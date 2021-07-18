Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago
Record & Landmark July 19-24, 1996
“A public meeting will be held July 25 at N.B. Mills School concerning the clean-up of contamination at the FCX site on W. Front Street. The meeting, to be conducted by officials of the Environmental Protection Agency, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. The FCX property occupies about 5.5 acres at the intersection of Phoenix Street and W. Front St.” (7/19)
“Restoration and repair efforts are well underway on the Main Building at Mitchell Community College. Right now, the old girl is getting a new bonnet. Crews are working to replace the roof on the 140-year-old building. Later a sprinkler system will be installed, as will a modern heating and air conditioning system.” (7/21)
“Beck Morrison had three hits and Adrienne Lafone, Toni Watt, Alaina Rankin Candance Fox and Chante Miller paired hits and Melanie Freeze, Amy Rochester and Jeanny Thorson added one hit each as the Iredell County Recreation Department-sponsored South Iredell 15-and-under girls all-star softball team won four straight games over the weekend here at East Alexander Park to claim the championship of the Western North Carolina All American softball program.” (7/22)
“Ken Vaughn, director of the Iredell Cooperative Extension Service, said the lack of rain will cut crop yields substantially. The situation has adversely affected all the local crops – corn, tobacco, soybeans, cotton and the horticultural and vegetable crops, he said. Depending on how much rain the area may get from here on out, Vaughn predicted crops may produce only two-thirds of their normal yield.” (7/23)
“Each year ASMO North Carolina Inc., sponsors a scholarship award program for the dependent children of its associates. ASMO had three recipients who were recently honored at a reception held by the company. Formal recognition of the awards was also made at each student’s high school awards program. This year’s recipients include: Brandy A. McCoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill McCoy. Miss McCoy is a graduate from West Iredell High School and will attend Appalachian State University; Saumil K. Desai, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kishor Desai. He graduated from Statesville High School and will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Steve Ray Englebert Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Ray Englebert Sr. He is a graduate of North Iredell High School and will attend Campbell University.” (7/24)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, July 19-24, 1971.
Down In Iredell. “Don’t ‘dump’ out unwanted pups or kittens on rural roads. There are always boys and girls who want pets and would give them good homes. This newspaper will run a FREE classified ad to help find a home for unwanted dogs and cats. Just give us a call.” (7/19)
“Fusion nipped Brenton Textiles, 11-10, as Frank Cash had three hits and Tommy Lambert, Arnold Millsaps, James Moose, Don Minor and Claude White paired hits. John Alexander had three hits for the losers.” (7/20)
Mooresville. “Construction is well underway on the new wing of Lowrance Hospital. The new wing will contain 33,000 square feet emergency room, X-ray department, lab and EKG facility. Hospital officials also plan for a complete renovation of the old building.” (7/21)
Photo. “Members of a survey team are shown near the rest area sites on I-77 near Mooresville. Highway department spokesmen reported that the team will return findings to state highway officials and then bids will be let on the construction of rest area facilities.” (7/22)
“There will be no meeting of the club next week, due to the Lee Rides being here at Newtowne Shopping Center during the week. The Civitan club annually sponsors the riding devices here as a fundraising event.” (7/23)
“The story making the rounds that Duke Power Co. is planning to raise the water level of Lake Lookout is just a rumor, nothing else. The stakes which have been put up along the shoreline by Duke Power surveyors are to mark the boundary of flood easement.” (7/24)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, July 19-25, 1946—Military.
“Pvt. William B. Wooten was honorably discharged from the army Tuesday at Fort Bragg after serving with the army of occupation in Germany. He entered the army on August 27, 1945. Wooten was discharged under the ruling permitting fathers to be released.” (7/19)
“There was a happy homecoming at Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Absher’s last week. Johnnie is just out of the Marines, Coleman from the Navy, and a little earlier Clayton was discharged from the Navy.” (7/20)
“T/5 Charles Moody Lambert died in Germany on July 15 as result of a crushed frontal skull incurred in a vehicle accident. He attended Central school and entered the army on June 26, 1945. He left for overseas last November and was serving as a pooling chief in the army of occupation in Germany.” (7/22)
Recruiter in room 224 post office. “Enlistments in the army are being accepted for men 17 through 34. Seventeen year olds must have parental consent. Honorably discharged men may go back in grade provided they reenlist for a period of not less than three years.” (7/23)
Sgt. J.C. Shoemaker, 1st Cavalry, Tokyo. “He writes he was pleasantly surprised on his birthday, July 12. That was the day he was promoted to sergeant. He entered service in August, 1944, and writes that he hopes to be home to see the cotton fields white this year.” (7/24)
A-bomb exploded 25 feet underwater at Bikini atoll. “A peach colored geyser of water and white steam erupted from the center of the lagoon, roaring 9,000 feet into the cloud-specked sky in a few minutes. It hung there almost motionless for some 20 seconds. Then, like a thousand cloudbursts rolled into one, it plunged downward.” (7/25)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, July 19-25, 1946—Home front.
