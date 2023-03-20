Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 20-26, 1998.

Doug Carrigan assesses cold snap damage. “Carrigan estimates he lost about 15 percent of his six acres of strawberries, or about $10,000 to $12,000. That’s an uninsured loss. ‘It’s gone,’ he says. ‘Mother Nature picked out pockets.’” (3/20)

“A gospel singing will be held at South Iredell High School on March 28. Featured group will be The Ruppes. Also appearing with be Day Three. The event is being sponsored by Soul Harbor.” (3/21)

“Jamie Cox writes with a folksy elegance. Cox’s recently published ‘Friends and Neighbors’ is a collection of 41 columns and 42 photographs first published in the Iredell Neighbors section of the Charlotte Observer from 1986 to 1997. All are about Iredell County people (or animals or events) and ‘take a look at the way we were and are.’” (3/22)

“All Statesville bowlers are being called upon to join the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Bowl for Life Slated Monday, April 6 through Saturday April 11, at Pla-Mor Lanes. Volunteer workers and bowlers are needed.” (3/23)

To open in August. “The American Renaissance Charter School will be the first charter school to open in Iredell County. It is a public school and will be funded on a per-pupil basis by the state and the county. It will not answer to the local board of education — just the state board of education, which approved its charter.” (3/24)

Cool Spring School Centennial Celebration on May 2. “The program will include: a centennial video directed by Dr. Frank Beaver (Class of (1956), a centennial booklet researched by O.C. Stonestreet III, local historian, dulcimer selections, photos and memorabilia.” (3/25)

Wade L. Cavin, “a once-penniless Iredell Co. native,” left $4.4 million to alma mater UNC Chapel Hill for need-based scholarships. “Wade Cavin founded Cavin’s Inc., to sell one of the earliest types of copying machines. The business made Cavin wealthy.” (3/26)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 20-26, 1973.

Rep. party chairman Larry Wilson on “Operation Reassessment”, Young Republican plan to get Dems. to switch parties. “Noting that the GOP is outnumbered in Iredell about 20,000 to 8,000 the promotion was not applicable and told the club to concentrate on smaller areas, such as New Hope, where they would stand a ‘better chance and were not so far behind.’” (3/20)

“Those who bought praying mantis egg clusters from the Mayor’s Beautification Commission may pick them up this Saturday at one of the mobile homes set up at Newtowne Shopping Center. Orders for the egg clusters numbered 1,663.” (3/21)

Down In Iredell discusses 1% sales tax as boost to county revenues. “We understand that of the 20 counties that do not have the sales tax about half of them are seriously considering approving such a tax this year. It’s time Iredell County considered it also.” (3/22)

“Finally, help is coming to the congested traffic problem on East Broad Street. We refer to the new traffic signals at the entrance to the Newtowne Plaza Shopping center. The Highway Department will be able to control those cars going in and out of the shopping center.” (3/23)

SIHS 7 NIHS 0. “Alan Cash fanned three and walked five while depending on his teammates for some sparkling defense in the one-hit verdict. Jimmy Waugh finished with a four-for-five worksheet at the plate. Kent Blackwelder’s single was the only hit for North.” (3/24)

For Sale. “1964 Chevrolet Impala SS, red with black interior, 327 with 4 spd. trans., & white letter tires.” (3/26)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, March 20-26, 1948.

“J. C. Rumple, intelligence officer for the Statesville Police department, has been invited to serve as instructor in conducting statewide Law Enforcement Training schools by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” [Better known as Charlie Rumple] (3/20)

Frances Caroline Morrison & Clarence Johnson Allison, Jr. wed. “She is a graduate of Celeste Henkel high and Mitchell college. She has been employed in the office of T.L. Dysard & Son. He attended Cool Springs high and is a veteran of World War II with four years service in the Navy. He is connected with the National Aeronautics Advisory Committee at Langley Field, Virginia.” (3/22)

