Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, May 9-15, 1997.

Raises of $160 in salary and $50 in travel were proposed for county commissioners. “That would bring monthly fees for the chairman to $710 ($8,520 a year) and travel to $225 ($2,700 a year). Board members fees would increase from $500 a month to $660 ($7,920 a year) and travel from $150 to $200 a month ($2,400 a year).” (5/9)

Mooresville town board has a vacancy to fill. “‘Basically we can leave the seat vacant or we can appoint someone to fill out the term,’ said Mayor Joe Knox. ‘I would like to see someone in that seat for the rest of the year. The voters can pick someone next year.’” (5/10)

“Jack B. Wooten Co. has been a staple in Statesville’s business community for the past 32 years. The business operates 75 trucks and has 75 employees. The company usually hauls asphalt, sand and other items and it is the largest hauling company in the area.” (5/11)

West Iredell High School softball champs in 10-2 win over Wilkes Central. “The Lady Warriors were led by Tiffany Shoemaker and Stacy Davis with three hits each. Toni Watt and Michele Coutchure had two hits each. LeAnne Redmond, Dana Yates and Nicole Basden added one hit each.” (5/12)

Photo caption: “Members of Iredell-Statesville Schools team won a 1976 Ford van for being the team with the highest written score on the Ford Auto Skills contest.” (Ronnie Dishmond, Nick Shaver, Lou Anne Moore, Jason Dancy and Robert Colvert were team members.) (5/13)

Construction at Shepherd School: “Don Atkinson, director of facilities, told board members that footings are more than 90 percent complete and that masons are quickly bringing walls up. Atkinson said operations at the school are continuing normally.” (5/14)

“MCC President Douglas Eason announced that the alumni association had met its goal of raising $50,000 to refurbish the lobby on the second floor of the Main Building. The Class of 1942 raised the most money, $5,000, and $4,200 was provided by the Class of 1962.” (5/15)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, May 9-15, 1972.

“North Carolina National Bank has applied to the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency to relocate an office now operating in the Newtowne Shopping Plaza. The bank proposes to move its Newtowne office to the west corner of E. Broad St. and Eastside Drive.” (5/9)

“Mrs. Carl A. Litaker of Statesville is the first woman to be elected a member of the executive board of the North Carolina Lutheran Synod. Mrs. Litaker, the former Betty Jo Henderson of Canton, is the wife of Carl A. Litaker.” (5/10)

Photo caption: “Dr. Z.A. Dockery celebrated his 102nd birthday yesterday. A resident of Statesville for the last 61 years, he is the father of five children, including two doctors, two teachers and one minister.” (He was the oldest living graduate of Johnson C. Smith University.) (5/11)

Road win at Lexington: “Sophomore pitcher Donnie Poole, who pitched a one-hitter in claiming his first high school victory, hurled a brilliant 10-inning two-hitter leading the Greyhounds to a 3-2 victory.” (Eight strikeouts, one walk, 19 men retired in a row) (5/12)

Photo caption: “Mrs. Benny Pendley, a North Iredell resident for the past four years, looks at one of her albums of Buddy Holly’s music. She and the famous singer grew up together in Lubbock, Tex., and her father, a minister, married Holly and conducted the singer’s funeral following a fatal plane crash.” (WSIC was doing a special program on Holly.) (5/13)

“The Spainhour Company has contracted for a new store in the multi-million dollar Signal Hill Mall Shopping Center, it was announced today by Jack Spainhour, vice president. This will be the second Spainhour store in Statesville.” (5/15)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, May 9-15, 1947.

