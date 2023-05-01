Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 1-7, 1998.

“As of April 16, there were 68,268 registered voters in Iredell County. There are 31,638 Democrats and 26,670 Republicans. A total of 8,907 voters are unaffiliated with a political party, and 55 people are registered as Libertarians.” (5/1)

WIHS 10 Bandys 0. “Phillip Hendrix threw seven innings and gave up just one hit to go along with 13 strike outs. He K’d 10 of the last 12 Trojans he faced. His feat was even more impressive considering the driving rain and cold temperatures.” (5/2)

Iredell’s unemployment rate. “At 3.5 per cent (in March) the unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the state. ‘Anything below 4 percent is considered full employment,’ said Dr. John Connaughton, an economics professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.” ( 5/3)

“Statesville community leaders are making efforts to improve the appearance of ‘gateways’ into Statesville along Interstates 77 and 40. Work has already been done along I-77 at exit 49A. The Department of Transportation has been planting flowers and trees.” (5/4)

“In Gov. Jim Hunt’s proposed $12.9 billion budget, $8 million has been earmarked for the Cattle and Livestock Exposition Center in Iredell County. Iredell has more cattle than any county in North Carolina, and in 1995, an advisory committee voted 20-1 to locate the center in this county.” (5/5)

Results Republican party county commissioners primary. “Two current commissioners, Sara Haire and Steve Johnson, and political newcomer Tommy Bowles were selected.” [Top 3 finishers nominated to run in November—Haire 2,841; Johnson 2,526; Bowles 2,479.] (5/6)

Mark Stafford, DOT engineer, on sink hole caused by a collapsed drain under Water St. “Stafford said that a person traveling in a car behind a 18 wheeler noticed a sag in the road when the truck ‘dipped.’ The state has been working on the road since Tuesday afternoon.” (5/7)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 1-7, 1973.

“Statesville’s planning director, Rick Dagenhart, has moved into new offices located behind the city hall and chamber of commerce building. The building, formerly Lackey’s School of Drums, is owned by R.D. Grier and leased by the city.” (5/1)

1973-74 county school board budget request for commissioners. “The board voted on a current expense budget of $1,145,396, based on a cost per student of $107.65. The 1972-73 school budget was based on a cost per student of $77.49.” (5/2)

Monthly report Iredell Co. Rescue Squad. “For those who may have wondered why a rescue squad vehicle races by only to return a few minutes later with no patient on board, the squad is performing a blood relay, or transferring blood from the nearest blood bank station to the hospital or rescue where it is needed.” (5/3)

Photo. “Harvy’s Pizza at 1042 West Front St. is celebrating its grand opening. Following the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday, participants were treated to hot pizzas.” [Mrs. Harvy Shoemaker, manager, served among others Harvy Shoemaker, co-owner.] (5/4)

Salisbury 7 SHS 4. “Statesville’s final two runs came in the top of the seventh. Mark Ogburn walked with one out and Ted Inscore then singled. Inscore’s ball was errored and Ogburn scored on the play and then Inscore scored on a single by James Lowery.” (5/5)

“Members of the Patriotic Order Sons of America commemorated their late national president at his gravesite in Oakwood Cemetery. They presented a plaque citing Hugh Mitchell for his two presidential terms, 1935-1943 and 1949-1951.” [Local lawyer since 1926] (5/7)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May 1-7, 1948.

