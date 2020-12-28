Out of Our Past

“Misses Martha and Dot Little returned to Washington yesterday where they are employed in the office of the F.B.I.” (1/1)

“Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hammett, formerly of the K. & W. Café of Winston-Salem, are now associated with the Dutch Lunch and have taken over management of the local café. They have taken over the apartment over the café formerly occupied by Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Robertson, who are now managing the Clinker Brick Villa. P.P. Marshall is the owner of the Dutch Lunch.” (1/2)

“Weather officials refused to make any prediction as to the weather for the next 24 hours. A few snow flakes fell before noon today, and, in some places before daylight, but indications were that Statesville would see little snow today. At least, we hope not.” (1/3)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 30, 1920 and Jan. 3, 1921.

D. Matt. Thompson’s sons send letter of their father’s resignation to city school board. “They are of the opinion that he will not recover sufficient strength to resume his duties as superintendent of the Statesville Graded Schools.” (12/30)