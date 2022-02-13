Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 14-20, 1997.
Debbie Moore, local florist, on the Valentine’s Day rush: “They ordered 2,000 roses this year at Moore Buds and Bows and have called in reinforcements to help deliver the orders. ‘We have hired 15 additional people, and we will be delivering all day.’” (2/14)
Iredell County Rescue Squad on N.C. 115 has new sign: “Natalie Gregor, a commercial art/design student at Catawba Valley Technical College, designed the sign. Brian Niblock, assistant chief of the squad and a sign fabricator, assisted in the design and installation.” (2/15)
How the local Red Cross got a disaster van: “The county did agree to donate an ambulance that was no longer in service. Jeff Coggins and his son, Kevin, agreed to paint the ambulance. Jim Norman of Big A Auto donated the paint, and Paul Webster took out the red lights, and replaced them with amber ones. And Gary Stewart of Stewart Salvaging donated a door which needed to be replaced after it was struck by deer when still being used as an ambulance.” (2/16)
Obituary for John Horton Chambers, 73: “He was married to Mary Thompson Chambers, who survives. He attended the Iredell County Schools and at an early age joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. He served with the U.S Navy and was honorably discharged.” (2/17)
Photo caption: “Golden Corral, a nationwide restaurant chain that began in 1973, is due to open a new location in Statesville on March 4. This location will have an on-staff butcher as well as made-from-scratch bakery items. The new restaurant is located on U.S. 21 north of I-40.” (2/18)
Statesville High School 80, South Iredell High School 58: “The boys varsity squad clinched the league crown. Bobby Graham was the story, scoring 28 points as the Hounds slowly pulled away. Reggie Williams and Kevin McCall added 14 each, while Lionel Rinehardt added nine.” (2/19)
Iredell County commissioners: “The board approved a request from the Recreation Advisory Board to use money from the Park Fund for planning purposes. The action was needed for plans to go forward to raise local money to develop a park in the Stumpy Creek area.” (2/20)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 14-19. 1972.
“Police Chief James D. Myers said that his department will enforce the law on parking violations, and those persons who do not pay the fines will be served warrants. The department had been as courteous as possible, sending letters and even calling on the phone.” (2/14)
George Washington birthday sale: “Once again the merchants will be giving away 100 cherry pies. The customer may register in any of the participating stores. On Tuesday, after the sale, the boxes will be collected and 100 names drawn. All winners will be notified.” (2/15)
Statesville High School 54, South Rowan High School 35: “The Greyhound lassies rolled to their 15th straight win behind a second period outburst that found them scoring 15 while South Rowan was held scoreless during the period.” (Susan Walker scored 20, Ann Witherington 13, and Stephanie Mason 10) (2/16)
Snow closing some schools: “According to Tom Poston, superintendent of the county system, the schools that closed were generally north of Statesville. He said each principal has been given authority to close his school under circumstances similar to those of today.” (2/17)
Local Association of Insurance Women hear E.C. Davis, state drivers education: “Mr. Davis told of the Defensive Driving Course sponsored by the Statesville Safety Council. All members were urged to enroll and to encourage others.” (March 6, 7, 9, 10 at Mac Gray Auditorium) (2/18)
“At nightfall, the city’s official weather reporting station at the water filtration plant measured 2.5 inches of snow. In north Iredell, it was reported that 4.5 inches had been measured in several areas and that secondary roads ‘were pretty rough traveling.’” (2/19)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Feb. 14-21, 1947.
“Dr. Lowry Pressly of this city, who recently received his discharge from the Army Medical Corps, has signed as a ship’s doctor with a liner in New York and will sail Saturday for England and France. The round trip will take three weeks.” (2/14)
“The lead changed hands several times with Celeste Henkel holding a one point advantage at half time. The Cool Spring lassies were not to be outdone and changed the lead in the second half to 24-23 in favor of Cool Spring.” (Everhardt scored 13, Reavis 10, and Ratledge 1) (2/15)
“A.E. Guy, city clerk and treasurer, will meet Joseph Norwood, district airport engineer for the Civil Aeronautics Authority, to determine whether the CAA will entertain a proposition for a reduced airport in accordance with the funds voted by the board of aldermen.” (2/17)
Statesville Lion’s Club: “No business was conducted because of an exceptionally long program. Members and guests first saw excerpts from the World Series of 1946, followed by another film on hitting stars of major leagues.” (2/18)
Up Mitchell Way: “Yesterday saw the beginning of the much-needed day room for the veterans at Mitchell. The building is being brought up from Greenville, South Carolina, and will cover 1,800 square feet. The space will be taken up by three main rooms: a recreation room, a study room and a locker and shower room.” (2/19)
“Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Glenn Corpening Jr. and their two children have returned to the city to make their home after an absence of more than two years. Mr. Corpening was in service, and his family had been making their home in Winston-Salem.” (2/20)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 16 and 20, 1922.
Civic League hears Dr. J.L. Spruill, tuberculosis specialist: “In Iredell County last year there were 28 deaths from this disease and of 112 examinations made during the tubercular clinic which he has been holding here for the past two weeks 38 cases have been found.” (2/16)
Cool Spring: “The school is progressing nicely. The school truck is running again, and all the students are back in school.” (2/16)
“The Harding-Summers Creamery Co. has been chartered. The purpose it to operate an ice cream factory. The company has organized by the election the following officers: W.E. Selby, president; C.M. Summers vice president; W.P. Harding secretary and treasurer. A building will be built at once on the vacant lot adjoining the Statesville Inn property.” (2/20)
Washington’s birthday dance Feb. 22 from 9-12:30: “The music will be furnished by a six-piece orchestra. None of the ‘jazzy dances,’ as commonly known, will be permitted.” (2/20)
Scotts: “The basketball team failed to get any match games the past week on account of the bad weather. Indeed, they cannot even practice as we have no place that will answer the purpose of an indoor court.” (2/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 16 and 19, 1897.
“In his sermon at the Associate Reformed church Sunday night, Rev. J.H. Pressly, the pastor, spoke against the saloon and advocated putting into the field at the approaching municipal election a ticket for mayor and aldermen pledged against the saloon, or one which would, if elected, refuse to grant license. He said it was not too soon to begin the campaign now and urges all Christians to engage actively in such a campaign.” (2/16)
“The Landmark has mentioned that Senator Sharpe, of this county, is a candidate for assayer of the mint in Charlotte and petitions in his behalf have been in circulation. We also learn that he is a candidate for railroad commissioner. If he wins the railroad commissionership he will not want the mint job. Here’s hoping that our Senator will land somewhere.” (2/16)
Municipal election discussed: “The local Democratic organization, being still in business, will of course put a ticket in the field. If the bill to amend the town charter and enlarge the corporate limits, which is before the Legislature, passes that body there will be a Republican-Populist or ‘citizens’ ticket in the field to contest the Democrats. Recent outcroppings indicate that there may be a prohibition or anti-license in the field. If the fight is a three-cornered one it will be lively.” (2/19)
Granite Hill: “Dr. Jas. Young moved to Mooresville last week to practice his profession — medicine. We were sorry to give the doctor up. We wish him success.” (2/19)
Longford: “The latest improvement at Longford is a banjo factory.” (2/19)
Moose taught history at Mitchell Community College.
