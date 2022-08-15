Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 15-21, 1997.

Obit William Herron Kistler, Sr., 76. “He was a retired loom fixer from Cascade Mills in Mooresville. Kistler was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Salisbury.” (8/15)

Obit Walter S. Mowbray, 74. “He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in World War II. He served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He received the American Theater Medal and the Eame Campaign Medal with Five Bronze Service Stars.” [EAME meant European-African-Middle Eastern] (8/16)

Jesse Jackson retiring.” For the past 26 years he has been a fixture on the sidelines of Statesville High School’s Greyhound Hollow as an assistant football coach. Equally important, he’s spouted out ‘the gospel according to Saint Jesse’ in history classes.” (8/17)

Photo. “Members of Concord Presbyterian Church were on hands to help Mrs. Mary Watt Feimster of Scotts community celebrate her 90th birthday. Mrs. Feimster is a patient at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Feimster is a retired bank official.” (8/18)

US Representative Mel Watt in Iredell. “He accompanied postman Brent Austin on part of his route and spoke with folks at several downtown businesses.” [filled in as payment clerk in city electric dept; candy taster at Mooresville’s Beacon Sweets; made police rounds] (8/19)

“Statesville’s Wal-Mart store is planning on becoming super. ‘It’s going to be big.’ Jan Woodside, city zoning administrator said. ‘They will have a service center, tire center, a place to change your oil and a grocery store.’” [expected to add 81,350 sq. ft] (8/20)

NC Utilities Commission approves three new area codes for the state. “The good news for Iredell residents is that they will remain in the current 704 area code. An initial plan had Iredell split into three area codes.” [new numbers have not been assigned yet]

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 15-21, 1972.

Statesville Board of Education. “Superior Dairies submitted the low bid, and was given the contract for supplying milk. The price by unit quoted by Superior was 7.2 cents. Other dairies submitting bids were Sealtest, Biltmore, Long Meadow Farms and Coble.” (8/15)

“Announcement was made that WFMX had applied to the Federal Communication Commission for a 100 per cent increase in power from 50,000 to 100,000 watts. The new equipment should be installed within the next two months.” (8/16)

“Iredell County has a clean record so far this summer in having confirmed cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. So far this summer Rowan County has had nine of the 34 that have been recorded in the state.” (8/17)

Opening. “Yokefellow Clothes Closet will be operated ‘in an attempt to see that no Iredell county citizen shall be without proper clothing.’ Particular emphasis is to be placed on shoes for all school-age children.” [located corner Shelton Ave. & Fayetteville Ave] (8/18)

Photos. “Gene Russell of South Iredell runs for daylight against Cherryville Friday night. No score was kept in the controlled scrimmage, which found no punts or kickoffs being made. South Iredell opens its season next Friday night against Bandys.” (8/19)

Iredell Co. schools Supt. Tom Poston. “Poston said that a great deal of maintenance work has been done during the summer vacation, especially noteworthy is the attractive and colorful paint jobs which have been finished and awaiting the students and teachers.” (8/21)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, Aug. 15-21, 1947.

Mrs. Lula Underwood, 85, at the Playhouse.. “Several weeks ago Mrs. Underwood came to Statesville with Mrs. W.F. Mackey to see her first ‘sound’ motion picture. She liked it so much she wanted to come back again and on Wednesday viewed the Bill Monroe stage show. She indicated that she would be one of the theater’s more regular customers now.” (8/15)

“A parking lot capable of accommodating 40 automobiles has been marked off on a lot between the L. Gordon store buildings on North Center street. The lot is for Gordon Furniture store customers. An attendant will probably be on hand in charge of the parking.” (8/16)

Snow Creek homecoming. “There were many present who had been attending the meetings for half a century. One perennial, Todd Summers, said he had been coming to the homecomings for 75 years or more.” (8/18)

Excerpt from Gordon Scott, Jr., Jimmy Dooley & Henry Miller on 5,500 mile tour of US & Canada. “Montreal was their next stop and here they had a thrill, hearing Miss Mary Mayo Riker, of Statesville, charm her audience in the lovely Normandie room at the Mt. Royal hotel. The four had a regular reunion, Miss Mayo enjoying the contact with her home town.” (8/19)

“Statesville merchants are beginning to prepare their stocks and stores for next week’s Dollar Day event. Mrs. Parks McLean, secretary of the Statesville Merchants association, pointed out today that the event is the first Dollar Day promotion since 1941.” (8/20)

Greased pole climb one of the contests at the local merchants picnic for employees. “The prize finally went to young Pete Brumley who conquered the pole with the aid of a pyramid formed by Carl Litaker at the bottom, Woody Shoemaker and Clyde Dagenhart with young Brumley standing on Dagenhart’s head to finally reach the top.” (8/21)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 17 and 21, 1922.

“A traveling salesman started out to locate the postoffice and passed that office up because, he said, it looked like a city hall. When told that the city did not have a sure-to-goodness city hall, he advised that the city buy the postoffice building and let Uncle Sam build a new postoffice building along the line of modern plans for such buildings.” (8/17)

School construction across the county. “The concrete foundation for the new brick school building at Cool Spring is down. The new and modern buildings at Scott’s and Sharon are almost completed. The excavation work is completed for the new Harmony building. Plans are now being made for a new five-room building at Union Grove.” (8/17)

Mooresville. “The hard-surface road is now finished and open for travel from the creamery, on Broad street, up to the Junction.” (8/17)

“Quite a number of local people went over to Salisbury and Spencer yesterday to get a ‘close-up’of the strike situation there. With exception of groups of pickets at every possible entrance to the shop grounds, armed with healthy looking sticks, there was nothing out of the ordinary to see.” [Workers at Spencer repair shops were on strike.] (8/21)

“This paper is responsible for an error in R.F. Henry & Sons page advertisement Thursday. Where it stated ‘Gent’s genuine leather belts, equipped with gold buckle,’ it should have been ‘good buckle.’ Patrons will please take notice of correction.” (8/21)

Scotts. “The new building at Scotts is nearing completion. The dormitory is also well on its way. We expect quite a number of boarding pupils this session.” (8/21)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 17 and 20, 1897.

Grand jury recommendation. “The grand jury would further recommend that in view of the crowded condition of the safes in the offices of the clerk of court and register of deeds, the absence of any proprer protection for many valuable records, that the county commissioners consider the possibility of providing some secure place for keeping these records.” (8/17)

“Dr. Lord, a colored physician, has located in Statesville for the practice of his profession. He is a native of Salisbury.” (8/17)

“Barringer and New Hope townships and precinct No. 1 in Davidson township have not yet sent in any returns of the school election. It is not known whether or not any election was held in these precincts.” (8/17)

“Wheat is now selling on the New York market for about 95 cents with the prospect of a higher raise. It is only bringing 70 cents on the local market at present and farmers who are not compelled to sell may hold for higher prices.” (8/21)

Amity. “Mr. Andrew W. Cook is 74 years old today, and this will be a day long to be remembered by him, as his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, gathered with a number of other relatives and friends all enjoyed a splendid dinner.” (8/21)

Troutman. “Mr. C.H. Brown is building a beautiful residence on the corner of Academy and Ginhouse streets.” (8/21)

“The registration books are open for the bond election.” [Election to okay bonds to pay for waterworks system for Statesville.] (8/21)