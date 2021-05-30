Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, May 31-June 5, 1971.
“When Madge Culver Kestler received her diploma Sunday at Mitchell College, she became the fourth generation in her family to graduate from the school.” [Preceded by her father, grandmother and two great grandmothers.] (5/31)
“Mrs. Louise McIntyre’s arts and crafts exhibit opened at Sherwin-Williams Paint Co. on East Front St. today. Mrs. McIntyre, who has about 75 students working in pottery, copper enamel, weaving and other handicrafts, said the show will be a sidewalk affair.” (6/1)
“The end of May has found the campaign to raise $10,000 to add to matching funds from other sources to purchase land around the site of fort Dobbs still nearly $2,000 short of its goal. The money must be in hand before the state’s fiscal year ends on June 30.” (6/2)
“Overshadowing the graduation of Statesville High School’s class of 1971 Wednesday was announcement of Albert Hiatt’s resignation as principal. A.D. Kornegay, superintendent of the city school system, asked for and received a standing ovation for Hiatt.” (6/3)
Slo-pitch walk-off. “L.C. Weisner blasted a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel M and J Credit by Parker Brother’s Recapping 14-13. Weisner had five hits in the win. Tommy Josey had four hits for the losers.” (6/4)
“The North Carolina Board of Education has approved 42 units in the public kindergarten program, including the Statesville city schools, with the program to be initiated with the 1971 fall term.” (6/5)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 31-June 6, 1945—Military.
“Eighteen-year-old youths are still required to register at their respective Selective Service board despite the new order passed recently, local draft officials point out.” [Changes to the draft law were being discussed in Congress, but no official change had occurred.] (5/31)
“Ensign Arthur Yount, who is stationed at Boston is here for several days leave. Signalman 3/c Charles Rickert is spending a few days leave at his home near Snow Creek. He will report back to his base at Bayonne, N.J. on Monday.” (6/1)
“Sgt. Major Eugene Troutman and Mrs. Troutman returned to their home in Washington yesterday after a visit with relatives here. Mrs. Troutman, formerly Louise Troutman has been here for the past month and Sgt. Troutman just last week.” (6/3)
“S 1/c Edward L. Barkley has received his honorable discharge from the U.S. Naval Separation Center, Charleston, S.C., after serving 23 months. He wears the Asiatic-Pacific, American theater and victory medal ribbons. Prior to entering the Navy on July 7, 1944, he was a farmer.” (6/4)
Frankfurt dateline. “Gen. Joseph T. McNarney said today he had raised his estimate of the minimum necessary period of the occupation of Germany from 10 to 15 years.” (6/5)
“Dempsey Leon Price, MM 1/c, who has been visiting relatives here, has returned to California where he has been assigned shore duty at San Diego. He has been in the Navy for six years.” (6/6)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 31-June 6, 1946—Home front.
“H.C. ‘Kid’ Sharpe has secured a location at 110 East Broad street, across from Purcell’s and has reopened his billiard parlor which he has operated since 1912 in Statesville. Mr. Sharpe is a veteran of the first World War in which he served overseas with the famous 81st or Wildcat Division.” (5/31)
“Approximately ten 4-H club boys with their fathers met with the Iredell County agent last night to formulate plans for a Tractor Maintenance school as a club project and with the aim of developing not only maintenance but expanding use of tractors on the farm.” (6/1)
“Honoring their war casualties and returned servicemen at a special memorial service, members of the First A.R.P. church presented Bibles at Sunday morning worship service to approximately 140 church members who served in World War II. Three members who lost their lives during the war were: Lee Roy Smith, Trent Brady and Gales White.” (6/3)
“County commissioners expressed their appreciation to Mrs. Anne T. Page, Iredell home agent for faithful service in accepting her resignation. Mrs. Page’s successor will be Miss Mary B. Strickland, of Nash county. Miss Strickland served in the WAC for three years.” (6/4)
Veterans at Mitchell College. “Mrs. Frances Stribling, president, has asked persons in Statesville who have a room they would like to rent to a veteran while he attends the college to get in touch with the school immediately. Rooms are being sought for 30 to 50 veterans.” (6/5)
“Dr. Z.P. Mitchell today issued a plea to Iredell dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies. Dr. Mitchell warned that the official vaccinators are required to report to the sheriff’s office all persons who refuse to have their dogs vaccinated or destroyed.” (6/6)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, June 2 and 6, 1921.
Memorial Day: “The different organizations which took part in the celebration formed a procession to Oakwood cemetery, where the graves of two of Statesville’s fallen heroes – Lieut. Hurst Turner and Sergeant Paul Ward – were decorated with flowers and flags and over which was fired a salute, following a prayer by Rev. J.H. Pressly.” (6/2)
Statesville Rt. 1. “These are busy days on the farm. It is work from early to late. No eight-hour jobs in working 10-cent cotton.” (6/2)
Olin Rt. 1. “Mr. D.F. Messick, who was not quite so well a few days ago, is now better. Mrs. D.F. Messick reports the first peach pie of the season.” (6/2)
“The remains of Private Clyde M. Shepherd, wagoner with Wagon Co. D, 30th Division Ammunition Train American Expeditionary Forces, arrived here Saturday and were interred yesterday afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Salem church.” (6/6)
“A large crowd attended the first of the band concerts on the courthouse lawn Friday night and thoroughly enjoyed it.” (6/6)
West Statesville. “Several of the ladies went to the meeting at the tent in south Statesville Saturday night to hear the tobacco and snuff discussion. If the use of tobacco and snuff is so great a sin, what has become of all those good men who are dead and gone who used it? You men that are giving tobacco such a bad name, please answer this question.” 6/6)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, June 2 and 5, 1896.
“Mr. N.P. Watt, of Cool Spring, brought to The Landmark office yesterday the first peaches of the season. Mr. Watt and his neighbor, Mr. David Fox, always run a race as to who will bring the first peaches to The Landmark office each year. This time Mr. Fox was less than an hour behind and he insisted that his peaches were prettier and riper than Mr. Watt’s. (6/2)
Ad. “We are constantly adding to our stock the newest things as they come on the market. A complete line of R. & G. corsets just in from the factory. We have added the newest thing out in the way of a Bicycle Corset. Every lady who rides a wheel should have one. F.A. Sherrill & Co.” (6/2)
“A new bell frame has been made for the town clock. The old frame had rotted.” (6/2)
“The Salisbury World of Wednesday says ‘Two gentlemen were here this morning from Statesville looking for store rooms. They expect to move their mercantile business to this city if suitable store rooms can be secured.’ Who were they?” (6/5)
“There was a tremendous rainfall in Statesville Tuesday night and Wednesday – the heaviest in a long time. All the drought stricken portions of the county are doubtless relieved now. The weather was very cool and fires were comfortable.” (6/5)
Bethany township. “We have enough rain now. This is the first time the land has been thoroughly wet here in two months.” (6/5)