Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, April 4-10, 1997.

“The Raiders won, 5-3, over East Wilkes behind a strong complete game performance from Andy Viars. Viars helped himself by singling to start the game, he moved to second on an Adam Hankins sacrifice bunt, he tagged and went to third on a flyout and scored when Brian Johnson singled.” [Viars singled in the 3rd & Johnson drove him in again.] (4/4)

“Larry Hedrick, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, was to make a prearranged 911 call on April 1, 1987. It was to be the first such call in Iredell County’s history. A wreck on Interstate 77 led a citizen to dial 911 just minutes before Hedrick made the official call.” (4/5)

“Mooresville restaurants served up their first mixed drinks Friday night. ‘We were very surprised,’ said Robin Potts of Kudzu. ‘Our sales were very good and we received quite a few special requests, but our wine and beer sales were still higher than the mixed drinks.’” (4/6)

Husband & wife retire Barium Springs. “Between them, they worked more than 30 years at the Home. Bobby Nesbit joined the staff as maintenance supervisor in September 1981. Six months later, Colleen took the job of secretary/receptionist at the Pre-Adolescent Center.” (4/7)

Boy Scout Jon Madison builds brick & granite sign at East Broad St. entrance to Oakwood Cemetery. “‘I chose this project because there was no permanent sign at either entrance to the cemetery. I have an older brother who did in 1979 and is buried there.’” (4/8)

Helen Adams. “The 80-year-old Cool Springs resident still works 12-hour days in the family business, Garden Valley Nursery. She lost her husband and her son in 1991; she didn’t lose her desire to care for the plants. ‘It keeps me going since my family is gone.” (4/9)

Town clerk Barbara Whittington on how new US House redistricting plan will help election officials. “‘Mooresville was split into three districts. A lot of people come into the office and ask us who their representative is, and sometimes it is hard for us to figure it out.” (4/10)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, April 4-11, 1972.

Jim Gardner candidate for governor in Republican primary at South Iredell high last night, 4/3. “Gardner said a business-like approach to state government is needed in North Carolina and said citizens need to ‘get more mileage for each dollar they invest.’” (4/4)

Hargrove A. (Skipper) Bowles 4/4. “Earlier in the day, Bowles, Democratic candidate for governor, subject to the May primary, was honored at an informal reception at the Vance Motor Inn today. At that gathering. Bowles voiced firm opposition to an increase in taxing.” (4/4)

Photos. “Dr. Frank Jordan, former pastor of Broad Street United Methodist Church, is heading the re-election campaign of his brother, U.S. Senator Everett B. Jordan. The Jordan family has deep roots in Iredell County as their father, Henry Harrison Jordan, gave up a law practice in Mooresville to become a prominent church leader.” (4/5)

“The Airmen of Note, the official U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble, will be guests of the 1972 Carolina Dogwood Festival.” (4/6)

“Mrs. Aurelia McGraw Dickinson is the newest full-time letter carrier at the Mooresville post office, and according to Eugene Kerley, postmaster, ‘She is the first one we have ever had.’ According to postal officials in Greensboro, there are only three others in North Carolina.” (4/7)

NIHS 5 West Rowan 3. “North Iredell never trailed after taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Mike Roland walked, stole second, Dennis Elledge singled and stole second. Roland scored on a passed ball and Bill Jurney singled in the second run.” (4/8)

Last week before Dogwood Festival. “Festival directors estimated they would need $4,000 this year. This was an increase from the $3,000 which had been raised for the previous year. We have not yet raised as much as was spent last year.” [$2,572.00 raised] (4/10)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, April 4-10, 1947.

