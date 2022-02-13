Out of Our Past

Scotts: “The basketball team failed to get any match games the past week on account of the bad weather. Indeed, they cannot even practice as we have no place that will answer the purpose of an indoor court.” (2/20)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Feb. 16 and 19, 1897.

“In his sermon at the Associate Reformed church Sunday night, Rev. J.H. Pressly, the pastor, spoke against the saloon and advocated putting into the field at the approaching municipal election a ticket for mayor and aldermen pledged against the saloon, or one which would, if elected, refuse to grant license. He said it was not too soon to begin the campaign now and urges all Christians to engage actively in such a campaign.” (2/16)

“The Landmark has mentioned that Senator Sharpe, of this county, is a candidate for assayer of the mint in Charlotte and petitions in his behalf have been in circulation. We also learn that he is a candidate for railroad commissioner. If he wins the railroad commissionership he will not want the mint job. Here’s hoping that our Senator will land somewhere.” (2/16)