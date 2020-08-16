Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Aug. 17-22, 1970
Obit D. Kenneth Campbell, 52 “Campbell died unexpectedly Sunday while on his job at Fiber Industries. A World War II veteran, he was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post. He belonged to Bethlehem United Methodist Church,” (8/17)
“Unity School ceases to be used for school purposes this year as the elementary students have been assigned to the new East Iredell Elementary. The high school students were assigned to North and South Iredell in 1969.” (8/18)
District tournament “Flexnit eliminated Beauty Maid in an intra-city skirmish 5-1. Robin Stroud, Mary Overcash, Janis Snyder and Sandy Stroud were the leading hitters for Flexnit as they collected two hits each. Carol Baker and Patsy Turman paired hits for the losers.” (8/19)
NC Food Dealers Assn. convention “First place in black and white newspaper advertising went to the Food Basket. The Food Basket opened in Statesville in 1958, with its Turnersburg Road store. In March 1965, the Troutman location was opened.” (8/20)
Postmaster Jack Harmon says post office window hours changed from 8am-5:30 pm to 8:30am-5pm “Harmon said the office has been a holdout for many years in providing the longer service. Many offices changed hours back in 1958.” (8/21)
“There were 9,578 students reporting for orientation in Iredell County Schools Friday. The two consolidated high schools are bursting at the seams. South Iredell had 1,359 students reporting for the half day and North Iredell had 1,321 students on hand.” (8/22)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug. 17-23, 1945 – Military
Lt. Pauline Bell, nurse, returns to Statesville from Italy “As she neared familiar buildings and landmarks she said she was certain that as she would come by the next one it must surely be shelled or marred in some way, so accustomed had she become to ravaged properties.” (8/17)
“Mrs. B.S. Halleman has both her sons home now, Private Edward on a 30-day furlough and T/5 Johnny H. having received his discharge. Edward was inducted into the Army on August 25, 1944. Johnny was inducted into the Army February 22, 1941.” (8/18)
“James Eagle Knight has been promoted to the rank of captain. He is a member of the U.S. Air Force and is now stationed in India. Captain Knight is the son of Mrs. Jesse Knight and has been in service for a number of years.” (8/20)
1st Lt. Claywell Anderson, home on furlough after 127 missions & 100 combat hours flying transport; had close call Dec. 1944 over Bastogne “The hit from enemy fire and subsequent explosion of the gas tank resulted in a forced landing in Allied territory.” (8/21)
“Pvt. J. Oscar Stradley writes that he is now in Manila. He entered the service in December 1944. He is attached to a Replacement Company and his plans are as soon as he is returned to go back to school and study to be a construction engineer.” (8/22)
“Aboard a heavy cruiser in the Pacific – A separation of 19 months came to an end for Grover R. Blackwelder, 40, fireman first class, and his 24-year-old son, Clyde C., when they got together at a Naval Base in the far Pacific. Their home is at Route 1, Statesville.” (8/23)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug. 17-23, 1945 – Home front
“Statesville shoppers and housewives almost went hungry Wednesday when the grocery stores and all but several of the eating establishments were closed. Many families were caught with very little on the pantry shelves.” [town celebrating Japanese surrender 8/15] (8/17)
“A pan of grease on a gas stove in Fraley’s cafeteria caused a small fire at 10:55 a.m. The grease flare-up caused smoke to fill the entire store but the blaze was extinguished by Firemen Sharpe and Caldwell.” (8/18)
“Your obsolete gas stamps! Personally we wouldn’t care if we never saw any again but it does seem that a great many people are treasuring them as they would souvenirs. One person hinted that she might frame hers.” (8/20)
SHS football Coach Hoy Isaacs in local drug store before vacation trip “Quite a number of future football ‘stars’ were conversing with the coach. A like number of girls also appeared on the scene. Hurry back coach, everyone is anxiously awaiting the football season!” (8/21)
“At a called meeting of the Statesville Board of Aldermen the need of a new city code for Statesville was discussed. The last city code was compiled and printed in 1906. The board commissioned the city attorneys to compile and rewrite a new code.” (8/22)
“Free – To the first farmer or city gardener who comes and hauls it away a big load of chicken manure. This stuff is so strong that it would make any ordinary fertilizer seem sick. Remember its yours for the shoveling out.” (8/23)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Aug. 17 and 20, 1920
Robert L. (Farmer Bob) Doughton “Congressman Doughton spent a few hours in Statesville Friday morning. He was on his way to Laurel Springs. Mr. Doughton said he would first give attention to the harvesting of his hay crop and would later make a few speeches in the district.” [Alleghany Co. home; served US House 1911-53; Iredell was in his district] (8/17)
“Miss Celeste Henkel, assistant county superintendent, left Saturday for a two-weeks’ vacation and will visit the rural schools of Ohio while away.” (8/17)
“Wanted – Two boys wanted to carry messages, permanent position, right salary and good chance for advancement. Apply Western Union in person.” (8/17)
Paul F. Ward reburied at home “Sergeant Ward died in a hospital in France in December 1918. The remains arriving here early Wednesday morning were taken to Broad Street Methodist church, where the funeral services were conducted yesterday morning. The funeral was conducted with military honors. A group of girls, friends of the deceased, carried the floral offerings. The 125 ex-service men in uniform marched in the procession to the cemetery.” (8/20)
Houstonville “Someone last Sunday night took from Edgar Holmes’ tobacco barn 30 sticks of nice tobacco. He had cured the tobacco the week before. They used an automobile to get it away.” (8/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Aug. 20 and 23, 1895
“A meeting of the citizens of Statesville in the interest of securing the school to be established by the Concord and Mecklenburg Presbyteries, for Statesville, will be held in the court house Friday evening next. Rev. Dr. J.B. Shearer, president of Davidson college and chairman of the committee having in charge the location of the school, will be present.” (8/20)
“Dr. J.F. Carlton, who has been at Connelly Springs for some days, returned home Friday evening much improved in health.” (8/20)
“A little daughter of Mr. N.B. Mills has typhoid fever. She is getting along as well as could be expected.” (8/20)
“The meeting in the interest of the College, which was to have been held at the court house to-night has been postponed. The meeting will be held sometime next week. Meantime, those who favor the movement, and surely everybody does, should be talking it up.” (8/23)
“Miss Mary Cornelius, who was awarded the graded school scholarship at Guilford College, left for that place Tuesday evening. Miss Temperance Smoot, who has the Converse scholarship, will leave in about a month.” (8/23)
“The telephone service is being extended. Additional poles are to be put up and new ’phones put in.” (8/23)
