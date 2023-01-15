Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 16-22, 1998.

“R.C. Clodfelter said his motives for serving as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years were simple. ‘I did it for my community and my county and to help my fellow man.’ Clodfelter retired from the Troutman Fire Department after 28 years of service. He had served as chief of the department since Dec. 17, 1990.” (1/16)

SIHS 51 East Lincoln 46. “Consecutive 3-pointers by South’s Jason Morris and J.R. Biggs gave the team the 36-32 lead late in the third quarter, a lead they would not relinquish.” Jason Morris 17 points; J.R. Biggs 12 points; Marcus McKee 11 points & 7 rebounds] (1/17)

Jason Lambeth retires. “Lambeth has owned Jason’s House of Music on West Broad Street since 1964. During the 1950s he worked at Bunch Music Store and Blackwelder’s Music Store. ‘I have been selling guitars on Broad Street for 45 years now.’” (1/18)

Iredell-Statesville Schools asking state for $3.26 million advance on state bond money. “With land purchase as a top priority, school officials are worried that waiting too long will put them in an even bigger pinch in the rapidly growing southern end of the county.” (1/19)

Proposed Stumpy Creek park. “The park will be composed primarily of active recreational facilities like softball and soccer fields. The estimated cost for the endeavor stands at $500,000.” (1/20)

Photo. “Members of the K-9 unit of the Statesville Police Department presented a K-9 demo to youngsters at Totsville Daycare Center. Officer J.V. Dyson of the police department and his K-9 dog Rico demonstrate police work for the children.” (1/21)

Commissioners want to buy Boggs Motor Co. building on Meeting St. “They hope to turn the former car dealership into the new Emergency Medical Services base. The county has to find a new home for the EMS base because commissioners decided in September to convert the EMS building on Tradd Street into much-needed court space.” (1/22)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 16-22, 1973.

“The Statesville city Council voted Monday to set up a city planning department and authorized the city manager to hire a fulltime city planner.to head the department. The job will go to Rick Dagenhart.” (1/16)

County health dept. “The health department is undertaking two new programs — a test for diagnosing Sickle Cell Anemia, a disease predominantly affecting blacks, and a test for diagnosing pregnancy by using a chemical urine test.” (1/17)

“A term of Civil Court ended this morning as all but two of 13 cases were disposed of. Carl Smith, clerk of court, attributed it to a new calendar system in which all pre-trial matters for all the cases were heard on the first day of the term.” (1/18)

Obit William Bailey, 66. “He was a veteran of World War II and was a recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Service Star Medal.” (1/19)

NIHS 41 North Davidson 39. “The Raiderettes had tied the game at 39-39 and had possession with 30 seconds left. Pat Compton hit a hook shot with 15 seconds remaining and North Davidson was unable to score.” (1/20)

“The Mothers March on Birth Defects has a new look in Statesville this year. Those marching are not mothers, but junior and senior high school students. The students agreed to take part in the project in the absence of enough mothers volunteering for the job.” ( 1/22)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 16-22, 1948.

“Mr. and Mrs. Robin Wooten have moved from the home of Mrs. J.L. Hill at Clio into the recently completed principal’s home, located on the school grounds at Central, where Mr. Wooten is principal.” (1/16)

“Dr. David L. Pressly, who returned to Statesville after three years as a medical officer in the United States army has been named Iredell county coroner. This action is expected to meet with general approval as the need for a coroner with medical training has long been felt.” (1/17)

“Miss Cora Bell, of the Mt. Mourne community, was awarded the first 25-year certificate ever awarded to a North Carolinian for service as a neighborhood 4-H club leader. Wherever Miss Bell has taught she has worked closely with the boys and girls in their regular 4-H meetings during the school terms and during the summer months.” (1/19)

“Police Chief Frank Hartness announced that installation of two hour parking meters has begun on North Meeting between Broad street and West End avenue. Fee for such parking will be one cent for 12 minutes, five cents for 60 minutes, another five cents for 120 minutes.” (1/20)

“Rotarian Joe Shelton, who served in the European theater during the last war as a lieutenant with the 10th armored division, yesterday pictured the notorious Dachau concentration camp for his fellow club members. Mr. Shelton visited the camp shortly after the war as an inspection officer.” (1/21)

“Lieutenant Martha Mills of the Woman’s Auxiliary Corps, who has spent several days here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Mills will return tonight to Valley Forge General hospital, Phoenixville, Pa.” (1/22)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 18 and 22, 1923.

“Friends of Mr. and Mrs. Paul A. Hunter, who left here January 5, for Florida. Mr. Hunter will engage in truck farming in Summerfield, Fla. The trip was made by automobile, and according to a letter from Mr. Hunter an extra good gas and oil mileage was made.” (1/18)

Loray. “Messrs. Sharpe Browning, Glenn Stevenson and Ira Cooke left Monday morning for California.” (1/18)

Letter home. “Mr. Thomas H. Anderson, son of Dr. and Mrs. T.E. Anderson, who is in the consular service at Frankfort, Germany, made a trip to Vienna and Budapest. ‘I had tea on the train with three ladies, one from Vienna, one from Ukraine, and one from Budapest. Their interest lay in woman suffrage in America and the prohibition question.’” (1/18)

Scott’s High School news. “We are in hopes that we will soon have electric lights in the teacherage, dormitory and school building. The electric line is now being built from Loray and Scott’s.” (1/22)

“Miss Ruth Holder, of Turnersburg, has accepted a position as a stenographer with Mr. P.P. Dulin. Mr. Dulin has recently removed his law office from the Commercial Bank building to the recently remodeled law offices in the rear of the court house.” (1/22)

“Little Miss Grace Carpenter was the winner of a ring offered by Davie Avenue school to the pupil selling the greatest number of tickets to ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’ a moving picture presented at the Crescent theatre. The school shared in the receipts for the day.” (1/22)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 18 and 21, 1898.

“Messrs. Henkel, Craig & Co., of Lenoir, came to Statesville last Saturday with about 30 horses and mules, which they are offering for sale. They sold five head the first day. They have headquarters at Messrs. Mills & Wycoff’s stables.” (1/18)

“Mr. J.W. Kistler’ of Mooresville, was one of the prize winners at the Charlotte poultry show.” (1/18)

Editorial. “The Cuban situation has looked a little serious within the past few days. There was rioting in Havana and it was thought that American interests there might be endangered. But the danger, if there was any, appears to have subsided.” [Cubans had been resisting Spain’s control of the island for several years.] (1/18)

“Tuesday, after The Landmark was issued, we received word from Troutman’s that Bob Zigler was sick and supposed to have smallpox. Zigler was in town Saturday. We are glad to state that the case proved not to be smallpox.” (1/21)

News from Troutman’s. “It is reported that we are to have a marriage here in a few days but I will withhold names at present. We hear so many things these days that are not so, that it is hard to believe a great many things that are true.” (1/21)

“Mr. W.P. Tunstall returned from Raleigh Wednesday, where he passed the examination before the State Board of Pharmacy and now is a regularly licensed pharmacist. He stood high in his examination and is one of the youngest if not the youngest who ever passed.” (1/21)