Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Sept. 7-12, 1970.
“Dr. Sam Holbrook relived some vivid experiences when he went to see ‘Patton’ at Newtowne. Holbrook was there during much of the action depicted. Holbrook was assigned as a medical doctor to the 82nd Airborne and was under direct gunfire for more than 300 days.” (9/7)
“Ideal autumn weather prevailed on Monday as the gates were opened for the 1970 Iredell County Agricultural Fair. Opening day attendance was 5,973. This was an increase of 54 paid admissions over last year’s 5,919.” (9/8)
Announcement “Going to the Fair? Avoid highway traffic and park your car behind the Food Basket in the lot operated by the Wayside Volunteer Fire Department. You may enter the lighted parking lot from Old Mountain Road.” (9/9)
First Union Natl. Bank opens “Prime contractor on the building was P.S. West. Parlier handled the plumbing, heating and air-conditioning. Shell Electric was called on for the wiring. The bank fixtures by Statesville Fixture Corp.” [Architects Pegram & Adams] (9/10)
Help Wanted “Laborers - 50 – Wanted to help take down the Carnival at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, Saturday night, Sept. 12. Good wages. Apply on the fairgrounds before 9 p.m., Saturday night, Sept. 12.” (9/11)
“A run for the extra point with about three minutes in the ball game was foiled, sending the South Iredell Vikings down to a heartbreaking 21-20 defeat to North Davidson. The Vikings drove 95 yards in 16 plays with time running out to close the gap to 21-20.” (9/12)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 7-13, 1945 – Military.
S/Sgt. J.D. Privette, bombardier-navigator B-26, wins Distinguished Flying Cross 4/8/45 over Germany “The airplane received a damaging hit in the right engine. Privette maintained his position and dropped his bombs with accurate results. He dropped out of formation and, employing skillful evasive actions, he navigated his plane safely back to the home base.” (9/7)
Charles Crawley, Y 2/c USS Hancock aircraft carrier, in officers’ training “Crawley served as editor of the ship’s paper, assistant to the chaplain and a combat Radar man and gunner. Before entering the service, he was on the news staff of the Daily Record.” (9/8)
Details of Sgt. Douglas Brotherton’s death revealed in survivor’s letter to his parents “The plane was hit by flak. The oxygen caught fire. The turret gunners chute caught fire and Sgt. Brotherton told him to take his chute and he would ride the plane down.” (9/10)
Robert L. Ward, Air Medal, posthumous, received by his widow Gladys T. Ward “The medal was awarded to Sgt. Ward for ‘meritorious achievement in accomplishing with distinction several aerial operational missions over enemy occupied Continents, Europe.’” (9/11)
“Two Statesville men, Private First Class Kenneth W. Perry and Private First Class James O. Stradley, have just been awarded the Asiatic-Pacific theater ribbon for service with the 38th Division on Luzon.” (9/12)
“At An Amphibious Base in the Pacific – Clyde Walker Christopher, motor machinists mate, third class, is serving with this repair and training base which supplied troops and landing crafts for major invasion in the Marshalls, the Gilberts and at Okinawa.” (9/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 7-13, 1945 – Home front.
“Bill Neely and Jim Thompson should make a good success of their business venture. They have established the Statesville Insulation Company, with headquarters in the building vacated by Sample & Winters. They plan to specialize in insulation, tile flooring, etc.” (9/7)
“The Iredell county fair will not be held again this year, County Farm Agent Maury Gaston said yesterday. The fair has not been held since before Pearl Harbor; however, several prominent citizens are of the opinion that Iredell may be able to hold a fair next fall.” (9/8)
Southern Screw Co. picks Statesville “The city won out over other cities in the South, and a plant site, located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Rickert Avenue, was purchased. The selection was made in April and since that time car after car of machinery has arrived.” (9/10)
“Went into several stores today, and believe it or not, there were cartons – yes, cartons – of cigarettes. They say there will no longer be any need to buy every pack one can find to store ahead. But it will simply be, ‘Give me a package of “so-and-so” cigarettes.’ War’s over!” (9/11)
“June is the traditional month for wedding bells. During the first 10 days of this month, however, the record, even for June, was broken with applications for marriage licenses coming in to the office of the Register of Deeds at the rate of two a day.” (9/12)
“A civilian again after 34 months overseas with the 36th Engineers, M/Sgt. James Clyde Kunkle arrived home last evening with his discharge papers tucked safely in his pocket. He has eight battle stars and six service stripes.” (9/13)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 9 and 13, 1920.
“The board of Associated Charities heard the visiting nurse, Miss F. Rosser, report 17 cases of smallpox in the cotton mill section. The board will endeavor to secure free vaccination for the mill district. While the situation is not alarming, there is danger of spreading the disease among the mill workers unless vaccination is offered.” (9/9)
“Supt. J.A. Steele in Charlotte yesterday bought a school truck to be used in the consolidated Fifth Creek, Vance and Cool Spring school. It will seat 30 children. The financial consideration was $2,450.” (9/9)
“Lost – Cameo pin with soldier’s picture in back. Return to The Landmark office.” (9/9)
“The greatest religious revival that Statesville has known in years closed Sunday night. The meeting has been held at the tobacco warehouse on north Center street. Dr. Thurston B. Price, the evangelist, won the town with his common sense, sane evangelism.” (9/13)
“Army worms have reached Iredell. A passer-by reported to us this morning that he saw millions of them crossing the road at the Blankenship farm, on the Mocksville road, about three miles from Statesville. They were visiting a field of alfalfa.” (9/13)
“The office directly over Hall’s Drug Store is being renovated and remodeled. The place will be occupied by Miss Frances Wilson, photographer.” (9/13)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 10 and 13, 1895.
“Sometime ago the board of aldermen notified the Southern Railway to move their passenger station as it was desired to extend Center street. Saturday Major E. Berkley, of the Southern, was in Statesville. Berkley was not opposed to moving the depot but proposed that the street be cut under the railroad track just east of the station. This will make a bend in the street. It is not known whether the aldermen will accept.” (9/10)
“The circuses seem to be giving Statesville the go-by this year. It’s hard on the small boy and some grown folks, too, but is best for the community as a whole.” (9/10)
“The spindles are in at the cotton mill and spinning began last week.” (9/10)
“Mr. J.W. Gray, proprietor of the Cooper House, is contemplating building a new hotel here. He has several lots in view and if he can get a suitable one at the right figure he will very probably build. He is tired of paying rent.” (9/13)
“Mr. Geo. W. Vanderbilt, millionaire, passed up the Western road on the vestibuled Wednesday morning en route to his place at Biltmore.” [A vestibuled train had the space between cars enclosed instead of the old open platforms. First used 1887.] (9/13)
“Mr. Will Westmoreland was the first wheelman to fall under the new ’cycle ordinance. He passed a pedestrian without dismounting. The mayor suspended judgement.” (9/13)
