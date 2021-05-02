Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, May 3-8, 1971.
Obit Charles Fletcher Moose, 72. “He was a veteran of World War I, served as post commander of the American Legion. He was owner and operator of Moose Concrete Products for over 30 years and was a member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church.” (5/3)
Commissioners award $118,896 in bids for steelwork for cells & kitchen equipment to complete new jail. “Bids had been received on all the work in August 1970, when the original contracts were let, but this work was deleted at that time because of a shortage of funds.” (5/4)
Harmony. “Dr. J.M. Robertson was elected mayor in Tuesday’s election. Elected to two-year terms on the board were William H. Jenkins from Ward 1, Flake Millsaps from Ward 2, Fred Albea from Ward 3 and Thurmond Kinder from Ward 4.” (5/5)
“The first annual meeting of Crescent Electric Membership Corporation has been set for Saturday at the Iredell County Fairgrounds. A record crowd is expected, since the meeting is the first since the merger of the Davie and Cornelius systems.” [covers 11 counties] (5/6)
Queen For a Day contest. “The mother selected ‘Queen For a Day’ will received hundreds of dollars worth of free gifts from the local merchants. The contest, which is sponsored by the Statesville Merchants Association, is held in observance of Mother’s Day.” (5/7)
SHS 3 Albemarle 1. “Clayton Absher raised his record to 7-1. Steve Sloan came on to relieve in the final inning after Albemarle scored their first run and had runners on first and second with one out. Sloan threw two pitches and had Randy Burgess ground into a double play.” 5/8)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 3-9, 1946—Military.
“Captain and Mrs. W.C. Caldwell are expected to arrive here this week-end from a stay at Myrtle Beach. Capt. Caldwell has been overseas for the past 14 months and is now on his terminal leave. He arrived in this country Easter Sunday.” (5/3)
“Clarence Allen Sain, TM 3/c, arrived at his home this week with an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. Sain has been in service a total of 30 months, 11 of which were spent in the Pacific aboard the USS England.” (5/4)
“Statesville, N.C. is represented in Berlin District’s new GI high school by Private First Class Hoyt V. Brown, one of 630 soldier students earning extra credits. Brown, a member of the 78th Division, is studying typing under the GI teachers.” (5/6)
“Yeoman Third Class Jack Hawkins arrived home yesterday to spend a 30-day leave with his parents. Hawkins has been on a tour of duty in the Pacific. At the end of his leave, he will report for further duty to the Naval Station at Washington, D.C.” (5/7)
“David Marsh McLelland, Central school community, arrived from Cleveland, Ohio, where he was undergoing treatment for a jaw-bone wound received in Germany. McLelland fought in the France and Luxembourg campaigns. He was wounded February 21, 1945.” (5/8)
“Sgt. Harry L. Moore landed in San Francisco on May 7. Moore who served with the famous ‘Black Hawk’ division in Europe has been stationed for the past year with the same division on Luzon Island, Philippines with the army of occupation.” (5/9)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, May 3-9, 1946—Home front.
“When they called the Iredell representation of the Veterans Administration ‘Veterans Service’, they really hung the right name on it. April figures show that a total of 985 veterans were interviewed and assisted. Several of the veterans are vets of World War I.” (5/3)
“Miss Francis Stribling, president of Mitchell College, will return to China as a missionary of the Presbyterian church. Miss Stribling accepted her present position with the understanding that she be allowed to return to China when conditions there permitted.” (5/4)
“Approximately one hundred baby chicks on the Parlier farm located on highway seventy to Winston-Salem, thought to have been stolen Saturday evening, were apparently killed by rats, an investigation by deputy sheriff W.P. Johnson revealed.” (5/6)
“Allen Starette, operator of the Starette Typewriter and Adding Machine Service Company, announced today that his place of business had been moved from its former location on East Broad Street to 108 West Front street in the Vance Hotel building.” (5/7)
Georgia Bell peaches gone. “Mr. Hendricks said yesterday that the peach crop experiment at the state farm had been completed and that the orchard had been cut away. Efforts on Hendricks part to keep the nearby orchards were unsuccessful.” (5/8)
Veterans’ Cab Service. “These taxi drivers offer to drive church-goers, free of charge, to the church of their choice, between the hours of 10 and 12 o’clock. Merely phone 9174 and S.B. or Percy Johnson, Pete Hager, Buck Coley, Henry Allen or Raymond Cook will come get you and take you to church.” (5/9)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, May 5 and 9, 1921.
Iredell county commissioners & citizens discuss roads with Wilkesboro chamber of commerce. “Iredell wants the present Wilkesboro road adopted as the connecting road between Iredell and Wilkes’ capitals. At the meeting in Wilkesboro yesterday afternoon, the Wilkes citizens present gave their unanimous approval of the proposition.” (5/5)
Troutman election. “The women of the town, bless ’em, came into the primaries like an avalanche, nominated the men they wanted at the head of the municipality. Just what sort of a two-year program the ladies are going to put over on us we do not know, but we are helpless. The women voters are in the ascendency and we will have to line up.” (5/5)
City school board. “Mr. R.M. Gray was elected superintendent of the city schools for next year. Mr. Gray has been acting as superintendent since superintendent Prof. D. Matt. Thompson became incapacitated.” (5/9)
“Among those who received license as chiropractors, at the meeting in Winston-Salem last week, were Miss Eva Cathey, of Statesville, and Mr. R.L. McKee, of Mooresville.” (5/9)
Harmony. “The farmers are the bluest they have been for many years on account of low prices for their products and other things which they have to buy, the prices are still soaring. They think it is high time that things were righting themselves.” (5/9)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, May 5 and 8, 1896.
“At the meeting of the board of aldermen yesterday afternoon the most important business transacted was the closing of the old cemetery. Hereafter no interments at all will be allowed there.” [old Fourth Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery] (5/5)
“From May 1st, 1895, to May 1st, 1896, there were 17 interments in Oakwood cemetery of persons living inside the corporate limits. During the year there was a total of 184 interments, not including transfers from the old cemetery, but 167 of those were from the outside.” (5/5)
Mr. J.W. Copeland is building a bicycle track in the western limits of town just across the Taylorsville railroad. He hopes to have it completed this week.” 5/5)
“Mr. B.F. Long and family moved into their new home this week. There are eleven rooms exclusive of storage rooms, closets, basement, &c. The rooms are finished in North Carolina native woods – sycamore, birch, maple, oak and pine. The house is fitted with all the modern appliances and conveniences – water works (hot and cold water) bath-rooms, sewerage, electric bells, heating apparatus &c.” (5/8)
Amity letter on bicycle riders. “Amity has only one – Mr. Geo. J. Templeton. Probably some more of our young men will follow suit when they have the ready cash to spare, but I hope our young ladies won’t do so. I don’t want to be called an old fogy nor cranky, but I do think that bloomers and bicycles look a shade more becoming for men.” (5/8)