Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago

Record & Landmark July 25-July 31, 1996

“Eighteen years ago, Harlie Wilson’s life changed dramatically when he was shot during an attempted robbery. The crime that paralyzed him in 1978 turned him and his wife, Ruth, into victims’ advocates. And their efforts recently resulted in an award from the state. The Wilsons received an award, presented by Gov. James B. Hunt Jr., during a ceremony at the Brownstone Hotel in Raleigh.” 7/25

“Being mayor seems to run in the family. Three of the Knox brothers have held that office. And, when it all boils down to it, Joe V. Knox said he just likes being mayor. He’s been mayor of Mooresville for 26 years. On behalf of Gov. James B. Hunt Jr., Knox was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.” 7/26

“A team of six youths and their leader traveled from several Scandinavian countries to spend July learning what it is like to be a Methodist in western North Carolina. They were in Statesville recently to share their culture and travel experiences with members of Broad Street United Methodist Church.” 7/28