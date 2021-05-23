Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, May 24-29, 1971
“The graduating class of 1956 from Union Grove High School met Sunday with 13 members attending. J.B. Rash was elected president of the class. Mrs. Carl White was named secretary. The group agreed to hold a reunion on the fourth Sunday in May every five years.” (5/24)
Commissioners review tentative 1971-72 budget. “The preliminary budget totals about $100,000 more than last year’s $6.3 million. All budget requests have not yet been submitted. All budget figures in the pound-and-a-half booklet are projections.” (5/25)
City recreation softball. “Beauty Maid remained undefeated as they defeated Brenton Textiles 28-0. Robert Stevenson’s four hits led the win with Fred Freeman, Thomas Smithey, David Henderson and Robert Stevenson clouting roundtrippers.” (5/26)
Arts & Science Museum to show Fort Dobbs artifacts. “These most valuable objects, unearthed and carefully handled and listed by the archaeologists who supervised the ‘diggings’ in 1969, were on display one afternoon at the fort site; but due to a storm, few people had a chance to see them.” (5/27)
Photo. “The congregation of Covenant ARP Church has completed a new church building located at the corner of E. Broad Street Extension and Greenbrier Road and held the first service May 16. Notice the ‘I’ beam cross which has replaced the traditional steeple.” (5/28)
“Doc Watson, world-famous guitarist and folk singer, will be at Fiddler’s Grove in Union Grove, June 5, for an afternoon and evening performance. Officially tagged ‘North Carolina Doc Watson Appreciation Day’, the event will feature Watson and his son, Merle Watson.” (5/29)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily record, May 24-30, 1946 — Military
“‘Lebe’ Wood arrived here at his home last night after receiving his discharge yesterday at Fort Bragg. Mrs. Wood drove to Fayetteville to bring him home. Wood, who served overseas for the past 15 months, was stationed in Berlin with the Army of Occupation.” (5/24)
Staff Sgt. Marvin T. Houston awarded third oak leaf cluster to the Air Medal. “Houston flew 54 missions over Yugoslavia, Austria, Hungary, Poland, France, Germany, Greece and Italy with the 454th Bomb Group of the 15th Air Force. He was tail gunner in the crew of the B-24 ‘Jody’. The war weary ‘Jody’ bore the scars of 250 holes from enemy flack.” (5/25)
“Signalman 2nd Class Eugene Benfield, who spent 23 months in Pacific waters, spent the weekend at the home of his parents near Snow Creek. He entered service in October, 1943. Benfield has gone to Charleston, where he expects to receive his discharge in the next few days.” (5/27)
PFC Carl Thompson Jr., 188th Parachute Infantry Regiment, occupation duty in Japan. “Thompson was inducted into the Army, June 30, 1945. He volunteered for parachute training. He sailed for overseas in February and joined the 11th Airborne Division.” (5/28)
“Paul Cornette, Clayton A. Sipe and Davis Cashion have reenlisted in the U.S. Army. The three men left for Fort Bragg yesterday for their examinations.” (5/29)
Harold H. Tomlinson gets high school diploma at Presbyterian Jr. College under GI Bill of Rights. “Harold volunteered in the Army before he completed high school in Statesville and served until last June and was at Pearl Harbor when the attack came. He is one of the first local boys to graduate under the GI program.” (5/30)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record. May 24-30, 1946 — Home front
“W.R. King has received permission from the city of Statesville to construct a small manufacturing plant on Poplar Street. King’s plant will be a two-story, three-room frame building to be used for the manufacture of concrete blocks.” (5/24)
“Statesville’s Greyhounds closed the 1946 baseball season by defeating Mooresville high 19-14 in a wild slugfest. Posey led the Hounds’ hitting with four for six, including two triples. Parker and Ware led the Moors with three bingles for five trips each.” (5/25)
Democratic primary result for register of deeds. “Miss Mariemma Henley led the ticket in the county. polling 5,283. Miss Henley, deputy register of deeds for a number of years, is the first woman in the county to be nominated for a major office.” (5/27)
“Flake G. Jenkins, owner and manager, announces today the opening of Jenkins Dry Cleaners at 1031 W. Front St. He is a veteran of the last war and served overseas more than one year in the European Theater of Operations. He was discharged from the Army in December.” (5/28)
“Mrs. A.L. Mills Jr. charmingly entertained yesterday morning for Miss Betty Gerald, bride-elect of Saturday, at a coca-cola given at her home on Race Street. Coca-Colas were served with sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and cookies.” (5/29)
“Statesville felt strenuous effects of the dwindling supply of grains today when the Statesville Flour Mills and Mixed Feed Department was compelled to shut down operations for the first time in the 46-year history of the local company.” (5/30)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, May 26 and 30, 1921
“Work is proceeding on the criminal docket of the Iredell Superior Court. It might be called a wet term of court, as most of the important cases have to do with violations of the liquor traffic laws. A number of convictions have been secured, but very few sentences have been passed as yet.” (5/26)
“Mrs. E.M Yount, commander of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Hurst Turner Post of the American Legion, announced that the auxiliary will put on sale Saturday, poppies, the funds derived from which will be used for the support of French war orphans. This will be a national sale, and it is hoped that the people of the community will respond to the drive.” (5/26)
“Mr. William R. Ireland, of the national staff of Community Service Inc., arrived in Statesville on Monday to assist A.L. Lincoln, executive secretary of Statesville Community Service. Mr. Ireland will devote his whole time to the development of recreational programs in south and west Statesville.” (5/30)
“That portion of Long’s Sanatorium which was destroyed by fire has been rebuilt and is again being used. The second story is being used as a nurses dormitory.’ (5/30)
“Dr. and Mrs. T.E. Anderson received a cablegram from their son, Mr. Thomas H. Anderson, announcing his safe arrival in Palermo, Italy.” (5/30)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
May 26 and 29, 1896
“The drought is broken, and the farmers have picked up heart. Within the past four days, gentle showers have fallen over a good portion of the county. Some places are yet dry, but the indications are that they will be remembered soon.” (5/26)
“While we are unable to give plans and specifications yet, The Landmark is able to say that there will be a school at the college, beginning next fall. This is gratifying news to Statesville people.” (5/26)
“The Mooresville Cotton Mills did not start up at the usual hour this morning as it was necessary to brace one of the inside walls, which had become unsteady.” (5/26)
“The county commissioners meet Monday. The most important matter to come before them is the adoption of schoolbooks. The various schoolbook companies have resident attorneys and agents employed, and these will appear before the commissioners and urge the claims of their respective houses.” (5/29)
Cool Spring young folks party. “They had an entertainment at Mr. P.R. Houpe’s. The crowd was entertained by Mr. Lazenby, of Statesville, who played the guitar and sang. Some of the boys were there on their wheels — Messrs. Lex Steele, Flake Steele and Henry Turner. As you know, it was a rainy night and they had a very pleasant (?) ride going home through the mud.” (5/29)