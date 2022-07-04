Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 4-10, 1997

“Fourth of July festivities kicked off with a bang Thursday night at Signal Hill Mall. The annual fireworks display has drawn crowds to the mall parking lot for the past 15 years, according to Doris Renegar of the Signal Hill Merchant’s Association.” (7/4)

Obit John Winston “Buddy” Martin, 70. “He was retired from Burlington Industries, where he was a loom fixer for 25 years. He was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church and a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy.” (7/5)

“The Record & Landmark will not have color photos for several days due to damage from Friday’s thunderstorms. The July 4th lightning show from thunderstorms created tremendous production problems for the staff. Electrical surges damaged a transformer.” (7/6)

Veterans of Foreign Wars convention. “At the joint session, national awards were presented. Statesville Post 2031 and its Ladies Auxiliary received awards in Americanism and Safety and Youth Activities.” (7/7)

Obit Coleman Moten Caskaddon, 70. He was retired from Southern Furniture of Catawba and was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy.” (7/8)

“Doris Renegar, long-time marketing director of Signal Hill Mall, will resign the post at the end of the month. Renegar has been marketing director at the mall since October 1980. ‘I started the firework display at the mall on the Fourth of July.’” (7/9)

“Iredell-Statesville began its fourth year of year-round schools with programs in place at five elementary schools: Troutman, Mt. Mourne, Lake Norman, Monticello and N.B. Mills. The year-round sessions are made up of nine weeks in school with three weeks off (called intersessions). These include one week of remediation for those who need it, one week of optional enrichment classes, and one week of vacation for everyone.” (7/10)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 5-10, 1972

Nixon administration cuts $20 million from NC’s interstate highway funds. “A highway commission official said paving will likely be done on stretches of interstate between Statesville and Elkin which are presently being graded.” (7/5)

Playground News. “Avery Sherrill — Two new tetherballs were acquired because they have been constantly in use. North Mulberry — The girls beat the boys in volleyball Wednesday. Parkwood Village — Children have been eager to try out the new hula hoops since the first day. Poplar Branch — Softball still remains the favorite pastime here.” (7/6)

Photos. “A familiar sight for Union Grove area residents is Lealdon Campbell, 58, who travels down a rural road off NC 901 with his mule-drawn wagon. Campbell waves a farewell and a goodbye to Photographer Ted Plyler.” (7/7)

“The family of Fred E. Hager, of Amity Hill Road, and the late Ethel Ferrell Hager, enjoyed a fellowship at Lake Norman over the July 4th holidays. Present were the three sons of Mr. Hager and his wife. They are Nelson C. Hager, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, William L. Hager, who retired as a senior master sergeant from the U.S. Marines, and Jackson B. Hager, recently retired from the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.” (7/8)

Obit Howard Emory York, 52. “A member of Houstonville Baptist Church, he was a cabinetmaker and carpenter by trade. He served with the 3467th Ordnance Battalion of the Third Army Division during World War II.” (7/10)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, July 4, 7-10, 1947

“Mooresville — Pitcher Walter Kish won his own ball game here last night when he squeezed George Edwards home from third base in the eighth inning to give Statesville a 9-8 victory over the league-leading Moors. Pat Earey, batting in the cleanup spot, came through nobly, smashing out four for four.” (7/4)

“Installation of parking meters in Statesville was begun this morning. Several meters were attached to their posts in the business district this morning. Chief Frank Hartness explained that a check of the meters to insure perfect working order and an official okay would be necessary before motorists will be penalized for not dropping in their pennies or nickels.” (7/7)

Mrs. Glenn W. Westmoreland named assistant home demonstration agent. “Miss Mary B. Strickland, home agent, said that she welcomed Mrs. Westmoreland’s addition to the staff. Normal strength in the home agent’s office is set at three agents, but Miss Strickland has been doing the job alone for several months.” (7/8)

“Victims of a thief who stole their pocketbooks at Broad Street Methodist church during a service several months ago learned today what became of the purses. A painter at work on the city library building across the street from the church this morning turned in to the pastor of Broad Street one hand bag and three wallets which he had found on the library roof.” (7/9)

Want ad. “Cameras Wanted. Several types desired preferably German makes such as Zeiss, Voightlander or Leica. Call 107-J. Max Tharpe, 420 West Front Street.” (7/10)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, July 6 and 10, 1922

“Miss Frances Wilson returned from Asheville, where she was called in conference with a number of photographers of the South for the forming of the Dixie Photographers Club.” (7/6)

County school board. “Mr. W.B. York was instructed to draw plans for the new building at Harmony and submit the same to the board.” (7/6)

Harmony. “The old school building is being rolled back about 40 feet to make room for the erection of the new building.” (7/6)

Statesville Legion 14 Spencer 0. “‘Bambino’ Bristol kept on his journey for Babe Ruth’s laurels when he hit for the circuit his first two trips to the plate. The opposing pitcher kept them well out of his reach on his next trip to the plate.” [Ruth hit 59 homers in 1921.] (7/6)

Board of aldermen. “By consent of the property owners on the streets, it was ordered that Cherry and Gill streets be closed by putting up ornamental gates. They will be made part of the college grounds but are not relinquished by the city.” (7/10)

Troutman. “Through the heart of the town a road has been graded very nearly to a dead level. The concrete force has reached a point one mile below the village and are headed this way at five hundred feet each working day.” (7/10)

“The new fire truck and pump was given a work-out Wednesday evening at the Vance hotel. Without turning on full pressure two streams of water were thrown over the hotel by the pump.” [Wednesday July 5] (7/10)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, July 6 and 9, 1897

“Statesville celebrated the fourth yesterday. Nearly all of the business houses were closed for the entire day and but for the number of country people in town the streets would have worn a Sunday air. A good portion of the town went to Cooper’s-on-the-Catawba, where a picnic was held. The Iredell Blues went out in uniform and the company was one of the attractions.” (7/6)

“The hot wave has brought with it considerable sickness, but few very critical cases as yet we are glad to say. Rev. A.S. Billingsley, D.D., who has been very feeble for a long time is now confined to bed. His advanced age makes his recovery a matter of doubt.” (7/6)

“Dr. T.E. Anderson, local surgeon for the Southern Railway, returned Friday from a meeting of the surgeons of the Southern system in Chattanooga, Tenn.” (7/6)

Excerpt from Judge Coble’s decision on the water works injunction case. “The court finds that the contract made with J.L. Ludlow is a valid contract. It is therefore considered and adjudged that the restraining order be vacated and dissolved.” [surveying to start again] (7/9)

“The first of a series of summer concerts, to be given by the Old North State Band, will take place on the college campus this evening. Refreshments will be served by the ladies for the benefit of the college and an admission of 10 cents will be charged.” (7/9)

“Mr. D.R. Julian, of Salisbury, was in town this week working up interest in an excursion which he will run from Salisbury to Asheville on the 27th. The fare for the round trip is $2. Mr. Julian is famous as an excursion manager.” (7/9)