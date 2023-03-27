Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 27-April 2, 1998.

“Officials with Hospice of Iredell County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a 1,600 square-foot addition to the existing office at 2347 Simonton Road. The expansion will include five offices and a large multi-purpose room. Parking space will be doubled.” (3/27)

NIHS 5 St. Stephens 4. “Andy Viars, who had scored in two of his three previous trips to the plate, scored again in the bottom of the seventh. Viars was brought home on a single by Willie Jordan.” [Viars pitched all 7 innings, allowed 6 hits, 2 walks & struckout 12]” (3/28)

Shoney’s Restaurant on Turnersburg Road closed. “Betty Marshall, senior vice president of corporate communications for Shoney’s, said the restaurant had been ‘underperforming’ for two years. The restaurant opened in 1987. The East Broad Street location is still open.” (3/39)

Obit John Linden McNeely, Sr., 70. “He was a retired international sales manager for Pilch Inc. He served with the U.S. Maritime service during World War II. He attended Sharon School and graduated from Scotts High School in 1944 and 1945, when the school system added the 12th grade.” (3/30)

Obit William Neri (Red) Watt, 87. “He was 1929 graduate of Statesville High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. A 1933 graduate of North Carolina State University, he earned a degree in civil engineering. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Intelligence in the European theater.” [author 7 books on local & NC history] (3/31)

“Officials of Cardinal IG Corp. announced they will build a 350,000 square-foot plant on 102 acres within the Mooresville Business Park. The facility will produce 600 tons of flat glass per day which is used in the mirror and insulated window-glass industry.” [250 jobs] (4/1)

“Test results received Wednesday revealed that a hunting dog was not rabid. There have been six cases of rabies so far this year in Iredell County. Test results on the latest case were received just this morning. There was a total 18 in 1997, which was a record high.” (4/2)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 27-April 2, 1973.

Gasoline tanker wreck on I-77 spills gasoline into the lake near Mooresville pumping station. “Officials said it was not believed the city’s drinking water would be affected because the gasoline would float and the water could be pulled from the bottom of the lake.” (3/27)

Deputy Mike Courain, county civil defense director, talks to Jaycees. “He said Iredell County now has a second Package Disaster Hospital, a unit that can be converted in a matter of a few hours into a 200-bed hospital that can sustain 1,000 patients for 30 days.” (3/28)

“John Gregory, who plays the role of Oscar Madison, and Ed Gardner, as Felix Unger, bring the ‘Odd Couple’ to the Statesville Little Theater Stage tonight. Feminine relief is brought to the nearly all-male cast by Pat Reich and Betty Hefner as the Pigeon Sisters.” (3/29)

Photo. “Statesville Brick Company’s new kiln facilities went into operation today. The new kiln is designed to produce 120,000 brick per day, 365 days a year. The new kiln replaces one that was producing a maximum of 48,000 brick per day.” (3/30)

“Larry Freeze, who plays Vinnie in Statesville Little Theater’s production of ‘The Odd Couple, is making an extra effort to see that the show must go on. He has been in the hospital with a back injury. Freeze is released from the hospital in time for the curtain and immediately following the show he is taken back to the hospital.” (3/31)

“David A. Boone of Statesville has been elected state chairman of the North Carolina Federation of College Republicans. Boone received a B.A. in history from Duke University. Last year, Boone served as the chairman of the Iredell County Young Republicans.” (4/2)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

March 27-April 2, 1948.

