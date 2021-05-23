Out of Our Past

“Flake G. Jenkins, owner and manager, announces today the opening of Jenkins Dry Cleaners at 1031 W. Front St. He is a veteran of the last war and served overseas more than one year in the European Theater of Operations. He was discharged from the Army in December.” (5/28)

“Mrs. A.L. Mills Jr. charmingly entertained yesterday morning for Miss Betty Gerald, bride-elect of Saturday, at a coca-cola given at her home on Race Street. Coca-Colas were served with sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and cookies.” (5/29)

“Statesville felt strenuous effects of the dwindling supply of grains today when the Statesville Flour Mills and Mixed Feed Department was compelled to shut down operations for the first time in the 46-year history of the local company.” (5/30)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, May 26 and 30, 1921

“Work is proceeding on the criminal docket of the Iredell Superior Court. It might be called a wet term of court, as most of the important cases have to do with violations of the liquor traffic laws. A number of convictions have been secured, but very few sentences have been passed as yet.” (5/26)