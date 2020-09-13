Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Sept. 14-19, 1970.
New attendance record Iredell County Agricultural Fair “A total of 53,745 people turned out for the 1970 fair. The old attendance figure was 52,122 in 1968.” (9/14)
City school board “The board also agreed to pay the insurance on a used truck which the Statesville High Boosters Club has purchased for the athletic department. The agreement is for one year with the special condition that no student ride on the truck but only use it for hauling equipment.” (9/15)
Iredell County Planning Board “The board instructed its consulting engineer, C.H. Davis, to proceed with plans to zone the area along the new eastern section of Interstate 40 and have preliminaries ready for some action at the October meeting.” (9/16)
“Apples We’ve Got ’Em. Red delicious and other varieties For Sale. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 17, 1970 at the orchard. Also Barium Fresh Apple Cider Barium Springs Home For Children” (9/17)
“Dr. James C. Daniels, assistant professor of history at Valdosta State College since 1968, has been named as the first dean of the institution’s new School of Arts and Sciences. A native of Harmony, Dr. Daniels is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Daniels.” (9/18)
“Army worms, sod webworms and grubs have caused thousands of dollars of damage to lawns in Statesville and Iredell County. Farmers in the county have reported damage to pastures, alfalfa and rye fields in several locations.” (9/19)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 14-20, 1945 – Military.
S1/c Frank T. Robinson & aircraft carrier USS Intrepid’s celebration on Aug. 16 “This famed warship celebrated the victory in the Pacific and the observance of the ship’s second year in service. Her history records 80 enemy ships sunk and 650 enemy aircraft destroyed.” (9/14)
Col. Russell B. Patterson on 21-day leave with family “Colonel Patterson stated that military security denied him the privilege of making a statement about his work but he wished to be quoted as saying he is extremely glad to be home in Statesville.” (9/15)
Sgt. David “Buddy” Stewart went overseas in Jan.; now home on leave “He landed at Le Havre and went into Germany with the 15th Army. Stewart was in Paris at the time V-J Day was announced. He waived his points and signed up for occupation duty in the Pacific.” (9/17)
Lt. William E. Webb, Jr. 4 yrs. Navy released to inactive duty “Webb was stationed aboard destroyers based in Iceland for 15 months doing North Atlantic convoy duty and was then sent to advanced amphibian bases in England and France for a year and a half.” (9/18)
Pvt. Walter Morrison 287th Air Disarmament Squadron “After V-E day, it became a mammoth job to place under our control all the planes, aircraft factories and warehouses before the Germans had an opportunity to hide their material. Some of the places equipment was hidden were schools, hotels, private homes, barns and underground mines.” (9/19)
“Pvt. Billy Mayberry, who was wounded on Luzon June 17, received an extended furlough and is visiting his wife. Mayberry states that the leg wound which he received is healing slowly and he still finds it necessary to use crutches.” [at Rome, GA hospital] (9/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 14-20, 1945 – Home front.
“You can help us greatly if you’ll return your empty milk bottles promptly. Give them to our milkman or to the store where you buy Superior Dairies Milk. We both need and appreciate your full cooperation. Superior Dairies” (9/14)
L.S. Weaver, city schools supt, @ Jr. High chapel “He reminded the students that they need to be wiser now that they are in the world of science now denoted by the atomic bomb. He stressed good habits and good character traits of courtesy and ability to make friends.” (9/15)
“Approximately 7.25 inches of rain has fallen since Thursday afternoon. Heavy damage is reported to many hay and cotton crops. County school buses were running on schedule today, but travel over many of the county roads was almost impossible.” [Monday paper] (9/17)
“Yesterday and last night’s downpour again stirred to life the fire at the Bunch Furniture Company as was evidenced by the smoke from the ruins. It’s our bet that even Ripley would doubt that a fire could be fed on water and keep burning for almost a year and a half.” (9/18)
“During the recent continued rains many ‘farms in solution’ are passing down our streams, states Carl C. Julian, county soil conservationist. Something can be done. Strip cropping in combination with terraces is becoming a popular practice by Iredell farmers.” (9/19)
“Tony Cornacchione leaves today for State College, Raleigh to resume his studies after an interlude of almost five years service in the Army. Tony was studying at State College when he joined up with the National Guard when it mobilized for service.” [September 1940] (9/20)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 16 and 20, 1920.
“Mr. J.B. Gill, deputy clerk of Federal court, has issued a passport to Miss Lucy Niblock, of Cool Spring, to Siam. Miss Niblock will go as a missionary from the northern Presbyterian church. She sails on the 12th of October for Siam.” (9/16)
Obit John Wesley Jones, Mooresville Methodist minister, 66. “The conference called him ‘praying Jones’ and listened for his opinions; the young folks called him ‘the Marrying Parson’, and he sent them on their way with a smile and a blessing, to the general public he was ‘brother Jones’, genial and sympathetic, quick to reprove wrong-doing, firm in his convictions and ever ready to hold out a helping hand to an erring sinner.” (9/16)
“Mr. Robert McRorie is here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.S. McRorie. Young McRorie received his honorable discharge from the army at Ft. Slocum, N.Y., the other day. He was stationed in Germany with the army of occupation.” (9/20)
Entre Nous Club meeting “The club decided to take a course in citizenship. This is the first woman’s club in town to take a definite step toward preparation for the duties of citizenship. The course will be followed at each regular meeting of the club.” (9/20)
Mooresville Rt. 4. “Farmers are real busy gathering their crop, and preparing ground for wheat. Several tractors are being used in preparing wheat land.” (9/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 17 and 20, 1895.
“Statesville was thrown into an unusual state of excitement about 12 o’clock Saturday by the announcement of the assignment of the well known house of Wallace Bros. The main cause is the business depression. The only exceptions are homestead and personal property exemptions allowed by law to David Wallace, Isaac Wallace and Wm. Wallace.” [sale of assets] (9/17)
“In a note to Supt. Thompson, President L.L. Hobbs says, ‘Guilford College is glad to offer a scholarship, as last year to the Statesville graded schools. Miss Mary Cornelius is doing good work and is a credit to your schools. We are glad to have her with us.’” (9/17)
New Sterling “Nothing to report from the cause of new brandy at present.” (9/17)
“There are hundreds of small country merchants who did business with Wallace Bros. They bought goods and paid for them in produce, roots and herbs and ‘chips and whetstones,’ as the saying goes. Now the country merchant has no place to dispose of his roots and herbs and produce and no place to buy his goods. They in turn will have to discontinue taking roots and herbs and produce from their customers and many will have to quit business.” (9/20)
Cool Spring “Some one tried to break into the warehouse of Mr. William Kimball’s brandy distillery sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. Someone hungry for tangle-leg.” (9/20)
