Out of Our Past

“According to Superintendent F.T. Meacham, the farmers’ picnic held Thursday is the only one that there has not been at least one-half dozen dogs left by their masters as residue. This year there were only two left behind. Mr. Meacham credits the scarcity of dogs at this picnic to the automobile as the dog cannot follow the automobile with as much ease as he did the former means of transportation, the wagon.” (7/25)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, July 21 and 24, 1896.

“Col. J.F. Armfield has issued his ‘general orders No. 1’ for the practice march and encampment of the fourth regiment. The companies will mobilize at Statesville September 9th and march to Charlotte, where they will go into camp for ten days.” (7/21)

“Rev. Dr. A.T. Robertson, of the faculty of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at Louisville, preached at the Baptist church Sunday morning and evening. He and his wife are spending some weeks with his father, Dr. John Robertson, at Cool Spring.” (7/21)

“W.H. Allison’s Variety Store yesterday filled an order from Lookout, Wyo., for two Blue-back spelling books. The order was sent by Mr. A.F. Hall, a native of this county.” (7/21)