Concord pitcher no-hits SHS 12-0, but Gair Allie starts a triple play. “With a man on second and another on third, the batter popped a fly to Allie at short, who caught the ball, tagged the man off second and threw to Ralph McCrary, who caught his man off at third.” (4/4)

“Members of the Statesville city band, led by Earl Davis, will open celebration of Easter day in this city Sunday morning at 2 o’clock when the band will begin a tour of the city in a chartered bus. They will cover as much of the city as time will allow before assembling at the monument in front of Mitchell college at the moment of sunrise expected at 5:42 a.m.” (4/5)

National telephone strike here. “The girls, in shifts of three, carried signs with such inscriptions as: ‘The voice with a smile will be gone for a while.’ No harsh words were being exchanged with anyone. Passersby had a field day whistling and shouting at the operators, however.” (4/7)

County school bus garage. “E.T. Lazenby was again chosen head mechanic at the county garage. Other mechanics re-elected were J.B. Lundy, Albert Austin, Henry McLelland, Cecil Hicks, Frank Harmon, Eugene Davis and Walter Clendenin.” (4/8)

Telephone strike effect. “While nearby cities with the dial system continued to function on local calls, local citizens were having to carry on their business in person. By last night, persons who had been taking the walkout good naturedly were becoming a little irritated.” (4/9)

“J.M. Sloan today announced the opening of his new jewelry store which will operate under the name of Sloan Jewelry and Watch Repairing. The new store, completely remodeled, is located at 104 Court Street.” (4/10)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, April 6 and 10, 1922.

“Of the three storerooms to be in the Vance hotel one has been definitely rented — to Mr. Walter Culbreth, who will conduct a stand for the sale of tobaccos, newspapers, magazines, confections. He will also operate a fountain and newspaper and magazine agency. The stand will open on the lobby and will be equipped modernly.” (4/6)

County board of education. “The board decided that teachers in the schools stopped by influenza be paid one-half time for closed period. If attendance holds teachers may make full-time and be paid full-time, but must show attendance required by law.” (4/6)

Harmony Rt. 1. “The old-fashioned quilting bee is still in vogue in this community. Mrs. G.C. Williams had one Tuesday. A goodly number of ladies were present.” (4/6)

“In the preliminary singing contest held among the schools of the county Saturday afternoon at the courthouse, the following four choruses were declared winners: Harmony, Mt. Mourne, Gilbert and Troutman.” [Finals to be held April 22.] (4/10)

Troutman Rt. 2 Fern Hill school news. “I think we have had more cases of influenza, according to the size of our school district than any other school in the county. Influenza has been in fourteen families, and there has been five or six cases of pneumonia.” (4/10)

Virginia Dare school makes up a snow day on Saturday morning 4/8. “In the afternoon, the Misses Powell and girls of the school played a game of baseball against the boys. The girls were victorious.” [The Misses Powell were teachers.](4/10)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, April 6 and 9, 1897.

“Mr. Levi Bost, of Shiloh township, died on the 15th of February. Last Saturday, Mr. Norris, the executor, went to Mr. Bost’s house to take inventory of his assets. Mrs. Bost showed him where her husband kept his money. When counted the sum total was found to be $2,684.94. It is said that he lost about $800 by the failure of the Simonton bank, in Statesville, some years ago, and this fact doubtless made him distrustful of banks.” (4/6)

“Adjutant General Andrew D. Cowles, who expects soon to be minister to Greece, arrived home yesterday from Washington. He is brushing up his Greek a little pending his appointment.” [Adjutant General NC State Guard] (4/6)

“The sunshine of yesterday was welcome after the continued showers.” (4/6)

“Ex-Marshal Allison returned from Greensboro where he went to meet his successor in office, Mr. J.M. Milliken. The latter is expected to come to Statesville next week to take charge of the marshal’s office. We understand that the location of office has not been determined.” (4/9)

Granite Hill. “Deputy Collector R.J. Bryant was here last week making surveys and staking off a site for the erection of a large distillery where the Granite Springs Distilling Company did business. It seems we are not quite free from the evil yet. It is said the Messrs. Brown will be connected with the new enterprise.” (4/9)

Mooresville. “Preston Goodman and Mason Harris, two young men of Coddle Creek, left this evening for Arbuckle, California — their new home.” (4/9)