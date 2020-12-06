Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Dec. 7-12, 1970.
Christmas Concert. “The concert was very well planned from the time James P. Litchos lifted his baton to direct the Iredell County Symphonic Band in the overture, ‘Nutcracker Suite’ to the majestic ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ sung by the Statesville Senior High Glee Club.” (12/7)
Statesville water system expanded. “The consulting engineer explained that the construction had improved the city’s water system from 4.5 million gallons per day to 15 million gallons per day. The city now consumes 5.3 million gallons of water per day.” (12/8)
Statesville 71 Mooresville 52. “Coach John Davidson’s quint prevailed behind a fine 31-point effort by senior co-captain Mark Johnson. Johnson hit four of five from the field and seven of seven from the charity stripe in the third quarter.” (12/9)
Location of state zoo. “The areas to be heard from today were Statesville, Concord and Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill. The delegation from Statesville, headed by R.D. Warwick, was to present a proposal for locating the zoo in Iredell County at the Duke Power State Park.” (12/10)
“Dear Santa, I want a Johnnie Lightning set, a fort with cowboys and Indians, a bowling set and a game. I would like a surprise too. Love, Andy.” (12/11)
Mrs. Andrew Pendleton’s talk to American Business Women’s Assn. on trip to Portugal, Spain and North Africa. “Mrs. Pendleton’s account of her trip was filled with anecdotes, from her 747 flight to Lisbon with passengers checked so carefully for firearms and bombs that departure was delayed almost two hours, to her return sea voyage on the SS Raffaello.” (12/12)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 7-13, 1945—Military.
William Messick home after 25 mos. overseas. “Messick, who was wounded three times, was awarded the Purple Heart for the first wound, and the stars showing his subsequent wounds. He wears four battle stars and the Infantry badge. He was in Italy during the bloody campaigns there.” (12/7)
Elmwood news. “Sgt. J.D. Witherspoon who received his discharge from the Army last week is with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Witherspoon. Carlton Hewitt, S 2-c, who is stationed Camp Peary, Va., spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Hewitt.” (12/8)
Pvt. James Roger Chamberlain entered the army a year ago. He was sent to the Philippine Islands last June. He saw action on Mindanao and Leyte and was sent to Japan about a month ago. Roger does not expect to return to states before next summer.” (12/10)
“Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Reavis received a telephone call at 4 o’clock Tuesday morning from their son Lewis, St. M. 1/c, U.S. Coast Guard, who had just docked at California. He has been in the service for over a year and he returns to sea later this month.” (12/11)
“Allan Suther, Sp (X) 1c, USNR, received an honorable discharge on December 7 and has returned to Statesville. He entered the Navy in October 1943, and has been stationed in Washington at the Naval Research and Invention Laboratory.” (12/12)
“Sgt. Glenn Sain received his honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps December 10 at Goldsboro, N.C. after serving 3 ½ years and arrived home Tuesday.” (12/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 7-13, 1945—Home front.
“Today Lt. Jack Spainhour returned to Statesville and his store after three years in the Navy. Mr. Spainhour announced that Miss Ruth Ratcliffe will remain as co-manager. Mr. Spainhour and his wife, Mary King, will make their home at Mrs. Frank Johnson’s until they can secure an apartment.” (12/7)
SHS 31 Celeste Henkel 24. “The Greyhound five jumped into an early lead which they never relinquished. Kilby, husky Greyhound center, led the attack with 18 points, while Elliott was best for Celeste Henkel with 9 points.” (12/8)
“Have you noticed how catsup or ketchup, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and even butter have returned to cafes…now you know the war is over. For a long time it was almost impossible to get any catsup at most of the cafes.” (12/10)
“With the managership of the Statesville airport being assumed by D.V. Keller, one of Statesville’s home-town instructors, a new wave of interest is being shown by air enthusiasts. A brand new Piper Cub plane has been delivered for instruction purposes.” (12/11)
Conservation farming in Harmony. “J.W. Elam is starting strip crop system of farming on his farm this fall. Manuel Smith had forty acres of terraces surveyed last week. Victor Crosby had a farm pond surveyed last week.” (12/12)
“City schools will close this afternoon for the Christmas holidays. Due to the inclement weather and many cases of influenza, school officials decided it best not to hold school tomorrow.” [3 inches of snow had fallen by 1 pm with “the promise of more to come.”] (12/13)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 9 and 13, 1920.
Mooresville. “Ninety-four ex-service men of south Iredell were presented with medals. The main speaker was Mr. H.P. Deaton, who did both the occasion and ‘the boys’ full justice. Mr. C.E. Hawthorne, Red Cross chairman, assisted by the American Legion, presented the medals, which were duly pinned on by Misses Gertrude Falls and Mary Johnston.” (12/9)
East Monbo. “Employes of the Superior Yarn Mills have received notice of a reduction of wages, ranging from 25 to 35 per cent.” (12/9)
Eufola. “A few of Mrs. Ruben Deal’s friends gave her a woodchopping last week which was greatly appreciated.” (12/9)
“The friends of Prof. D. Matt. Thompson will be glad to know that his recovery is not only considered certain, but it is believed that the condition brought about by the concussion will entirely clear and leave no bad after-effects. He is conscious at times.” (12/13)
Thursday Afternoon Book Club. “Mrs. J.F. Bowles read a paper on ‘The Choice of a President and Vice President.’ Mrs. Clem. Dowd had an interesting paper on ‘The Powers and Duties of the President.’ Mrs. C.A. Turner treated the subject of ‘The Cabinet.’” (12/13)
Abernathy school community club. “Mrs. W.T. Setzer, president, presided. Mrs. Setzer read an interesting paper on ‘Problems of the Farm Woman.’” (12/13)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 10 and 13, 1895.
Editorial on regulating bicycles. “In every town in all the country the question of its right on the sidewalks has been contested. Bicycles should be banished from all sidewalks, and all streets and roads should be made fit for them to ride on.” (12/10)
“Last Thursday night was the coldest of the season. Friday morning some thermometers in town registered 16° and others 17°.” (12/10)
Bethany township. “A deer was seen in the neighborhood of Trinity and South River several times two or three weeks ago. Some think there were two of them as there was a large and small track. Only one was seen.” (12/10)
“Messrs. C.E. Mills, C.E. Stevenson and Dr. Chas. A. Turner went to Charlotte Tuesday morning to hear Sousa’s band. They were so delighted with the music that they followed the band to Salisbury, where it gave a concert that night.” (12/13)
“Last Saturday Mr. J.T. White, hearing an unusual noise among the geese on White’s mill pond, discovered a large bird. Mr. White shot it. On inquiry it was found to be a ‘Storm Petrel,’ a bird of the coast. How came the bird away up here, 300 miles from the coast? (12/13)
“The first snow of the season in Statesville fell last night. The fall was light, making about as big a show as a good frost.” (12/13)