Sgt. Carl Thompson, Jr., 11th Airborne Div. Sendai, Japan. “In May, Sgt. Thompson enlisted in the Regular Army for a period of one year. He said, ‘The home front is a trifle uncertain at this time. I’d like to wait until things are settled.’” (7/19)
12 school busses for Iredell held up by strike at Thomas Car Works High Point. “T. Ward Guy, county superintendent, explained that only six new busses have been added to the Iredell fleet in the past four years, a total which would have been 40 or more in normal times.” (7/20)
J.C. Penney Co.’s $1,000,000 warehouse. “The new building will be located about one mile outside the city limits of Statesville on what is known as the old Charlie Dulin farm. The property comprises about 30 acres for the building which will have 320,000 square feet.” (7/22)
“I.E. Verble, county sanitarian, announced that there are 52 potential grade A dairies in the county selling approximately 1070 gallons of milk daily. Eleven new dairies are under construction in the county.” (7/23)
State school official meets county commissioners. “It is his recommendation that a large consolidated school be constructed in the Celeste Henkel-Sharon school vicinity thereby solving the problem which has been at the forefront since Sharon school was destroyed by fire.” (7/24)
Radio broadcast of 2nd Bikini A-bomb test much clearer than broadcast of first test. “For a few seconds there was quiet and then the announcer began telling of the spectacle unfolding before him. It was a satisfying performance and one to make each person hearing it realize the terrible thing which man’s mind has unleashed on the world.” (7/25)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, July 21 and 25, 1921.
Farmers Picnic at State Test Farm. “With few exceptions it is rest day for ‘Old Beck’ and her kindred quadrupeds and work day for ‘Miss Lizzie’ and her aristocratic, soulless, gas-burning kinsfolk. The farmers have turned out here in such numbers that parking space for automobiles is at a premium. Despite the hard times, there are no long faces here. The folks left their troubles at home with the dog to howl about. Mirth is running over.” (7/21)
“At the meeting of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night the special sign committee was authorized to erect a 10x25 foot sign near the depot to set forth the advantages of Statesville. This sign is to be electrically lighted.” (7/21)
“A large crowd gathered on the court house green Friday night for the regular band concert. The new feature of closing with ‘Star Spangled Banner’ and the rising salute is especially good as it shows the people’s patriotism by their salute to the national anthem.” (7/25)
“According to Superintendent F.T. Meacham, the farmers’ picnic held Thursday is the only one that there has not been at least one-half dozen dogs left by their masters as residue. This year there were only two left behind. Mr. Meacham credits the scarcity of dogs at this picnic to the automobile as the dog cannot follow the automobile with as much ease as he did the former means of transportation, the wagon.” (7/25)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, July 21 and 24, 1896.
“Col. J.F. Armfield has issued his ‘general orders No. 1’ for the practice march and encampment of the fourth regiment. The companies will mobilize at Statesville September 9th and march to Charlotte, where they will go into camp for ten days.” (7/21)
“Rev. Dr. A.T. Robertson, of the faculty of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at Louisville, preached at the Baptist church Sunday morning and evening. He and his wife are spending some weeks with his father, Dr. John Robertson, at Cool Spring.” (7/21)
“W.H. Allison’s Variety Store yesterday filled an order from Lookout, Wyo., for two Blue-back spelling books. The order was sent by Mr. A.F. Hall, a native of this county.” (7/21)
“The ladies of Statesville who are interested in the opening of the college, and all of them should be, are requested to meet Rev. Dr. Shearer in the lecture room of the Presbyterian church Monday afternoon at 5 o’clock. Dr. Shearer has something of importance to say to them.” (7/25)
“Friday, July 31st, County Examiner Tharpe will examine applicants for a scholarship to which the county is entitled in the Agricultural and Mechanical College in Raleigh.” (7/25)
Scott’s. “The young men of the neighborhood have a baseball ground at the ‘Old Pond’ and enjoy a game every Saturday afternoon. Last Saturday evening one of the boys, Otis Woodside, got right badly hurt but a physician was called in and he is now all right.” (7/25)