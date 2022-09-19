Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 19-25, 1997.

24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19)

Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander shattered his own single-game school rushing record with 305 yards in just 16 carries scoring on runs of 73 and 77 yards. He had a 95-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty.” (9/20)

Rick Teague, balloon rally official, on first year at Fairgrounds. “‘The layout is better suited for an event. We have a much better children’s facility. Everything is very accessible. We are pleased with the support from the sponsors and community with the move.” (9/21)

Computers and farming. “Myers Farm milk 680 Holsteins three times a day: 8 a.m., 4 p.m. and midnight. Iredell Extension Director Ken Vaughn describes their computerization as ‘the ultimate in the Southeast, by far.’” (9/22)

“Recently when the library staff compiled a list of the top 100 adult non-fiction titles checked out by patrons, they were surprised and somewhat amused to learn that books about dogs were at the top of the list. Books about cats haven’t been quite so popular.” (9/23)

Officials of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center broke ground Tuesday on their new $41 million hospital/medical campus complex near Mt. Mourne. The new hospital, scheduled for completion in the spring of 1999, will have 121 beds.” (9/24)

“Cellular phone towers are sprouting up all over town. The majority of the towers aren’t at a height that should cause airplane pilots concern, according to Phil Hazel at Statesville Flying Service. He said helicopter pilots just have to keep a close look-out.” (9/25)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Sept. 19-25. 1972.

Photo. “Collier Lake Addition –State highway workers have completed installation of a guard rail on the west side of Sullivan Road. Although no mishaps involving cars going into the lake have occurred in the past couple of years, such incidents have happened.” (9/19)

Mike Carson, manager local Southern Bell on growth of system. “‘Telephone growth in Statesville has closely paralleled that of the region. For example, in 1947, there were 3538 telephones in service here; today there are 24,430, a gain of over 690.5 per cent.’” (9/20)

“The nation’s fourth oldest Ford dealer is turning over the reins to new owners. The Deaton family, owners of Carolina Motor Company, today announced that the Ford-Mercury dealership, which they have operated for the past 60 years in downtown Statesville, has been sold to M.T. (Bill) Hammond and Spencer A. Folger.” [known as Bill Hammond Ford] (9/21)

“Mooresville Motor Co. has been granted a franchise to sell Mercury automobiles. Grady Shoe, owner of the firm, has owned the dealership since 1961, which was previously known as Lowe Motor Co., and was owned by the late Thad Lowe” (9/22)

SIHS 13 West Rowan 7. “The Vikings Ronnie Templeton scored both South Iredell touchdowns in the 13-7 win. The Vikings played a good defensive game. Joel Elliott spurred the defensive effort with 13 tackles from his monster-man linebacking position.” (9/23)

“For Sale or Trade 1969 Chevelle SS. Affy intake, with Holley 4 barrel, 3 spd., good condition $1595.” (9/25)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Sept. 19-25, 1947.

Superior Dairies installs homogenized milk processing equipment. “The homogenization process is one where the cream and milk are compounded together by pressure. The process does not affect the taste of the milk. It simply makes every drop of milk contain the same amount of cream.” (9/19)

Morningside 7 Newton 7. “Later in the fourth stanza, the Morningside machine began to roll, as a Dalton to Howard pass put the ball on the Newton 10-yard line. A pass, D. Renwick to Stewart, placed the ball inches from paydirt as time ran out.” (9/20)

“Statesville appears assured of one of the new federal super-highways, according to a map published recently in a nationally circulated magazine which puts this city on a direct line from Durham to Asheville. The north-south highway forks at Durham.” (9/22)

“Biltmore Dairy Farms will begin delivery of milk products in Statesville Thursday morning, George A Johnson, manager of the local office at the corner of Shelton avenue and McElwee street, announced today. The products will be processed in Charlotte and stored here in a refrigeration unit at the office. Two trucks will be used on local routes at the outset.” (9/23)

“There was a mad scramble today to get the family stovepipe up and working as fall wasted no time in giving Iredell county a taste of what’s coming in the next several months. The thermometer tumbled to 47 degrees this morning.” (9/24)

Power line in Mulberry-Walnut street area burned. “James Stewart, superintendent of the water and light department, said the wire burned when a limb came into contact with it during last night’s heavy rain. Residents reported ‘balls of fire’ from the line as it fell.” (9/25)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 21 and 25, 1922.

“The Statesville-Davidson half of the Statesville-Charlotte highway, which is being hard-surfaced, will be ready for traffic and turned over to the State by January 1st. No definite date is set for the completion of the road, contests over right of ways delaying the start.” (9/21)

Harmony Sept. 20. “Quite a little excitement and craning of necks was caused here this morning about 8 o’clock, when a United States naval balloon passed over this place. It came out of the northeast. It was not at a very high altitude, it being possible to distinguish men standing in the basket. The balloon was gray in color with a red star underneath either side of the basket, and bore the inscription ‘U.S. Navy’, in black letters on either side.” [Another article says a U.S. Navy balloon was fired on by moonshiners near Monroe & forced to land near Rock Hill.] (9/21)

“Special men representing the State automobile department swooped down on Statesville Saturday and proceeded to hang small yellow notices on the automobiles and trucks found without the necessary State license.” (9/25)

“The building committee of the Union Grove school met Friday with Superintendent Steele to let the bid for the new five-room school building at that place. Several bids were received but for several reasons the bids were left open to next Wednesday, when other bids will be received.” (9/25)

Eufola. “The navy balloon passed over this community Wednesday morning going southwest. It was moving slowly, and low enough in open fields to talk to its passengers. They asked one man if he had anything to drink.” (9/25)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 21 and 24, 1897.

“The drought in this section was broken Sunday and yesterday was cool and pleasant – a fall day. The farmers were not specially delighted to see the rain, although it was so dry. It came too late to help the crops and will probably damage cotton if there is much of it.” (9/21)

“Persons who travel westward now must be equipped with clean bills of health as well as though who travel south. Both Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tenn., have quarantined against yellow fever and trains are met at a distance from these cities by health officers who examine all passengers.” (9/21)

“The State Board of Education has made an appropriation of 9 cents per capita to the school children of the State from funds derived from sale of State lands, interest on bonds, etc. Iredell’s share of this fund will be in the neighborhood of $1,000.” (9/21)

“Mr. J.R. Smith, who is in charge of the exhibition of cooking on vapor stoves, has a room fitted up on the first floor of the bank building on Broad street, and will be pleased to show the process to any one who will call.” [Vapor stoves cooked quicker, didn’t heat up the house as much and were cleaner than wood and coal stoves. The problem was the fuel. It was stove gasoline, a heavy crude by-product of refining oil, which could be dangerous.]

“A petition was circulated here this week, and liberally signed, asking the railroad commission to make a lower freight rate for cotton.” (9/24)

“The fall term of the State Supreme Court begins Monday. Judge Furches will Leave for Raleigh Sunday morning.” (9/24)

“The circus season is at hand and at least one is heading this way. Statesville will doubtless receive a call.” (9/24)