Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Feb. 8-13, 1970
“Iredell County Students are getting ready for the Iredell County Junior High Science Fair to be held at Harmony School on Feb. 8 and 9. This is the first year for the fair, and at the present 14 schools in the county have submitted a total of 30 entries.” (2/8)
Autos For Sale. “1969 Olds 442, forced air, auto trans. in floor, bucket seats, low mileage, excellent condition. $2,200.” (2/9)
Greyhounds 38 Blue Comets 30. “Herb Sampsel’s Greyhound lassies clinched their eighteenth SPC championship under Sampsel in 24 years. The Hounds used a controlled offense in the final period and Asheboro was forced to foul for possession and the Hounds got all eight of their final period points at the charity line.” (2/10)
Photo. “These seventh grade students at East Iredell Elementary were named first place winners at the Iredell Science Fair. Shown are Keith Holland, Scott Lowry, Debbie Bradford, Mamie Whiteside, Steve Lawrence and Mrs. Wilma Tucker, science teacher at East Iredell.” (2/11)
“Mrs. Chester P. Middlesworth will be guest speaker of the Lutheran Church Women and Service League at St. John’s Lutheran Sunday. at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Middlesworth, who was a member of a Methodist Medical team to Bolivia last spring, will tell of her experiences.” (2/12)
Duke Endowment grant to Davis Hospital. “Dr. Rosser Littleton, head of the X-ray department, stated the grant has made it possible to purchase an X-ray television monitor. The monitor makes it possible to better observe and study the X-rays.” (2/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 8-14, 1946—Military.
“1st Sgt. Frank McHargue, who was recently discharged from service, after serving overseas, has decided to reenlist in Uncle Sam’s army. He is now at Ft. Bragg awaiting assignment. His wife expects to join him as soon as he is located.” (2/8)
Photo. “Private First Class James Austin is pictured with a friend he met in Hawaii — their first reunion since they attended Harmony high school in 1937.The sailor, Jack Messick, is stationed at a naval base in Hawaii. Austin has been in service 16 months.” (2/9)
Cpl. Everette Neil Blackwood home after 3 yrs. Army. “Neil served overseas in North Africa until an injury to the eye caused him to lose it and he was shipped back to the states, July 4, 1943. Blackwood was with the Ordnance and was later transferred to the Medics.” (2/11)
T/3 Clell T. Brendle “He served overseas for 30 months in North Africa and India where he helped train Chinese troops and was connected with a tank outfit. He is the wearer of the E.T.O., Asiatic, American Theater and Victory Ribbons.” (2/12)
Sgt. M.J. Hartline in country awaiting discharge. “Hartline, a member of the 24th Infantry (Victory) Division, saw action in New Guinea and Southern Philippine campaigns. At the time of departure he was engaged in occupation duties on the island of Shikoku, Japan.” (2/13)
“Private Lemuel Shumaker is home from Germany with his discharge. He was in service for four years.” (2/14)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 8-14, 1946—Home front.
“Perhaps the happiest person in Statesville right now is Clarence Hines. He recently received 26 months pay from Efirds. The pay was given from the time he spent in the Navy and was entirely unexpected by Clarence.” (2/8)
“Mrs. J.L. Ostwalt of Fourth Street came in the office yesterday with a beautiful hand made sweater sent her by her son, Private First Class Charles Ostwalt of Austria. The sweater, which has long sleeves is interwoven with pretty shades of blue, red and green.” (2/9)
“Fleet Brown started work at Efirds Department Store this morning. Fleet served five years in the Army. He left this city with the original National Guard Company. Fleet is to learn the mercantile business under the G.I. bill of rights.” (2/11)
Harmony. “A reception was held by the Baptist church honoring Rev. and Mrs. Rogers C. Gwaltney who have moved here from Statesville where Mrs. Gwaltney and children have been living while Rev. Gwaltney was serving in the United States Army as a Chaplain.” (2/12)
SHS 37 Albemarle 20. “Bill Murdock again played an outstanding game for the local five, this time leading the scoring with 12 points and flashing a fine floor game. The rest of the five, especially Pierce and Smith, also played a fine game.” (2/13)
“David L. Pressly will begin the practice of medicine in Statesville tomorrow in the offices of the late Dr. Charles B. Herman on the third floor of the Stearns building. The young physician was discharged from the Army Medical Corps as a Captain where he served with distinction during the war.” (2/14)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 10 and 14, 1921.
“Experiencing the kind of weather we are today, there can be little doubt of whether the ground-hog saw his shadow on February 2. The roads of the county are mud and slush generally and the present rain adds to their condition.” (2/10)
“At least some of the local garages are selling gasoline at 32 cents the gallon.” (2/10)
Mooresville. “Some few farmers are selling a bale or two of cotton now and then, being in the need of money and getting tired of waiting for it to go up, is the cause of some selling. Almost every day some farmer is inquiring what is best to do. And it might take a wiser man than Solomon to answer the query correctly.” (2/10)
NC General Assembly. “Senator Jno. A. Scott, Jr., has been asked to have passed a law to protect foxes in Iredell county. It is proposed to prohibit the shooting, trapping, or otherwise killing foxes except with hounds and then at certain times of the year.” (2/14)
Ostwalt. “School was suspended Friday and the patrons met and painted the building on the inside, which will give it the appearance of an up-to-date school building. The ladies served a delicious dinner which was enjoyed by all.” (2/14)
Harmony Rt. 1. “A number of our people will brave the weather and roads to Winston-Salem this week with tobacco.” (2/14)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 11 and 14, 1896.
“The big candle in Hall’s drug store window has burned out. It was 50 inches long and burned 572 hours. Mr. R.C. Bell won the gentlemen’s prize, a box of cigars, his guess being nearest right; and Miss Katie Read Carlton was awarded the ladies’ prize.” (2/11)
“The cotton mill was shut down nearly all of yesterday on account of running out of fuel. Work was resumed late yesterday afternoon.” (2/11)
Mooresville. “Miss Mamie Gray gave up her studies at the State Normal School at Greensboro on account of impaired vision, and arrived home last Saturday. Her sister, Miss Olive, has taken her place.” (2/11)
“Drs. Hill & Hill have entered suit for $62 against the Southern Railway Company for medical services rendered at the time of the Bostian bridge wreck. For some reason their claim was omitted when other claims were paid.” [The Hills won their case.] (2/14)
“Rev. R.G. Barrett, who was sent to ‘West End’, Statesville, has bought a lot and will have a chapel built on the south side of the Taylorsville Railroad about Midway between the plow factory and the cotton mill.” [Methodist] (2/14)
Olin. “Our energetic friend, Mr. A.C. Tomlin, has completed a suspension and covered bridge across his mill pond — over 100 feet long.” (2/14)