Union Grove girls win 2nd consecutive Journal & Sentinel basketball tournament 43-21 over Mt. Airy. “The runaway was sparked by that tower of strength Reda Weatherman, her sister, Freda, at guard, and Colita Weisner, an outstanding forward.” [led 20-9 at halftime] (3/27)

“Tucker automobiles are now rolling off the assembly line in Chicago, C.M. (Buster) Sherrill announced today. Mr. Sherrill, who, along with C.A. Sykes will handle the car in Statesville, has just returned from a visit to the plant. Every Tucker dealer is expected to have a car on display by June 3.” (3/29)

“Radio-telephone equipment is being installed by Creedmore Cabs and will probably be in operation within two weeks. Installation of Motorola radio equipment was completed in four cabs last night. Central operating equipment should arrive soon and be installed in the company’s office.” (3/30)

Statesville Rotarians hear Mitchell College Quartet. “The quartet is composed of J.D. Morrison, Alan Poplin, Dayle Grose and Fred Barnard. They sang ‘Vienna Dreams,’ ‘Stout-Hearted Men,’ “Kentucky Babe,’ and the ‘Whiffenpoof Song.’” (3/31)

Sideline Sentiment analysis of local summer sports. “Our town will never have seen so much activity on the sports front as it will this season—barring the explosion of an atomic bomb somewhere. We don’t recommend that we all sit around and worry about it. So, let’s forget the world problems temporarily and ‘Play ball!’” (4/1)

“There are only a few things left in the world today that men can do and women can’t—and playing softball isn’t one of them. Which is a roundabout way of saying that 14 girls’ softball teams have signed up for the proposed feminine softball league to be operated here this summer by the city recreation commission.” (4/2)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

March 29 and April 2, 1923.

“Mr. N.B. Mills announces this morning that, effective April 1, the wages of all the employes of Bloomfield Manufacturing Company and the Paola Cotton Mills will be increased an average of 10 per cent.” [N.B. stood for Noble Bloomfield.] (3/29)

Woman’s Club. “Mrs. J.H. Hoffmann, chairman of the committee to secure a lot for the permanent home of the club stated the city has offered the club for a nominal sum the triangle on Water street between Center and Meeting streets. The offer has been accepted.” (3/29)

“Superintendent R.M. Gray stated today that the city school would be granted Good Friday and Easter Monday as holidays.” (3/29)

Tabor school. “The good old spring has come again. It makes us want to drop our books and play.” (3/29)

“The contract for the construction of the hard-surfaced road to Elmwood is to be let tomorrow by the State Highway Commission. This road, approximately eight miles, is to be built by the county under State supervision and will cost in the neighborhood of $240,000.” (4/2)

“A rather bold robbery occurred about 5 o’clock Thursday morning, when the big plate glass window in the building occupied by R.F. Henry & Son, Jewelers, East Broad street, was smashed with a large rock and a $10 gold piece and pearl necklaces valued at $104 were taken. There was no insurance on the stolen articles.” (4/2)

Mooresville. “With the thermometer hovering around 20 Sunday morning, and 26 this morning, it is the coldest Easter in years and years.” [Easter was on April 1.] (4/2)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

March 29 and April 1, 1898.

“It is expected that the long distance telephone line between Charlotte and Statesville will be in operation by the middle of May or earlier. Poles have been distributed along the line and work began yesterday. The construction force can put up a mile a day.” (3/29)

“Although no plans have been drawn, it is expected to begin work on the boys’ building of the Presbyterian orphanage next month. The building will cost $2,500, and most of this amount, contributed by Mrs. S.P. Lees, of New York, is already in hand.” (3/29)

Sharpesburg township letter. “While Spain deserves chastisement for her inhuman cruelties toward the Cubans, I hope a way will be found to settle the differences between the two countries without hostilities.” (3/29)

“The heavy rains for the past few days have retarded farming operations somewhat but was needed to make up for the great shortage in rainfall the past few years. There was a slight frost yesterday morning but not enough to do damage. This morning the frost was heavier.” (4/1)

Bethany township. “The farmers have been busy the past week preparing corn and cotton land. Now it is raining so they will have to hold up a few days. It seems that there will be as much cotton planted as usual, not withstanding the low price and war talk.” (4/1)

“A Statesville merchant says the war news is affecting trade a little. Some people who are uneasy about the probable effects of a war on our material welfare are buying fewer goods than they would buy under normal conditions.” (4/1)