“Tex Ritter, movie idol of young boys and grownups, was in Statesville today at Rhodes-Charles store. Said Tex, ‘North Carolina is a mighty fine state and people here have been very good to me.’” (“Singing Cowboy”; The Rhodes-Charles toy store also sold records.) (5/9)

“At 6 o’clock this morning the telephone strike which had hampered business and social life in Statesville for the past 33 days ended when local operators and other workers who are members of the local unit of the National Federation of Telephone Workers began returning to their jobs.” (5/10)

Photo captions: “These veterans who are taking on-the-job training farm training in the Scotts community learn by doing. J.L. Crawford is shown giving some pointers on welding. All the 47 trainees enrolled in the program have access to the Scotts school workshop.” (5/12)

New state law: “Effective immediately installation must be made by a licensed electrician and must be inspected by the Iredell county electrical inspector before the power is turned on. Permits to have electrical installations made are issued at the Iredell county tax office.” (5/13)

“A promotional stunt for Statesville’s three-day merchandising event will feature Ed Ramsey, vice president of the Merchants association, flying over nearby cities and dropping 10,000 circulars of the great bargains. Mr. Ramsey plans to fly over Newton and Conover, Taylorsville, Harmony, Troutman, East Monbo and other nearby communities.” (5/14)

Statesville High School 9, Children Home 6: “The Home jumped to a four run lead in the first inning but Statesville came back to score two in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the eighth. Bill McLain drove in four runs garnering two singles and a double.” (5/15)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, May 11 and 15, 1922.

Vance Hotel update: “It is hoped to open about the first of June. All the store rooms have been rented except corner one. Mr. Walter Culbreth will occupy the one next to the lobby as a cigar and newsstand. The Statesville Loan & Trust and Mutual Building and Loan Association will occupy the middle one and the Iredell barber shop in the basement of the hotel.” (5/11)

Shiloh: “ Misses Addie and Rena Austin have gone to Statesville where they have secured work at the telephone office.” (5/11)

Statesville at Chapel Hill: “Earl Overcash, a first year medical student, was elected president of the Medical Society. Wright Lankford of Harmony was elected associate editor of ‘The Carolina Magazine’ and assistant editor of ‘The Tar Heel’, the student newspaper.” (5/11)

Library additions: “Master Charles Carlton gave 21 volumes. These were ‘Billy Whisker’ books, in excellent condition and were given as a sacrifice on his own part so that other children in Statesville may enjoy what he has enjoyed. Not one “Billy Whisker’ was left an hour after they were put on the shelf.” (Billy Whiskers was the actual name, and he was a goat.) (5/15)

“Miss Grace Evans, the popular linotype operator on the Mooresville Enterprise, has been indisposed for several days. She is now improving and on the road to recovery.” (5/15)

Harmony Route 2: “Rev. Mrs. Lucy Vestal filled her regular appointment at Winthrop on last Saturday and Sunday. She preached three sermons, one on Saturday and two on Sunday. Mrs. Vestal always preaches very inspiring and instructive sermons.” (5/15)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, May 11 and 14, 1897.

Obituary for J. Adlai D. Stephenson, 72: “When he was about 17 years old he worked in gold mines in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties and it was there, probably, that he first became interested in mineralogy, which he studied closely and successfully in later years. His collection of gems was valuable and attracted wide attention. It was considered one of the finest private collections in the country.” (5/11)

Washington official inspecting post office: “Postmaster Boshamer had recommended that certain repairs be made and the prime object of the inspector’s visit was to see if the repairs were absolutely necessary. He not only authorized all the repairs recommended but others in addition. Among the improvements to be made is a new pavement.” (5/11)

“Gen. A.D. Cowles, who has been in Washington for several weeks looking after his appointment as minister to Greece, arrived home Tuesday. The general still thinks the chances of his receiving the appointment are good. It is not probable, however, that the appointment will be made for some time yet — probably not until the tariff bill is passed.” (5/14)

“Quite a number of Statesville people took in the Barnum & Bailey circus in Charlotte Wednesday and all were pleased with it. In justice to Dr. Anderson we will state that he did not go to the show, and if necessary he is prepared to submit an affidavit, executed in regular form, to prove that he was not in Charlotte Wednesday. It would be difficult to estimate the effort it cost the doctor to forgo the pleasure of going to see the animals.” (5/14)