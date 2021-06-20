Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, June 21-26, 1971
David J. Rinehardt, city sanitary dept., on start of fogging for insect control. “He asked that motorists pull over and stop their vehicles until the fog has cleared. He also asked parents to caution their children about playing in the streets and in the fog.” (6/21)
County commissioners & budget. “They gave tentative approval to a proposed $14,350 budget for hiring a full-time electrical inspector for the county. At present the county pays for the services of the Statesville city inspector to make inspections in the county.” (6/22)
Softball at Caldwell Park. “St. Joseph topped Beauty Maid, 19-5, as Janice Turner, Joyce Smythe and Frances Wilkens had four hits each and Wilkens and Faye Wilson had home runs. Mary McCoy, Mamie Parks and Marion Arnold paired hits for the losers.” (6/23)
“The Vance Motor Inn is now under new management — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph M. Jenkins, who plan to return the Inn to the prominence it once enjoyed. ‘We plan to improve the service and serve first quality food. We intend to promote it as a convention center.’” (6/24)
“Gross retail sales in April for Iredell were $14,306,804 compared with $12,313,782 for the same month last year. Iredell county ranks 17th in retail sales among the 100 counties for April business. Last year we were in 18th place. We’re going in the right direction.” (6/25)
Flint Norwood, director, on the public library. “The public use of the library is on the increase, more books are demanded, circulation is at an all time high, and here we are in a little building designed to serve the needs of Statesville in 1937, trying to give first class service to the 72,000 people in all of Iredell County in 1971.’” (Then located at 302 W. Broad St.) (6/26)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 21-27, 1946 — Military
“L.A. Black, Jr., Coxswain, called his parents from San Diego, California, Monday afternoon, to tell of his arrival there after sixteen months sea duty in the Philippines. He is receiving his release in California and expects to be home in about two weeks.” (6/21)
Clarence Allen Moore, S1/c, home. “Moore took his ‘boot’ training at Bainbridge, Maryland, and spent three months in Norfolk attending cookery school. For the past year he has been stationed on the U.S.S. Raven in Miami. The ship made trips each week to Cuba.” (6/22)
Lt. (jg) William Dalton Holland released to inactive duty. “He entered naval service in December 1942. Holland participated in the Okinawa operation in April 1945 and in the occupation forces in Japan. He wears the American Theater, Asiatic-Pacific, Philippine Liberation and World War II Victory Medal ribbons.” (6/24)
US House passed pay raises of 10%-50% for military. “The pay-increase bill was sent to the Senate without debate. Members hoped that the pay increase would make it unnecessary to induct any men under the draft, a hope that the Army did not have.” (6/25)
T/5 Elliott Perry home. “Before returning to the States for discharge, the local soldier attended three sessions of the Nuremberg war trials. Perry was 18 months in the ETO and has three Bronze Stars and Combat Infantryman Badge. He saw combat with the 329th (Buckshot) regiment of the 83rd (Thunderbolt) Infantry Division.” (6/26)
“MM3/c Bruce Everidge has been honorably discharged from the Navy after 23 months’ service. He was in the Seabees and saw service in New Caledonia and Japan after going overseas. He received his discharge at Camp Shelton, Virginia.” (6/27)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 21-27, 1946 — Home front
Local calls average 21,414 a day. “With such an unprecedented volume of calls coming through the switchboards, which were already heavily loaded, there are times when the operators may not be able to answer right at once with the customary ‘Number, please.’” (6/21)
“Something new happened out at Old Concord church Sunday morning when the ingenious young pastor, Rev. S.M. Houck, had church bulletins handed to the congregation. It was well made up with a cut of the church and church news added and the program of service.” (6/22)
“D.N. McClelland, New Hope township, has been named a member of the Iredell Selective Service Board Number One, Chairman J.E. Deitz said this morning. The board is composed of Mr. Deitz, Dr. J.L. Pressly and Mr. McClelland.” (6/24)
“Regular Mitchell College students should register early to assure their being accepted as a large group of veterans are expected to enroll and the local college, as all other institutions, is limited on the number of students that can be accepted.” (6/25)
Missionary speaks at 1st ARP. “Mrs. B.M. Hamilton gave members first hand information on missionary work in India and told them about the native Indian missionary they have been supporting for many years.” (daughter Rev. J.H. Pressly, long-time 1st ARP minister) (6/26)
“James F. Horne has been accepted for reenlistment in the Regular Army. He received his discharge on May 4, 1946, in the grade of Staff Sergeant after serving in the Pacific Theater as Surgical Technician.” (6/27)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, June 23 and 27, 1921
“Chairman C.E. Mills let the contract for the construction of the open air stage on the courthouse green to Mr. Carl Sloan. The stage will measure 30 by 18 feet. The stage will be ready for use inside of ten days.” (6/23)
“Federal Prohibition Officer R.P. Allison, who along with other similar officers, had been off for some weeks, had orders today to resume activities. Mr. Allison is back on the job.” (The officers had been furloughed due to a shortage of funds.) (6/23)
Vance Hotel. “Mr. Gardiner, contractor for the building, is getting everything ready to begin work at an early date.” (6/23)
“Work began Friday on the survey of the State highway road between Statesville and Davidson. The survey will be conducted from Davidson this way. Mr. James of the State Highway Commission will be the locating engineer. His party will attempt to shorten the distance between the Mecklenburg line and Statesville and wherever possible eliminate railroad crossings and excessive grades.” (6/27)
“The auditorium of Broad Street Methodist church has been equipped with a full supply of large ceiling fans which will be used in making it one of the coolest places possible. Let the entire membership attend and be comfortable during the hot weather. Visitors cordially welcome.” (6/27)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, June 23 and 26, 1896
“Col. H.C. Cowles arrived home Saturday from St. Louis, where he had been attending the national Republican convention. He was not a McKinley man, but like a loyal Republican, he is a McKinley man now. McKinley’s nomination excited little interest in Statesville. This is because the nomination was a forgone conclusion.” (William McKinley) (6/23)
“Messrs. Key & Co. and W.W. Wood & Co. tobacco manufacturers, have begun the manufacture of snuff — thus adding another and a new industry to the list of Statesville’s manufacturing enterprises.” (6/23)
“The tandem bicycle has struck Statesville. The Westmoreland brothers have bought one and have it for hire. It was much in evidence yesterday. (6/23)
“Late Tuesday Messrs. H.R. Cowles and J.L. Deitz were ‘scorching’ up west Broad on the tandem. At the same time Mr. Nathan Ash was ‘scorching’ on Meeting and rounded the corner at Tunstall’s drug store just as the tandem came along. Mr. Deitz jumped, and Mr. Cowles dropped to the ground, but wheels embraced just the same. Mr. Ash was laid out flat, and the front wheel of his bicycle completely wrecked. Neither of the riders was hurt, nor was the tandem injured.” (6/26)
“It has been an open secret that Messrs. Key & Co., so long in the wholesale liquor business here would go out of that business entirely. Messrs. Lowenstein & Co. have also decided to go out of the wholesale business. The closing of these two houses ends the wholesale liquor business in Statesville, Mr. W.M. Cooper having been out for some time.” (6/26)