Out of Our Past

Mooresville. “Some few farmers are selling a bale or two of cotton now and then, being in the need of money and getting tired of waiting for it to go up, is the cause of some selling. Almost every day some farmer is inquiring what is best to do. And it might take a wiser man than Solomon to answer the query correctly.” (2/10)

NC General Assembly. “Senator Jno. A. Scott, Jr., has been asked to have passed a law to protect foxes in Iredell county. It is proposed to prohibit the shooting, trapping, or otherwise killing foxes except with hounds and then at certain times of the year.” (2/14)

Ostwalt. “School was suspended Friday and the patrons met and painted the building on the inside, which will give it the appearance of an up-to-date school building. The ladies served a delicious dinner which was enjoyed by all.” (2/14)

Harmony Rt. 1. “A number of our people will brave the weather and roads to Winston-Salem this week with tobacco.” (2/14)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 11 and 14, 1896.