Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 18-24, 1997. Homecoming: “Oren Glenn Hefner will be celebrating his 88th birthday. Hefner now lives in Temple Hills, Md. His family ran Hefner’s Café for some 52 years. It was started by his brother, Ira Hefner, who ran it for 25 years.” (7/18)

Obituary for Opa Elree (O.E.) Sloan, 81: “Sloan was a life long member of Damascus Baptist Church. He was on the Board of Directors of the Statesville Bible Institute and was in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving aboard the USS Charles Ausburne.” (7/19)

“The Greyhound Summer Sports Camps will conclude next week with girls softball camp conducted by Statesville High School coach Steve Rankin. Three college coaches will be on hand during the week to help with instruction.” (7/20)

“For many who attend the folk art class at the Iredell Senior Center, art is a chance to show off their creativity and enjoy a new hobby. The class was started 11 years ago when Velma Tedder was asked to teach an art class. There are about 10 to 15 who show up regularly.” (7/21)

First reading of amendments to ease ban on skateboarding and bike riding on downtown sidewalks passes city council 7-0. “If these amendments pass the second reading, such activities can take place between the hours of 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.” (7/22)

Obituary for Guy Cyril Morrow, 70: “He was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church. He was a member of VFW Post 2031 of Statesville and attended Sharon School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy.” (7/23)

Obituary for John Locke Marlin, 74: “He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was the former president of Marlin Insurance Agency. He was a charter member, deacon and elder at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.” (7/23)

Obituary for James Vernor Johnson, 74: “He enrolled in UNC-Chapel Hill in 1940, leaving in December 1942 for Army service. He served in the European Threatre, was wounded and received a Purple Heart. He was a prisoner of war in Germany until liberated by the Russians just prior to the end of the war.” (7/24)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 18-24, 1972. Photo caption: “Steel is being erected in the new Signal Hill Mall for the Belk building, a structure which will cost an estimated $825,000. The Belk building is the first under construction in the new shopping center on E. Broad St.” (7/18)

“Bids for the proposed West Iredell High School were opened Tuesday and school board members were disappointed that the low base bids were more than $2,000,000. The board has on hand for this project $500,000 from capital outlay funds allotted by the county last year and has asked commissioners for $1,000,000 in the current budget which has yet to be adopted.” (7/19)

Photo caption: “The national showroom of Gilliam Furniture Co. is scheduled for completion by the last week of October. The building, located on an access road just north of I-40, is being constructed by G.L. Wilson.” (7/20)

Mobiland Dolls 10, Flexnit 9. “Nancy Hancock had four hits and Cathy Mahaffey, Debbie Bradford, Lois Marlowe and Sylvia Lazenby all paired hits for Mobiland. Robin Stroud had three hits and Ethel Morrison, Vena Shore and Ann White paired hits for Flexnit.” (7/21)

Obituary for Clinton (Clint) Vance Eastep, 76: “He was born in Iredell County on August 9, 1895. On April 10, 1918, he was married to the late Alice Harbin. He was a member of Race Street United Methodist Church and a veteran of World War I.” (7/22)

Obituary for William Henry Bass, 50: “He was owner operator of Bass Tire Co. on Salisbury Road. He was a member of Boulevard United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.” (7/24)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, July18-24, 1947. “The Statesville fire department has a new panel for its call box board, a present from the Statesville Plywood company. The new board, finished in excellent walnut, will soon be painted with numbers and locations of all fire alarm boxes in the city.” (7/18)

“Children of Statesville will now have the opportunity to spend part of their Sunday afternoons swimming in the American Legion pool. The aldermen agreed to a request for opening the pool from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays by a vote of 4 to 3.” (7/19)

Etta Mae Carper & Seaman 1/c Troy Lee Forsyth marry: “Mrs. Forsyth was educated in the city schools. Mr. Forsyth recently reenlisted in the Navy after having served four years. He is stationed on the USS ‘Mississippi’, which is tied up at Portsmouth for the present.” (7/21)

“Mitchell college has been assigned a war surplus library building. The college must bear the expense of erecting it here, a task which will require about $5,000. The government will contribute all the equipment which has been used in it.” (7/22)

“It felt good under that blanket last night, cousin, for the simple reason that it was the coolest July night here in four years. The thermometer dipped to 53 degrees, coolest since July 2, 1943, when the temperature stood at 53.” (7/23)

“Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Sherrill, Doris Ann Sherrill, Mrs. J.B. Fraley and Miss Gladys Stephens have returned from a five-week tour. They went to California by the southern route and returned by the northern. They visited the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park.” (7/24)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, July 20 and 24, 1922. Farmers’ Picnic today: “This year the farmers come up to this oasis in jubilant spirits. Cotton is bringing a satisfactory price. The growing season has been ideal up to date and the prospects for a bumper crop were never more promising.” (7/20)

Legion walks off East Monbo 7-6. “Martin ambled up to the rubber in the last of the ninth with two on and slashed one to right field for three bases, scoring himself on Gordon Wallace’s sacrifice. The city officials had to almost call a patrol wagon after the game for some of the loyal fans were still getting a nervous breakdown out of their systems after they reached town.” (7/20)

Harmony woman’s club meeting: “Plans were started for improving the school grounds, laying off driveways, walls, flower beds, etc.” (7/20)

“Despite the inclement weather early Thursday morning about the usual crowd turned out for the laying-by jubilee at the State Farm. The attendance was roughly estimated between 6,000 and 8,000 and around 1,500 vehicles passed through the grounds during the day.” (7/24)

“The Queen Canning company, of Mooresville, began canning vegetables this week and vegetables are being brought in by farmers in abundance. Miss Cora Bell, of Mt. Mourne, is in charge with several helpers. This cannery was gotten up by the Chamber of Commerce.” (7/24)

Excerpt from article headlined “City Styles Do Not Pass Us By”: “Any stranger happening upon Center street would have thought it was circus day in Statesville, and that the street parade was just coming ’round the square. But upon closer approach the parade proved only a woman dressed in khaki knickers and a loose sport coat.” (7/24)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, July 20 and 23, 1897. “The Episcopal church has a new organ. The rector Rev. J.H. Griffith, Jr., purchased one on trial in Charlotte last week. It was used for the first time Sunday and the congregation was so well pleased with it they will keep it. It is a Packard combination organ and cost $160.” (7/24)

“Gen. A.D. Cowles has opened a law office on Center street. The general will devote his energies to all sorts of law business, while he waits for McKinley to give him something ‘equally as good’ as that Grecian mission which he gave to a mugwump.” (Mugwumps were Republicans who favored giving government jobs on honesty and talent and not just party loyalty.) (7/20)

“Mr. H.A. Bost has been confined to his bed for about three weeks. While at work in the harvest field he drank quite liberally of water and he has been sick ever since.” (7/20)

“The congregation of Concord church, Iredell station, are moving in the matter of erecting a new church building. It was finally decided that the building should be of wood and the question of location was left open. W.B. Gibson and Crit. Stevenson were appointed a committee to solicit contributions and secure plans for the building.” (Now Loray.) (7/23)

“Mr. Eugene Morrison and Misses Luda and Lillian Morrison will go on Irwin’s excursion from Charlotte to New York. Other Statesville people may go.” (7/23)

Mooresville: “The engineering corps completed the preliminary surveying of the North Carolina Midland Railroad Tuesday, intersecting the A.T.&O. at Mr. T.T. Goodman’s barn. The crew returned to Mooresville to complete the location of the road.” (7/24)