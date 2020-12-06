Out of Our Past

“Have you noticed how catsup or ketchup, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and even butter have returned to cafes…now you know the war is over. For a long time it was almost impossible to get any catsup at most of the cafes.” (12/10)

“With the managership of the Statesville airport being assumed by D.V. Keller, one of Statesville’s home-town instructors, a new wave of interest is being shown by air enthusiasts. A brand new Piper Cub plane has been delivered for instruction purposes.” (12/11)

Conservation farming in Harmony. “J.W. Elam is starting strip crop system of farming on his farm this fall. Manuel Smith had forty acres of terraces surveyed last week. Victor Crosby had a farm pond surveyed last week.” (12/12)

“City schools will close this afternoon for the Christmas holidays. Due to the inclement weather and many cases of influenza, school officials decided it best not to hold school tomorrow.” [3 inches of snow had fallen by 1 pm with “the promise of more to come.”] (12/13)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 9 and 13, 1920.