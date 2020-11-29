Out Of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Nov. 30-Dec. 5, 1970
Yo-yo instruction to be held at Grace Park Rec Center. “The practice sessions, where a free yo-yo will be issued, are being held in preparation for a citywide yo-yo tournament sponsored by the Statesville Recreation Commission on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m.” (11/30)
“Joe Kiker, who heads the Statesville Jaycees effort to collect and repair toys for needy children at Christmas, asked us to remind everyone Down In Iredell that Santa’s Toy Shop pickup will end Sunday, Dec. 6.” (12/1)
Fashion statement. “A number of downtown stores and offices have announced that employees can now wear pantsuits to work. The three local hospitals, Davis, Iredell Memorial and Lowrance, have taken a firm stand against the innovation.” (12/2)
“Dear Santa, Please bring me a Dawn pocketbook, Barbie bride and pants outfits, Barbie doll house, a big surprise, nuts, fruits and candy. I’ll leave a snack under the tree. Love, Madeline.” (12/3)
“Iredell County Recorder’s Court, having been in existence for nearly a half-century and having been served by four judges, was recessed late this morning sine die. With the opening of District Court Monday, the Recorder’s Court ceases to exist.” (12/4)
SHS at South Iredell. “The story of the doubleheader belonged to the Ellis family. Anne Ellis sank 48 points in the girls’ opener. Larry Ellis sank 27, and Bill Ellis hit 23 in the nightcap.” (Viking sweep, girls 72-58, boys 83-73) (12/5)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1945 — Military
“Pfc. Guy Cornacchione arrived home Friday night with an honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps. He landed in the States last week and was sent to Fort Bragg, where he received his discharge. Of the two years in service, Cornacchione spent 17 months overseas.” (11/30)
“Cpl. Martha E. McLain is home with a discharge from the Woman’s Army Corps after 33 months of service. Miss McLain took her basic training in Florida and before being sent to Fort Bragg for her discharge, was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado.” (12/1)
Pfc. Hoyte F. Cloer home soon. “His wife and three children have been making their home with his parents. He has been overseas since December 1944. Prior to entering the service, he was connected with the Rochlin Veneer Co.” (12/3)
“Capt. Paul R. Anderson, U.S. Navy, has arrived in Washington, D.C. by plane from the Pacific, where he has been on the staff of Adm. Nimitz. He came to the States from Honolulu. Capt. Anderson was recently cited by Adm. Nimitz.” (12/4)
“Chief Machinist Mate James Gurley, veteran of five years and four months in the regular Navy is home on a 36-day leave. Aboard the battleship New Mexico, he participated in campaigns in the Aleutians, Gilbert Islands, the Marianas, New Ireland, Guadalcanal, Philippines, Okinawa, and was in Tokyo Bay when the surrender was signed.” (12/5)
“June J. Ireland, 29, of Union Grove, died Monday morning at the Veterans Hospital in Columbia, S.C., where he had been a patient for 32 days. Ireland was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army for three years and spent nine months overseas.” (12/6)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1945 — Home front
Support Local Journalism
N.C. State College alumni secretary speaks to 30 local alumni. “He revealed the college’s contribution to the war by stating that the Navy’s diesel engineering school there trained many ensigns and has no parallel in the nation (11/30)
0-0 tie makes Morningside & Morganton co-champs. “The entire Morningside squad, particularly the line, led by the deadly tackling of Otis Bailey, played superb defensive ball in holding Morganton scoreless for the first time in nine games this season.” (12/1)
City and county schools selling Victory Bonds. “All students selling one or more will be given a free ticket to see ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Saturday morning at the Playhouse. The first prize for the students will be a three-month pass to the Playhouse.” (12/3)
“South Statesville is the only section in our community that has any marked streets. Thanks for this civic improvement goes to the late Alex Cooper, former city alderman and business leader, who paid for the markers with funds from his own pockets.” (12/4)
“The local American Red Cross First Aid Instructors Club disbanded last night after four years service. The club organized with 15 members. Mrs. Calhoun Ramsey, president for last two years, thanked the members for their fine cooperation during that time.” (12/5)
“Co-operating with the Girl Scouts in their collection of waste fats, the A&P Store will sell to the first 100 persons bringing fats to the collection booth Saturday a cake of Ivory soap. The booth will be opened at nine o’clock, and the hard-to-get soap item will be yours for the usual price and a contribution of waste fat.” (12/6)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 2 and 6, 1920.
Bride Alexander & Frank Deaton married. “She graduated at the North Carolina College for Women and last year was engaged in teaching music at Andrews. She is the eldest daughter of Sheriff and Mrs. M.P. Alexander. Mr. Deaton is the second son of ex-Sheriff and Mrs. J.M. Deaton. He was educated at the University of North Carolina. He served in the United States Navy during the Great War and is now connected with the Carolina Motor Co.” (12/6)
Mooresville. “A public meeting will be held at the municipal building next Monday evening at 7 o’clock, at which time the medals awarded by the state to the ex-service men will be presented through the Red Cross chapter.” (12/2)
“The condition of Professor D. Matt. Thompson, who was struck by an automobile last Tuesday evening, is improving. The injured man is slowly regaining consciousness.” (12/6)
Winters & Deal cotton gin to close 12/20. “Thus far this season the gin has ginned 153 bales of cotton, which is a number much smaller than for the same period last year. Statistics compiled in the county show that a smaller number of bales has been ginned throughout the county than for last season.” (12/6)
Charlotte 26, Mooresville 17. “Miss Cora Freeze, playing forward, ‘did her darndest’ for the glory of Mooresville High and scored all the field goals for the home team.” (12/6)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 3 and 6, 1895
“While Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Chambers, of Bethany Township, were on their way to South River Church, Sunday. Mrs. Chambers, who was sitting in a chair on the wagon in which they were riding, was thrown out and suffered a broken rib.” (12/3)
November health report for Iredell County. “Two cases of scarlatina, six of typhoid fever and some whooping cough. Bowel troubles and malarial fever.” (12/3)
Mooresville. “Religious services were observed at the Presbyterian church Thanksgiving Day. The collection for the Orphans’ Home at Barium Springs amounted to $27 and four bags of flour. The thank offering for missions was $48.” (12/3)
Disbursements by county commission. “Ex-Sheriff Wycoff, $168.30, amount paid by him for advertising delinquent tax-payers and other expenses of the county. The commissioners drew their pay for the quarter ending the 1st as follows J.C. Gray, $19, A.P. Clark, $15.50, R.R. Hill, $15.50, L. Harrill, $16, J.A. Cooper $22.” (12/6)
Wednesday. “Mr. A.M. Smith, of Shiloh, was in town. Just as he stepped into his wagon to start home he was seized with a severe pain in his right leg. An examination disclosed that the tendo achillis (or big leader) in the right leg had snapped in two near the ankle. Drs. Long and Long dressed the wound. The accident is unusual and not one often met by physicians.” (12/6)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.