposition makes a majority of 164 for bonds.” (Voters who opposed a proposition could show their opposition by not voting.) (9/14)

“The Messrs. Wilhelm & Mills have decided to make their building, which they are erecting corner Broad and Meeting street, three stories high and will fit up the third floor for an opera hall. This is gratifying news. Statesville needs a public hall badly and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to have one.” (9/14)

“The drought remains unbroken and the heat as intense as ever. Notwithstanding rain is so badly needed for comfort and to enable farmers to be able to prepare their land for wheat, the dry spell has been a great time for farmers to house hay and fodder.” (9/17)

“The Statesville Concert Band has closed a contract with the managers of the State fair at Raleigh to furnish music for the fair. The band will play three days, October 19, 20 and 21. The managers of the fair have made no mistake in selecting the music.” (9/17)

“The first new crop of tobacco sold on the Statesville market at the Farmers Warehouse yesterday. It belongs to Mr. Heffner, of Burke county.” (9/17)

“The graded schools open Monday.” (9/17)