“Miss Luanne Davis will arrive Monday to conduct a two weeks dancing course at the Legion hut. She will teach the basic ballroom steps and the South American dances such as the tango, rhumba and samba.” [Morganton native, former NYC Arthur Murray instructor.] (5/1)

Pvt. Lee Roy Smith reburied in Oakwood. “Smith was killed in France in late fall 1944 as he attempted to ward off a German tank attack. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. He entered service in late March 1943. He went overseas in September of 1944.” (5/3)

School additions. “At Celeste, five elementary classrooms, a high school science department, a home economics department and a lunchroom are under construction. Total cost is about $70,000. At Scotts six classrooms, costing about $35,000 are being added.” (5/4)

Harmony. “Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Reavis have returned from Piqua, Ohio, where they purchased an ambulance for the Reavis Funeral home. A few weeks ago they attempted the trip but were waterbound along the way and had to return and make the second trip.” (5/5)

Statesville FD responds. “At 11:05 a.m. they were called to Sossamon Furniture company on west Broad street where an electric motor was smoking. And at 1 p.m. they answered a false alarm Sherrill Furniture company where low air pressure had caused the sprinkler system to open, setting off an automatic alarm.” (5/6)

Morningside team leaving for 28th annual C.I.A.A open track & field competition in Baltimore. “Making the trip will be Donald Renwick, Leonard Renwick, William Shuford, Charles Dalton, Charles Nesbit, Jesse Thomas and Dave Moore.” (5/7)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

May 3 and 7, 1923.

“The eight day clock which had been running in the window of R.F. Henry & Son stopped yesterday at 7:20 a.m., just ten minutes sooner than Miss Doris Collins guessed it would and Miss Collins is awarded the clock. The clock ran 15 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes.” (5/3)

Mooresville. “Mr. W.B. Morrison, of Coddle Creek vicinity, was here yesterday driving the finest pair of Missouri mules, or any other pair of mules seen around here lately. They are female, four and five years old, weigh 1,220 and 1,240 and the pair cost $700 in a trade.” (5/3)

Eufola. . “Bethlehem, Thomas and Fullbright schools are talking concolidated schools and promising good roads right to every family’s door, provided they make them themselves, for that is the way rural roads are made. The children will have need of good roads when they will have from three to five miles to go.” (5/3)

Board of aldermen. “Kelly street was ordered paved. Patterson street, which runs from Front street to West End avenue, was ordered improved with sand-clay with a concrete sidewalk on one side, the side was to be determined by the street commission.” (5/7)

“The county commissioners voted to proceed with the construction of a hard-surface road from Mooresville to the Rowan county line, a distance of some four miles. The construction of the hard-surface road to the Allison bridge, on the Turnersburg road, is to come first.” (5/7)

Olin. “The people of the community give their deepest sympathy to Mr. J.E. Sloan and family in the loss of his wife. Their son, Blaine, was telegraphed for and arrived, but too late for his mother’s funeral. After spending a few days with his father, he returned to his western home.”

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

May 3 and 6, 1898.

“The Landmark’s bulletin board drew crowds yesterday afternoon. It had the news they wanted to hear: there had been a fight and our side whipped.” [Commodore George Dewey destroyed the Spanish Pacific fleet at Manila Bay, Philippines, May 1, 1898.] (5/3)

“The Iredell Blues, the local military company, left at 12:30 p.m. for Raleigh. A great crowd accompanied the soldiers to the depot. On each side of the street the sidewalks were lined, and numbers of people gathered in the front yards and on the balconies, some of them waving flags.” (5/3)

“The colored citizens of the town met in the court house Friday night. Officers were elected as follows: Captain R.H. Alexander; 1st Lieutenant W.A. Kimbrough; 2nd Lieutenant I.F. Moore. At the request of the men who were instrumental in organizing the company, Mayor Harrill telegraphed Raleigh that a colored company here was ready for duty.” (5/3)

Iredell Blues in camp at Raleigh. “Camp Grimes, May 3, ’98. We arrived here at 6 p.m. We have a very fine location. The men are having to undergo a very rigid physical examination, and some of us will get left, after which business will be on with the lucky ones who can pass. PRIVATE.” [Private was J. Forney Mills who would send letters back to The Landmark.] (5/6)

“The warm weather has brought out the ice cream sign. Messrs. Kimball & Tharpe had it displayed yesterday. The Landmark can bear witness that they sell good cream. The sample sent to this office was all right.” (5/6)

Mooresville. “The telephone men are placing the poles through town.” (5/6)