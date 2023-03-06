Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 6-12, 1998.

American Renaissance Charter School chartered. “The American Renaissance School is set to open in August 1998. Iredell County’s new charter school will accept 112 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.” (3/6)

Iredell Rescue Squad. “Jay Brown and his company, AlarmSouth, and Thomas Wilson of the Wilson Foundation and G.L. Wilson donated funds to purchase two automatic external defibrillator for the squad to carry on ambulances.” (3/7)

SHS advances to regionals 62-53 over Union Pines. “The Greyhounds connected on 10-of-15 third quarter shots to amass a 15 point lead at 52-37. Statesville’s helter-skelter style, given the label ‘Mad Dog Defense’ by its vociferous student body, had done its job.” [Michael Allison 14 points; Lionel Rinehardt 12; Kevin McCall 11] (3/8)

Good Sam Country Cruisers. “Carmel Lee Chamberlain, assistant coordinator of the Open Door Clinic of Fifth Street Ministries gave out brochures on the clinic and gave an update as to how the clinic is run. She was presented a check for $500.” (3/9)

Mac Gray Auditorium hosts event. “A record crowd capped off the ninth year of the Evening Exchange Club sponsored Old Time Fiddlers and Blue Grass music competition. The 32 bands and the cadre of buck dancers pleased the audience.” [Cool Springs Ramblers took third place in the Old Time Band division.] (3/10)

Obit Paul Leonard Bolick, 71. “He was a retired brick mason for Duke Power Co., having over 18 years of service. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music with his family and friends and was a proficient fiddler.” (3/11)

Barbie doll traders at Oakdale Woman’s Club. “Bill and Jo Styers are former residents of Statesville but now reside in Newton. Bill gave a little information on how they got into the business. They pack and ship dolls daily all over the world, including 15 or more countries.” (3/12)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

March 6-12, 1973.

“City council members voted last night to continue the blue law policy instituted for a 90-day trial period ending March 24. The trial period provision states that all ‘variety, department and similar’ stores may remain open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.” (3/6)

“Rick Dagenhart, Statesville first planning director, said work is needed in establishing and outlining the city’s goals, and in updating the land use plans. Statesville has had a planning board since 1957, but has never before appointed a planning director.” (3/7)

“The Iredell Board of County Commissioners authorized the sheriff’s department to purchase 18 patrol cars to replace six of the present 10 cars and purchase an additional 12. The 1971 Plymouth models will be bought from the surplus highway patrol inventory at a cost of $1,350 each.” (3/8)

Mooresville school board. “The board extended Mrs. Giesla Guret’s contract as a special helps teacher in the area of reading at the three elementary schools, South, Park View and Woods. Mrs. Guret has been doing this type of work for the past month or two and the results, it was stated, have been excellent.” (3/9)

“South Iredell High School will welcome spring this year with a bang. Thirty young actors from the school, under the direction of Miss Susie Ford, will present Irving Berlin’s ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ on March 15, 16 and 17 in the school auditorium.” (3/10)

“Iredell County’s 16 elementary schools are preparing for pre-school conference days, which start March 19. Individual schools are attempting to secure all names of children who plan to start school next year in their district. Any child who will be six-years-old on or before Oct. 16 is eligible to start school next fall.” (3/12)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

March 6-12, 1948.

“The city board of aldermen approved a fund of $500 to finance a citywide DDT spray project. A central station will be set up by the health department for mixing and distributing the spray. Crews will work in districts, calling on each home and other places not having an effective fly-killing project, and completely defly them.” (3/6)

Ice storm seriously damages electrical system. “Superintendent J.A. Stewart said that the multiple short circuits caused a fireworks display bigger than ‘anything he had ever seen on the Fourth of July.’ He explained that it would probably take a month to make permanent repairs to all lines.” (3/8)

“Plans for a full ticket of candidates in the next election were made here Saturday by Iredell county Republicans holding their convention at the courthouse. The party re-elected A.Z. Goforth as county chairman and named R.T. Brantley of Mooresville vice-chairman.” (3/9)

“A.F. Sams said the Playhouse would be remodeled thoroughly, adding that new seats and a new carpet would be main features. Shows will continue while the work goes on, with most of the remodeling being done at night or on the weekends.” (3/10)

“Company ‘C’, 378th Engineers Combat battalion will hold its weekly drill at 7:30 at its temporary armory on Cooper street. Capt. Isaac T. Avery, commanding officer, announced today that vacancies are still open to men interested in enlisting in the unit.” (3/11)

SHS in semi-finals class A championship with 43-25 win over Hillsboro. “The Greyhounds overcame a short Hillsboro lead in the first quarter and gradually widened their margin until they exploded for 18 points in the third quarter. Bill Miller and Carl Brittain paved the way with 10 points each.” (3/12)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

March 8 and 12, 1923.

Mooresville. “The public highway is now open out west Main street, and the concrete base is also laid up from Statesville to the junction, and as soon as it dries out a few days and the asphalt binder is put down, it will be open to the public.” (3/8)

Harmony. “Mr. Walter Parks Messick, who had been issuing a paper here, for the past three months, known as The Harmony Times, is moving his office to Pilot Mountain in a few days. The little paper was gaining much popularity and many of its readers will be sorry to learn that it is not to be published any more.” (3/8)

Eufola. “Sharon school closed for a few days on account of measles. It is hoped that there will be no epidemic in the schools. The Fulbright school has not had any cases of it yet.” (3/8)

“With the meeting held Thursday at the Vance, a golf course for Statesville changed from a casual mentioned desire to a probable reality. Seven thousand dollars was subscribed toward the purchase of the land. An effort to obtain around 100 members will be made.” (3/12)

“A new step in increasing Bible class attendance was started last week when the Men’s Bible class of Broad Street Methodist church extended an invitation to attend their class through newspaper advertisements and motion picture slides in the local theaters.” (3/12)

Celeste Henkel, county home demonstration agent, praised by Troutman correspondent. “Miss Henkel says there is only one thing the county needs and that’s every home painted and every child in an eight-month school. Miss Henkel has bitten off a tremendous bite for a little woman but she is tackling the proposition with a mighty faith.” (3/12)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

March 8 and 11, 1898.

“An advertising agent for the Sterling Remedy Co., is in town. He gave a free magic lantern exhibition Saturday night and last night which attracted a good deal of attention and afforded much amusement to the spectators.” [Early type of slide projector] (3/8)

“It was reported in Statesville and elsewhere Sunday morning that another United States battleship had been blown up in Havana harbor. The report was not true of course for the reason that the United States has had no battleship in Havana since the Maine was destroyed.” (3/11)

“The meeting of the Blues last evening, especially the rattle of the drum, added zest to the war news of yesterday” [Spain had asked the US to recall its consul in Havana, but withdrew the request later in the day.] (3/8)

“The telephone lines from Catawba to Monbo and from Catawba to Catfish have been wired. The wiring of the line from Monbo to Statesville will be completed in a few days and Statesville will be in connection with the points named by the first or the middle of next week. At Catawba connections will be made with Hickory, Newton and other points.” (3/11)

“Mr. B. E Sherrill, of Sherrill’s Ford, Catawba county, a stenographer and typewriter, is with The Landmark as an assistant in the business office. He began work yesterday.” [Originally, the typewriter was the person who used the machine.] (3/11)

“The grading on the Mooresville end of the Mocksville-Mooresville railroad is about finished. When the trestles are completed the line will be ready for track-laying.” (3/11)