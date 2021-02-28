Out of Our Past

“Mr. and Mrs. C.O Guy who have been living in Charleston returned to the county and are making their home on Statesville, Route 6. Mr. Guy has been employed at the Navy Yard at Charleston.” (3/6)

Eva Katherine Teague & Gaither Mahaffey married March 1. “The bride graduated at Central High School in 1940. The bridegroom is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served four years in the Pacific theater of occupations.” (3/7)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, March 3 and 7, 1921.

“Fire Tuesday morning about 9 o’clock destroyed an old barn on the premises of John Sherrill on Walker avenue. The fire company responded to the call and a long string of automobiles followed.” (3/3)

Letter to the Editor from James E. Tharpe. “Sitting on my porch on West Front street I have counted the number of cars that pass per hour and find there is an average of 180 per hour during the day and many of these pass at the rate of 25 to 35 miles per hour. Now how long is this to continue? Till some precious little child is killed? In the last six months nearly a dozen accidents have occurred at the intersection of Mulberry and Front streets and the wonder is no one yet has been killed.” (3/3)