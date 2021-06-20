Out of Our Past

US House passed pay raises of 10%-50% for military. “The pay-increase bill was sent to the Senate without debate. Members hoped that the pay increase would make it unnecessary to induct any men under the draft, a hope that the Army did not have.” (6/25)

T/5 Elliott Perry home. “Before returning to the States for discharge, the local soldier attended three sessions of the Nuremberg war trials. Perry was 18 months in the ETO and has three Bronze Stars and Combat Infantryman Badge. He saw combat with the 329th (Buckshot) regiment of the 83rd (Thunderbolt) Infantry Division.” (6/26)

“MM3/c Bruce Everidge has been honorably discharged from the Navy after 23 months’ service. He was in the Seabees and saw service in New Caledonia and Japan after going overseas. He received his discharge at Camp Shelton, Virginia.” (6/27)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, June 21-27, 1946 — Home front

Local calls average 21,414 a day. “With such an unprecedented volume of calls coming through the switchboards, which were already heavily loaded, there are times when the operators may not be able to answer right at once with the customary ‘Number, please.’” (6/21)