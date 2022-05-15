Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 16-22, 1997.

First Union Ben Craig Outstanding Educators: “The awards went to Penny Ledbetter, who teaches social studies at North Iredell Middle School; Linda ‘Gale’ Creech, a music teacher at North Iredell High; and Roger E. Hyatt, principal Park View Elementary Mooresville.” (5/16)

Obituary for J. Pierce VanHoy, 79: “Mr. VanHoy served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was the Veterans Service Officer for Iredell County for 20 years. He had also been a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion, having helped organize the Harmony American Legion Post. He was also a promoter of musical events.” (5/17)

Obituary for Cuther Hobson “Jack” Austin, 76: “Born in Iredell County on Oct. 8, 1920, he was the son of the late Roy H. and Nanny Bell Chambers Austin. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired plumber.” (5/18)

Committee suggests North Carolina buy 64 acres between Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 70 for Livestock Show and Sale Facility: “The so-called ‘cattle expo’ would be a 39,000-square-foot building with a show arena, stalls and corrals for 600 cattle, 7,600 fixed seats for people and a veterinary exam room.” (5/19)

“The seventh case of rabies in the county this year was confirmed Saturday. Sidney Weisner of the Animal Control Department said a rabid raccoon was found nine-tenths of a mile west of Scotts on N.C. 90. There were a record 11 cases in 1996.” (5/20)

“The Lady Warriors scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to blowout Maiden’s Lady Blue Devils 12-4 in first round playoff action. The Lady Warriors are looking to get past the sectionals. ‘We’ve never made it that extra step,’ said head Coach Charles Lail, ‘Our goal is to make it to Raleigh.’” (It was the 14th straight year in playoffs for Lady Warriors.) (5/21)

Obituary for Pauline Shue Watts, 77: “She was born March 21, 1920, daughter of the late Mary Burke Shue and Wade Shue. She was a retired welder, having been employed in the shipyards for 35 years. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death in 1987.” (5/22)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 16-22, 1972.

City council: “Council approved the renewal of taxicab franchises for operation in the city. The renewal was recommended by Capt. Victor Serino, who is in charge of taxi cab licensing. It was noted that 31 franchises exist, and all are filled at the present.” (5/16)

Mitchell College has raised $28,970 to apply to operating deficit: “Miss Mary Edna Matheson, dean of financial affairs, expressed the hope that the college would close out the year with a balanced budget. At worst, she predicted a deficit of under $25,000.” (5/17)

Fred Bell, crane operator, still working at 79: “Bell also did general repair work on all types of machines. Bell said he had always been interested in machines and used to be called ‘The T-Model Ford and Tractor King’ around Statesville.” (5/18)

Obituary for Sam Jones Knox, 80: “He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1917, serving as a corporal in the 81st Wildcat Division in France in the field artillery. He was with the Statesville Grocery Company from 1919 until 1930 and joined the N.C. Highway Department until 1957.” (5/19)

Lake Norman Marine Commission has a new item in its budget: “This calls for $1,250 to be spent to document the need for a patrol officer for the lake which would coordinate the various county law enforcement officers and wildlife protectors.” (5/20)

John A. Fraley joins L. Pat Taylor’s campaign for North Carolina governor: “Fraley, a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and a rising senior at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will coordinate campaign activities among the 18 to 23 year old voters in Iredell, Alexander, Catawba, Rowan, Davie and Yadkin.” (5/22)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May 16-22, 1947.

