Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 10-16, 1997.

Obituary for Spencer William Boger, 79: “He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from December 1941 to October 1945. On Nov. 30, 1945, he married Olga Luella Smith Boger. He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.” (10/10)

Mooresville 29, South Caldwell 7: “Blue Devil senior Corey Alexander, who entered the game as the state’s leading rusher, rolled to 156 yards and all four touchdowns, jumping over the 5,000-yard barrier for his career and past the 20 mark in touchdowns this season.” (10/11)

“Joseph Bathanti has won the Poetry Council of North Carolina’s highest honor, the Oscar Arnold Young award, for the best book of poetry published in 1996. Bathanti’s collection, ‘This Metal,’ is his fourth book of poetry.” (Mitchell Community College instructor and writer in residence) (10/12)

Obituary for Herman Theodore “Jack” Lindsay, 81: “He was a retired dye maker for Gulf States Paper of Conover and a member of New Bethany Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. On Aug. 25, 1940, he married the former Viola Etta Harris.” (10/13)

“Only a year after receiving $8 million in state and local bond money, Mooresville school district might have to ask voters for more if the schools hope to keep up with the community’s residential growth. (Superintendent Bryce Cummings says the request could be “very, very soon.”) (10/14)

“The weather outside Tuesday afternoon was dreary. So were customers and employees that shopped and worked at Harris Teeter on North Center Street. At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the business officially closed. ‘It’s a sad day,’ Store Manager Lindell Slonkier said.” (10/15)

“Begun last year in October, NetDay is the statewide effort to wire every classroom in the state for Internet access. There are only three of Iredell-Statesville’s 30 schools — Harmony, Union Grove and East Elementary — still to be wired. Work at those schools is planned for Oct. 18, 22 and 25 respectively.” (10/16)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Oct. 10-16, 1972.

Downtown parking meters: “The meters will be hooded from Oct. 30 to Jan. 27. The 15-minute meters will not be hooded. Parking on-street will have a two-hour limit, with additional citations for successive two-hour violations.” (10/10)

“The film footage of the Statesville Greyhound Grenadier Band performing at halftime at the Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles game will be reshown. WBTV will show the two-minute segment on the Jim Patterson Show between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Thursday.” (10/11)

Photo caption: “Workmen are shown installing the first section of a covered walkway, which is proposed for the entire downtown section and using a Gay Nineties theme. This section is being put up by Leonard’s Jewelers, the first business to comply with the proposal.” (10/12)

New parsonage for Harmony United Methodist charge: “The new home is to be located on N.C. 901, just west of the U.S. 21 junction in Harmony. The Harmony Charge consists of Clarksbury, Harmony, Macedonia and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Churches.” (10/13)

Raiders break 17-game losing streak on Friday the 13th 8-6 over North Stanly: “Kenny Mitchell sprinted over a big hole at right tackle and broke into the clear for a 45-yard jaunt to paydirt. Ray Ramseur ran the two-point conversion, which was to spell the difference later in breaking the long drought.” (The last win had been Nov. 2, 1970, over North Wilkes 20-0.) (10/14)

For Sale: “’69 CHEV. Impala Custom coupe, vinyl top, p.s., p.b. air cond., good tires, one owner, low mileage.” (10/16)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 10-16, 1947.

Morningside 13, Concord Logan 0: “Skip Dalton grabbed the opening kickoff on the Morningside 20 and raced 70 yards to the Logan ten. On the next play he passed to Stewart for the first touchdown. Lenard Renwick went over on an end run for the extra point.” (10/10)

“Statesville’s parking meters continue to give trouble. Most frequent complaint is that they do not register value received. Many motorists complain of depositing a nickel and getting less than 60 minutes on the dial.” (10/11)

“‘Fair sized’ crowds braved damp weather Saturday to witness the closing of Iredell county’s fair, which closed just as it opened … with rain on the roof. Attendance was considered rather good in the light of the weather conditions.” (10/13)

“Statesville’s new million gallon water tank is nearing completion today. The storage tank, which is located in South Statesville, is 91 feet to the base, and has a water level of 25 feet. It is 86 feet in diameter.” (10/14)

“Four movie stars were within a stone’s throw of each other yesterday afternoon at the corner of Tradd and Broad streets. The Three Stooges were appearing at the Playhouse theater, and Joseph Cotten was stopping at Guthrie and White’s filling station for gas. He was in the back seat reading and had a chauffeur doing the driving. (The Stooges were in a stage show at the Playhouse. Cotten said in an interview in Greenville, South Carolina, that he was heading home “the long way round” through Atlanta and New Orleans after seeing the 1947 World Series in New York.) (10/15)

“Lieutenant Colonel R. McDonald Gray has been awarded the Oak Leaf Cluster to the Legion of Merit for his outstanding services while on the army’s general staff from July 1945 to July 1947. He is the son of Mrs. R.M Gray of Statesville.” (10/16)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 12 and 16, 1922.

“Mr. B.T. Harmon arrived in Statesville last night to spend a vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Harmon. Mr. Harmon has been with the Swift & Company, in South America for the past five years, this being his first visit home. He has been in Argentina, Panama City and other points in Central America.” (10/12)

“Dr. T.E. Anderson left Monday night for Raleigh, where he attends as a member a meeting of a committee from the State Medical Society to discuss the proposed erection of a four year medical school and clinical hospital in connection with the University of North Carolina.” (10/12)

“Stockton street, and several of the streets connecting it to Davie avenue, have been treated to a layer of sand and were dragged down this morning, putting them in good shape for the coming winter months.” (10/12)

“Boll weevils, in the flesh, alive and kicking, were brought into the office of The Statesville Daily, Monday morning, by Mr. W.N. Jordan, who lives about thirteen miles north of Statesville near Robertson’s store. “ (10/16)

“A second engine went on duty on the local freight yard Monday morning to relieve the congestion which has been accumulating since the resumption of normal shipping following the strike. Agent B.A. Cowan states that the additional engine will remain here indefinitely.” (10/16)

Fourth quarter heroics: “Moore hurled the ball for 30 yards into Dan Brawley’s waiting hands and placed Statesville on the enemy’s seven-yard line. In one lunge Captain Guy tore through the line like a shot and saved the day.” (Final: Statesville High 6, Salisbury 3) (10/16)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Oct. 12 and 15, 1897.

“Some Troutman folks are anxious to have a telephone line from Statesville to that place and are looking into the matter of cost. It is hoped that the scheme will be successful. Telephone connection between Statesville and outside points is mutually advantageous.” (10/12)

“The Rev. A.S. Billingsley, D.D., who has been in feeble health for a long time, is now confined to his bed and it is probable that the end is near.” Later: “Mr. Billingsley died this morning at 9.30.” (Billingsley and his wife came to Statesville after the Civil War to preach and teach the freedmen.) (10/12)

“At a meeting of the directors of the Statesville cotton mills it was decided to operate the mill day and night.” (10/12)

“The circus posters were put up Saturday.” (10/12)

Discussion of Billingsley’s will: “Some of the bequests are known. One is a bequest of $5,000 to Rev. W.R. McLelland to build a charity hospital in Statesville. It will be left to the community to conduct it.” (10/15)

“Advertising car No. 2 of the Wallace shows was here yesterday and the country is being thoroughly billed for the circus which is to appear here next Thursday.” (10/15)

“Dr. P.F. Laugenour has equipped his office with a new and up to date operating chair. It cost $175.” (Dr. Laugenour was a dentist.) (10/15)

Amity: “We have no marriages but the girls are buying furniture like they mean business — some of them at least.” (10/15)