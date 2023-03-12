Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 13-119, 1973.

SIHS 18 SHS 2. “It was not only the team’s second win, it was Jenny Gustin’s as well. The Vikings pitcher no-hit the Greyhounds through six-innings before the game was called. South head coach Sherry Cash said that the team’s success in their first year of fast pitch has come from off-season work.” (3/13)

“On March 4, Louise McDaniels, director of Iredell County Board of Elections, and Rebecca J. Galliher, deputy director, were part of the second graduating class of election officials in North Carolina. The purpose of the program is to ensure that election officials are well trained in state and federal election laws.” (3/14)

Obit John “Jude” Lewis Alexander, 80. “Alexander was a graduate of Mooresville High School. He was a retired building inspector for the Town of Mooresville. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the US Army 414 Infantry regiment.” (3/15)

Tim Dearman praises Don Webber, retiring after 50 years, with the paper. “Don led the Record & Landmark into the computer age. In the early 1980s, Don went to California to train on our first computer system. When he returned, all the typewriters, except for Jerry Josey’s Royal, fell silent and the computer took over.” (3/16)

“Statesville City Council gave a developer the OK to purchase a downtown parking lot at the tax value of $127,040. Norvell Properties are planning to build a CVS pharmacy next to the parking lot.” [The lot will remain a municipal parking lot.] (3/17)

Cow Patty Bingo fundraiser to help Iredell Council on Adolescent Health. “Volunteers will sell numbered tickets corresponding with square plots of land at the fairgrounds. On the day of the event, a cow will be led around the field. The person who has bought the numbered ticket that corresponds to the numbered plot in which the cow makes a patty will win $500.” (3/18)

“Construction is expected to begin within two years on a new elementary school and middle school in southern Iredell County. The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education has reached a deal to purchase 95 acres on Perth Church Road, where the two schools will be built.” (3/19)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 13-19, 1973.

Photo. “Construction of the Ramada Inn at the intersection of I-77 and US 70 is about 75 per cent complete. Completion is expected by May 25 on the $1.6 million facility, which will have 120 rooms. Interviewing for jobs at the motel will begin May 1.” (3/13)

“The advanced biology class at North High seemed to express the idea of ‘work plus fun’ as being a better way to begin a school week. Ronnie Brendle, Ronald McCann, and other students thought that the human skeleton just might look better being dressed.” (3/14)

Photo. “First Savings and Loan Association on East Broad St. has just installed a new sign in front of its building. The sign is designed to display the exact time and temperature. Both time and temperature readings are shown at the same time.” (3/15)

“John Carson of Carson’s Coin Shop has gained the regional franchise for Garrett Metal Detectors. Carson said the detectors range in price from $89.95 to $239.50. Carson also has several metal detectors which he rents for a nominal daily charge.” (3/16)

MHS 3 North Rowan 1. “North Rowan tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. In the fifth Ben Davis singled, stole second and scored on a single by Bum Nantz while Wayne Farr doubled and scored on Davis’ single in the sixth.” [Allen Lineberger 4 hits, 10 strikeouts (3/17)

“Hunter Manufacturing Co. announced that grading has begun for a major expansion, which would add 31,000 square feet of space to the plant. This is the sixth addition to the plant since it moved to US 21 North in 1944. The company, which manufactures men’s shirts and ladies blouses, was originally several miles north next to Blackwelder’s Furniture Store.” (3/19)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

March 13-19, 1958.

Iredell-Alexander Medical Society sets the rate for house calls. “A fee of five dollars has been set for calls made at night and on Sundays and holidays. A night call is defined as one received by the physician between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Calls received before 6 p.m. and made later in the evening will be at the regular daily rate of three dollars.” (3/13)

SHS girls South Piedmont champs. “The local lassies trounced the Albemarle Bulldogs 17-9. The Statesville guards played their usual outstanding game. Marilyn Murdock dumped in nine markers. Shirley Bell hit the cords for seven points.” (3/15)

“At a special assembly at Unity high school yesterday, a portrait of the principal, O. M. Pharr, was unveiled. The portrait was done by Ira Brewer, instructor of art at the high school, and is being exhibited in the entrance hall.” (3/16)

“Mrs. S.E. McConnell has been granted a building permit to construct a one-story cement block and stucco beauty shop on North Tradd street next to the Master Service station, city hall records reveal today.” (3/17)

“Carl Allen Jones of Troutman has reenlisted in the navy for three years, and is now at Norfolk, Va., awaiting assignment to duty. A navy recruiter is at the Statesville postoffice each Monday and Tuesday to interview applicants for the navy.” (3/18)

Ad. “Make An All Out Search For Milk Bottles They Are Still Very Hard To Get. If you have any bottles in your home please get them to your delivery man or dealer as soon as possible. Each bottle will be greatly appreciated. Superior Dairies.” (3/19)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

March 15 and 19, 1923.

4-team amateur baseball league planned for Statesville. “They are to be recruited from the textile workers of west Statesville, from the wood-workers south of the railroad and east of Meeting street, from the district west of Meeting street and including the Statesville Cotton Mill, and from uptown.” (3/15)

“Oak Dale is now a consolidated school with four teachers and two trucks. We have just finished a new well, equipped with pump. Our school work is progressing with Miss Robena Summers as principal, and we think we have one of the best schools in the county.” (3/15)

“At a recent meeting of the town board, it was ordered that the restaurants of Mooresville be permitted to open on Sundays, 7:30 to 9:30 in the morning, and 12:30 to 6:30 in the afternoon. These longer open hours are in the nature of a try-out for a month.” (3/15)

Mitchell College Board of Trustees. “In order to make clear the distinction between the High school department and the college, it was decided to give the High school the name of Mitchell academy.” (3/19)

Troutman. “A. Lafayette Barringer died here Saturday night. The deceased was aged 73. He was educated in Statesville and was the first man from this county to take a normal course at Raleigh. For many years Mr. Barringer was an instructor in the public schools and later he became the first rural mail carrier of the county. He was the oldest free lance correspondent of The Landmark.” [He signed his columns LaF.] (3/19)

“The Woman’s Club Library gratefully acknowledges a copy of ‘One Who Gave His Life; War Letters of Quincy Sharp Mills,’ from Mrs. T.M. Mills, his mother.” [Mills was one of Statesville’s WWI dead.] (3/19)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

March 15 and 18, 1898.

“It is probable that in the near future Statesville will be connected by telephone with all the neighboring towns. The contract has been let for poles for a line between Charlotte and Statesville and work is to begin within 30 days.” (3/15)

“The Observer says Lieut. Richmond Pearson Davis arrived in Charlotte Sunday to open a recruiting office for the army. He will recruit for the heavy and light artillery. Davis is a native of Statesville. He was graduated from West Point in 1887.” (3/15)

“A citizen of the country who was in town last week inquired of a town man as to the war news, and when told that war had not been declared he expressed surprise. He said it was reported in his beat that war was already declared.” (3/15)

“Mr. McNair, representing the Bell Telephone Company, was in town yesterday to obtain from the aldermen a franchise for the long distance telephone from Statesville to Charlotte. The company was granted permission to open an office for long distance business.” (3/18)

“Mr. Willie Allison, son of ex-Marshal Allison, who is in the employ of the Baldwin Locomotive Works, writes his father that he is well pleased with his work. The company is turning out three locomotives per day.” (3/18)

“Mr. John B. Ayres, of Iredell, was one of the first volunteers to be accepted at the United States recruiting office in Charlotte.” (3/18)

Cool Springs. “The chief topics of conversation are war, measles and smallpox.” (3/18