“Statesville’s population stood at 19,630 at the completion of tabulations for the 1947 city directory. This represents a population gain of almost 2,000, over the 17,874 figure established by the last directory, which was published in 1945.” ( 3/23)

Photo. “Robert ‘Bibber’ McCoy, professional wrestler who lives in Statesville, is shown as he looked when he was one of Jack Dempsey’s right hand men in the coast guard’s physical education program during the last war. Bibber will face ‘Mile High’ Ross on the wrestling card at the fairgrounds Saturday night.” [Ross stood 6 feet 10 inches.] (3/24)

Delmar Sherrill, publicity director Playhouse theater & Mitchell College student. “Delmar has received a personal letter from Jimmy Stewart, with the actor’s return address and such personal notes on it, telling Delmar why he liked roll of the reporter in the movie, ‘Calling Northside 777.’ Delmar is writing an English essay on the movie.” (3/25)

Statesville HS band to give an Easter program Sunday morning. “Members will meet in the band room at 1:30 Sunday morning and will present a musical program from several vantage points in the city. Tentative plans are to close the program in Oakwood cemetery.” (3/26)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, March 22 and 26, 1923.

“Mr. Ira D. Hefner has sold his interest in the Piedmont Café and has bought the American Hot Lunch on east Broad street.” [Hefner’s Café would be a downtown fixture for years. (3/22)

“Mr. C.V. Henkel was notified Wednesday by Mr. J.A. Gardner, of Charlotte, who has the contract for the construction of the annex to the Vance, that the brick, steel, lumber and windows were being assembled and work would begin within 10 days.” (3/22)

“What is hoped to be a permanent athletic association was organized Saturday by the Statesville, Mooresville, and county High schools, whose representatives met with Superintendent J.A. Steele and Mr. L.J. Freel. Statesville, Mooresville, Scott’s, Harmony, Cool Spring and Troutman will compose the association.” (3/22)

“As a result of a meeting which has been in progress at Race Street Methodist church for the past week, there were 55 professions of faith Sunday.” bit Thomas Pinckney Gillespie, 84. “Gillespie was born in Rowan county. He moved to Iredell county when a young man and had lived here since. He was prompt about paying his tax and many of his friends greeted him as ‘Tax-Paid’ Gillespie, he usually being the first, or among the first in the county to pay his tax.” (3/26)

Harmony Rt. 1. “Hunting Creek and South River were very high last week and considerable damage to bottom lands and some bridges were either damaged or washed away. The bridge across the river from Cool Spring to Society church and county line was washed away.” (3/26)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, March 22 and 25, 1898.

“The telephone line has been completed to Monbo and Catawba and was opened Saturday. Statesville can now talk to these points and also to Hickory, Newton, etc., connection being made with the latter at Catawba.” (3/22)

Editorial. The war business is beginning to pall just a little. That is to say, the people are getting tired of waiting. They want something to happen one way or the other and relieve the strain.” (3/22)

“The Observer says Messrs. Woods, Holder, Hartness and Summers, of Iredell, and Woodward, of Alexander county, were accepted at the United States army office in Charlotte and were at once sent to Fortress Monroe.” [Monroe was in Virginia.] (3/33)

“The Blues were out drilling last evening drilling for the war — probably.” (3/22)

“The price of cotton is off again. The depression of the price is by some attributed to the war scare, and this may have something to do with it, but a Statesville cotton man of experience thinks it is due to the manifest disposition of the farmers not to decrease the acreage.” (3/25)

“Postmaster Long has information that his brother, A.T. Long, United States navy is now on the cruiser Minneapolis. The Minneapolis has been ordered to Hampton Roads, where a squadron is being formed in view of the prospective war with Spain.” (3/25)

Editorial. “The report of the court of inquiry which investigated the Maine disaster has been forwarded to Washington and was expected to reach there last night. So far as we can judge from the news at hand, war is imminent. Let us hope, however, that war may be avoided.” (3/25)