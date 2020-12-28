Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Dec. 28-31, 1970-Jan. 1-2, 1971.
For Sale. “1967 Mustang, dark blue, 289 engine, 3 speed standard shift. One owner. $1,000.” (12/28)
“The alumni of Bell, Flint Hill, Windsor’s Cross Roads, Eagle Mills and Shiloh Schools will assemble on New Year’s Eve at Windsor’s Cross Roads for their annual meeting. President George Cass urges that all members please attend.” (12/29)
SHS 60 SIHS 50 in 1st Iredell County Holiday Tournament final. “Statesville jumped into a quick 6-0 lead and the Vikings could never catch up. Gary Mott and Mark Johnson had 18 each for SHS with Larry Ellis getting 19 for South. Bill Ellis added 17 for the Vikings.” (12/30)
Loray. “Christmas is the social season and there were many family gatherings. Among them was Rev. Norman Wilson’s birthday party on Dec. 24. This was a surprise as ‘the good wife did not tell him that friends were coming. Neither did he tell us how old he was, but preachers, doctors and old maids don’t have to,’ said Mrs. Ora Sharpe Morrison.” (12/31)
1st significant snowfall of winter. “The two inch fall which blanketed the city and county yesterday is quickly vanishing from main traveled streets and highways. ‘However, the side roads are still in hazardous condition,’ stated Lt. T.A. Waugh of the police department.” (1/1)
“The first visit of the bloodmobile to Statesville in 1971 will be Monday. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Front Street Baptist Church. Doctors scheduled to serve during Monday’s blood pick up are Ralph L. Bentley, Wesley C. Palmes, Jr., and Harry G. Walker.” (1/2)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 28-31, 1945-Jan. 1-3, 1946—Military.
Sgt. Perry Odom, U.S. Army occupation in Seoul, Korea. “Odom is supply sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron of the 308th Bombardment Wing. He has nearly four years service with six months overseas in the Philippines, on Okinawa and in Korea.” (12/28)
Pfc. Frank J. Elliott home. “Elliott has been in service for 35 months, 25 overseas in England, France, Belgium and Germany. He is wearing the Purple Heart, arrowhead and four battle stars.” [Arrowhead meant he was in an amphibious or airborne assault.] (12/29)
Manila. “Technician Third Class Earl L. Clendenin is with the 499th Engineer Heavy Shop Company as a mechanic. Sgt. Clendenin is authorized to wear the Asiatic-Pacific Theater ribbon with one campaign star for New Guinea, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal.” (12/31)
“Sgt. James T. Jones is home now after three years with the Army Air Force. He landed in New York Saturday December 22 after spending two years in England and Germany in the 8th and 9th Air Force.” (1/1)
Major Clayton Furches, 328th Infantry Headquarters Co., home. “He landed in France with General Simpson’s Army, however, during the crossing of the Rhine he joined General Patton’s Third Army. Major Furches served in France, Germany and spent a good while in Austria.” (1/2)
“T/5 Frank A. Clodfelter is spending a 20-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Clodfelter, of Troutman. He served in the E.T.O. and is credited with two years army service. He reports to Camp Swift, Texas at the end of his furlough.” (1/3)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 28-31, 1945-Jan. 1-3, 1946—Home front.
T.L. Moore, Jennings road, praising his farm terraces. “This past year he ran his corn rows with the terrace. ‘I saw the water stand all over the field and just soak into the ground, instead of draining off like it used to do. My corn yield was nearly doubled this year.’” (12/28)
33 men attended 1st reunion of Co. F, 105th Engineers. “Respect was paid to the men who paid the supreme sacrifice in the war. They are Osborne Hoover, Gales White, Nathan Freeze and Richard Mills.” [The local National Guard unit called into service in Sept. 1940.] (12/29)
“Any housewife who wants to continue to buy milk from the store better search among the left over gift wrapping for empty bottles – milk bottles. The grocers just don’t have enough milk to go around, because the customers won’t return bottles as they are emptied.” (12/31)
“Misses Martha and Dot Little returned to Washington yesterday where they are employed in the office of the F.B.I.” (1/1)
“Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hammett, formerly of the K. & W. Café of Winston-Salem, are now associated with the Dutch Lunch and have taken over management of the local café. They have taken over the apartment over the café formerly occupied by Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Robertson, who are now managing the Clinker Brick Villa. P.P. Marshall is the owner of the Dutch Lunch.” (1/2)
“Weather officials refused to make any prediction as to the weather for the next 24 hours. A few snow flakes fell before noon today, and, in some places before daylight, but indications were that Statesville would see little snow today. At least, we hope not.” (1/3)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 30, 1920 and Jan. 3, 1921.
D. Matt. Thompson’s sons send letter of their father’s resignation to city school board. “They are of the opinion that he will not recover sufficient strength to resume his duties as superintendent of the Statesville Graded Schools.” (12/30)
“The Olin school gave a Christmas tree in the church Friday evening. Just as the program was closing Santa walked in. Of course this tickled the little children. The church was darkened and the tree was decorated with burning candles.” (12/30)
“Among the nurses who passed the State examination recently were Miss Flora McDougald, of Statesville, and Miss Lucille Osborne, of Loray.” (12/30)
“The city school board, in session Friday evening, elected Mr. R.M. Gray as assistant superintendent of the city’s graded schools. Mr. Thompson will continue formally as superintendent for the remainder of the year, Mr. Gray relieving him of active duties.” (1/3)
Olin. “Mr. Chas. Campbell’s little son got bit on the jaw by a horse last Sunday while trying to take the horse out of the stable. One of our most skillful doctors, L.P. Summers, dressed the wound, making six stitches, and the boy is getting along nicely.” (1/3)
“The remains of Clyde C. Madison, a private in the American army, who died in France, arrived in Statesville this morning. Burial will take place in Union Grove.” (1/3)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 31, 1895 and Jan. 3, 1896.
“Miss Bertha Eliason, who some months ago went to Philadelphia to enter a training school for nurses, recently passed her examination. She stood at the head of a very large class. Miss Eliason will remain in the service of the hospital.” 12/31)
Fireworks. “The night before Christmas was particularly noisy. A bomb which exploded just east of the square blew out a lot of glass in the Miller block, and another jarred the stopper out of the large show bottle in Tunstall’s drug store window and broke it.” (12/31)
“Christmas eve a group of young folks complimented their friends on Davie avenue and east Broad street with a vocal serenade.” (12/31)
Excerpts from W.B. Wood article on local Emancipation Day celebration. “The thirty-third anniversary of the Negro’s emancipation was appropriately celebrated in the city of Statesville January 1st, 1896. At 12 o’clock the procession formed and after parading some of the principal streets repaired to the court house. James W. Rickert, president of the day, introduced Miss Addie Bruner who read the proclamation. Fred F. Chambers, Esq., held the house in rapt silence for 30 minutes.” [The Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863.] (1/3)
“The carolers who were out on Christmas eve were on their rounds again New Year’s night. The party was composed of Messrs. R.L. Sloan, Foy White, H.R. Cowles and Thos. and Lee Lazenby, and their vocal concerts were much enjoyed by those whom they honored.” (1/3)