“Miss Caroline Bristol, who has been working with the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge for the past two years, has resigned and is here until June 9, when she will go to Greensboro to her college work. Miss Bristol arrived here Tuesday from Daytona Beach, Fla.” (5/16)

“Manager Harry Gatton of WSIC reported that he is hopeful that the station can soon become affiliated with the Mutual network. Lack of an available line between Statesville and Salisbury is all that is holding up the connection now.” (5/17)

Local Southern Bell office: “Telephone service in Statesville has returned to normal and all restrictions asked of the public on use of service have been removed, it was announced by D.W. Rigby, manager. ‘We are glad to have all of our telephone people back again.’” (5/19)

“Statesville high outlasted Mooresville high here yesterday 18-11. David Pierce led the local hitting spree with four-for-five. Pierce got one triple and drove in six runs. Hall, Mooresville’s centerfielder, led the Blue Devils with three hits in five trips to the plate.” (5/20)

J. Paul Leonard family sees itself on vacation in Florida in newsreel at Playhouse: “When the newsreel appeared here, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard and their daughters, Mary and Martha were plainly visible. ‘Especially Mr. Leonard’s bald head,’ Mrs. Leonard reported.” (5/21)

“The 1947 ‘Circle’, Mitchell college annual, has been issued to students. It is dedicated to seven alumni who lost their lives while in service, Lt. Robert W. Holmes, Lt. Fred J. Lawrence, Lt. Henry Miller, Pvt. Lee Roy Smith, Lt. L.O. Kelly, Pfc. Edward Payne and Lt. John Harry Reddeck.” (5/22)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

May 18 and 22, 1922.

“Arrangements are about complete for a swimming pool. A company of citizens will construct, at once, a pool in Caldwell park. These citizens will bear the expense of construction, and after they have operated it long enough, not to exceed five years, to get back their money back, they will turn it over to the city.” (5/18)

East Monbo 2, Liledoun 0: “The slants of ‘Submarine’ Ostwalt baffled an even dozen of Miller’s sluggers, while Miller, Liledoun’s pitching ace, had eight strikeouts to his credit. The game was played in a record time, one hour and 20 minutes.” (Iredell-Alexander league) (5/18)

Loray: “Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Vickery have moved in with Mrs. E.B. Bagwell. Mr. Vickery will practice his trade. He is a blacksmith.” (5/18)

Republicans nominate full slate for county offices, including a woman: “House of Representatives — Jay Shoaf. Clerk of Court — E.L. Harmon, Jr. Register of Deeds — S.T. Goforth. Treasurer — Miss Ora Sharpe. Sheriff — G.E. Brantley. County commissioners — L.C. Sides, W.T. Hedrick, J.B. Atwell, A.R. Sherrill, and E.J. Troutman. Coroner — Dr. F.L. Sharpe. Surveyor — S.O. Lazenby. State senator — T. Smith White.” (5/22)

“The body of Private Dewey A. Williams, Company C, 38th Infantry, arrived here Saturday. The funeral and interment were held at Prospect church Sunday morning. Private Williams was killed in action July 15, 1918. He was the second Iredell county soldier to be killed in action and was only 18 years of age at his death.” (5/22)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

May 18 and 21, 1897.

Superior Court is in session: “The attendance upon the court is not large, but it is as large as it usually is at a May term, which is usually a busy time for the farmers. The voice of the horse jockey was not heard on the stock exchange yesterday. The threatened tax of $35 on those who make horse-trading a business has probably frightened them off.”

Harmony: “The fruit crop will be very short; in some localities there is a light crop of peaches and some apples but the general crop will be very light. A man who intended to make application for a position as a brandy gauger told me a few days ago that he had abandoned the idea on account of the short fruit crop.” (5/18)

“The United States Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of Mr. J.W.C. Long to be postmaster of Statesville. Mr. Long expects to be ready to relieve Postmaster Boshamer on the 1st of June.” (5/21)

“The mayor’s office, which is on the first floor of the town building, adjoining the lock-up, has been little used as a courtroom for several years, former mayors having largely used their private offices for the trial of cases. Mayor Harrill, however, will use the mayor’s office for a judgment hall. Hereafter, offenders will be taken from the prison cells to the mayor’s court room for trial without leaving the building.” (5/21)

“The street sprinkler has been operated this week and aided very materially in laying the dust.” (5/21)