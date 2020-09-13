Out of Our Past

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 17 and 20, 1895.

“Statesville was thrown into an unusual state of excitement about 12 o’clock Saturday by the announcement of the assignment of the well known house of Wallace Bros. The main cause is the business depression. The only exceptions are homestead and personal property exemptions allowed by law to David Wallace, Isaac Wallace and Wm. Wallace.” [sale of assets] (9/17)

“In a note to Supt. Thompson, President L.L. Hobbs says, ‘Guilford College is glad to offer a scholarship, as last year to the Statesville graded schools. Miss Mary Cornelius is doing good work and is a credit to your schools. We are glad to have her with us.’” (9/17)

New Sterling “Nothing to report from the cause of new brandy at present.” (9/17)