Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, April 11-17, 1997.

Photo. “A retrospective of paintings and drawings by Louise Gilbert is being featured in the Louise Gilbert Memorial Gallery at Mitchell Community College. The gallery was named for Ms. Gilbert for her contribution to the college and community in the field of art.” (4/11)

Josh Eller. “The West Iredell junior left-hander hit two home runs, scored three times, collected three hits and three RBI’s in West Iredell’s 13-3 victory over North Surry. Eller struck out 13, walked four and gave up four hits on the mound.” (4/12)

Obit David Garrison (Slue) Robbins, 73. “He attended Statesville City Schools and was employed as a waiter at the Post Office Lunch for many years. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army.” (4/13)

“The Statesville Police Department recently had six additional cameras placed in patrol cars. That brings the total to seven cars having cameras.” [ 4 K-9 units & 3 regular patrol] (4/14)

“The architects designing the Statesville Civic Center were given new ideas Monday as they continue the process planning for the 30,000-sqaure-foot facility. The model for the civic center was displayed at the meeting.” (4/15)

“Iredell County’s commissioners decided Tuesday to voice objections to the county’s being split three ways when the state adds three telephone area codes. Mooresville would remain in the 704; Statesville, Troutman and Stony Point would be placed in a new area code; and Harmony, New Hope and Union Grove would fall into yet another new area code.” (4/16)

Faith Baptist Church work in Ukraine. “A church building has been purchased and the congregation is sending money each month to help with expenses. Several members of Faith Baptist were part of a group who traveled on a medical missionary trip last year.” (4/17)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, April 11-17, 1972.

Obit Hugh Gordon Mitchell, local attorney, 69. “Mitchell was a special legal advisor on administrative matters for the United Nations from 1946 to 1948. He was a delegate from North Carolina to the Democratic National Convention in 1936, 1940, 1944, 1956 and 1960.” (4/11)

“Steve Sloan gave up one unearned run and scattered four hits in leading Statesville to a 5-1 victory over Lexington. Sloan is now 3-0 on the season and was 4-0 as a junior. Sloan fanned 11 and walked two.” (4/12)

Photo. “Hargrove (Skipper) Bowles toured NC 115 and stopped to inspect the South Yadkin River bridge. After examining holes in the pavement, Bowles talks with R.L. Guy and Charles Tilley who presented him with petitions containing 5,000 names to seek improvement of the six-mile stretch south of Snow Creek, which Bowles termed a disgrace.” (4/13)

Howard Bryan, VP Statesville operations, Branch Banking & Trust Co. to chair Statesville-Iredell Civic Center Authority. “The Authority made it clear that it would like the center to become a part of any long-range, downtown renewal plan.” (4/14)

City Board of Education. “The board acted favorably on a bid by Lonnie Davis for the old Morningside school property following Monday night’s meeting with county commissioners. His bid at public auction was not upset, and the $11,500 bid was accepted.” (4/15)

Photo. “A week of study by Mrs. Flora Pharr’s fifth and sixth grade class at Avery Sherrill Elementary culminated with setting off rockets Friday. Jim Sherrill, a high school student, instructs team captains chosen by the class.” [Apollo 16 moon launch 4/16] (4/17)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, April 11-17, 1947.

“Work began yesterday on a park and playground which is being constructed beside Broad Street Methodist church. Church officials said that swings and other playground equipment would be used. No tennis courts are being planned.” (4/11)

Betty Jean Lanier & Robert Thomas Bradburn marry. “Mrs. Bradburn attended Statesville Schools and Mitchell College and has been working as a stenographer at Davis Hospital. Mr. Bradburn was a graduate of Troutman high in 1943, served in the navy 26 months. He was discharged in June 1946 and is now manager of Troutman Clothing Store.” (4/12)

“Statesville has been assured of a reduced project for improving the municipal airport, A.E. Guy, city clerk, announced this morning. The principal change in the plan involved cutting down of runway widths from 500 to 400 feet in width.” (4/14)

Paul Rhodes’ service with the Army air corps. “A weatherman stationed on Puerto Rico, his job was looking for bad weather, flying into it in a special B-17. Paul took various readings and observations. The most interesting trip took him into a tropical hurricane, one of the first flights like this ever attempted.” (4/15)

Barnes building. “The building will consist of four floors – a full basement floor, a street level and two stories of offices. Five stores will be located on the street level. The full-size basement is being mentioned as the home of a new cafeteria.” (4/16)

“The Eclectic Book Club heard Dr. Sam Holbrook tell of his travels during the war when he was attached to the 82nd Airborne division. He told of being stationed in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, North Ireland, England, Normandy, Holland, Germany and France.” (4/17)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

April 13 and 17, 1922.

“The funeral of Dr. Ed. S. King at Pisgah church Tuesday was one of the largest ever attended in the county. Dr. King was one of the few remaining country doctors who spent night and day practicing his profession among those he loved rather than leave them for a more successful financial field and these greatly outnumbered all others at his funeral.” (4/13)

Duffie school. “The family of Mr. G.A. Watts is convalescing from an attack of influenza. Mrs. Watts was absent for a week from her school. Her place was filled by Miss Ruth Edwards, a pupil of their school.” (4/13)

Cool Spring school. “During the year we have given six entertainments, painted the auditorium, oiled all the school floors, bought shades for the auditorium and curtains for some of the windows.” (4/13)

“The Democratic county convention was held at the court house Saturday and its entire functioning did not require more than 15 minutes. A new feature of the convention was presence of a number of ladies.” (4/17)

“While cranking a car yesterday Mr. Wade Johnson lost one tooth and part of another, when the crank flew out and hit him in the mouth.” (4/17)

Statesville 13 Elkin 11. “Abernathy twirled a creditable game throughout but was frequently put in a hole by the poor support given by both infield and outfield.

A two-bagger by Wasson together with several passes followed by a home run clout by Coley clinched the game for the locals.” [Statesville survived 6 errors by the infield and 2 by the outfield.] (4/17)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, April 13 and 16, 1897.

“The Democratic convention to nominate a candidate for mayor, two members of the graded school board and two aldermen for each of the four wards will be held at the courthouse Saturday night. Most of the interest in the mayoralty race and little is being said about aldermen.” (4/13)

“A few days ago a stranger called at the residence of Dr. J.F. Long, in the country, and asked permission to take a photograph of the house. He stated that he desired the picture for his own benefit but if the family wanted one they could have it for a trifle. Permission was granted. Yesterday the man came into town and presented Dr. Long with a bill for $2.75. The doctor made a few remarks to the man but didn’t pay the bill.” (4/13)

“The contest for the nomination for mayor before the convention to-morrow night will, it appears, be between Messrs. Cooper, Turner and Harrill. The contest has excited a great deal of interest but up to the present the campaign has been conducted in good spirit.” (4/16)

Photography scam part 2. “They photographed the residence of Mr. Hiram Freeze, a neighbor of Dr. Long, under similar circumstances and finally induced Mr. Freeze to pay $1 for a picture, although they at first asked him a much larger price for it.” (4/16)

“Gen. A.D. Cowles left this morning for Washington to look after his appointment as minister to Greece.” (4/16)

Moose taught history at Mitchell Community College.