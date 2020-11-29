Out Of Our Past

“South Statesville is the only section in our community that has any marked streets. Thanks for this civic improvement goes to the late Alex Cooper, former city alderman and business leader, who paid for the markers with funds from his own pockets.” (12/4)

“The local American Red Cross First Aid Instructors Club disbanded last night after four years service. The club organized with 15 members. Mrs. Calhoun Ramsey, president for last two years, thanked the members for their fine cooperation during that time.” (12/5)

“Co-operating with the Girl Scouts in their collection of waste fats, the A&P Store will sell to the first 100 persons bringing fats to the collection booth Saturday a cake of Ivory soap. The booth will be opened at nine o’clock, and the hard-to-get soap item will be yours for the usual price and a contribution of waste fat.” (12/6)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Dec. 2 and 6, 1920.