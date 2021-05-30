Out of Our Past

Olin Rt. 1. “Mr. D.F. Messick, who was not quite so well a few days ago, is now better. Mrs. D.F. Messick reports the first peach pie of the season.” (6/2)

“The remains of Private Clyde M. Shepherd, wagoner with Wagon Co. D, 30th Division Ammunition Train American Expeditionary Forces, arrived here Saturday and were interred yesterday afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Salem church.” (6/6)

“A large crowd attended the first of the band concerts on the courthouse lawn Friday night and thoroughly enjoyed it.” (6/6)

West Statesville. “Several of the ladies went to the meeting at the tent in south Statesville Saturday night to hear the tobacco and snuff discussion. If the use of tobacco and snuff is so great a sin, what has become of all those good men who are dead and gone who used it? You men that are giving tobacco such a bad name, please answer this question.” 6/6)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, June 2 and 5, 1896.