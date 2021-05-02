Out of Our Past

“Allen Starette, operator of the Starette Typewriter and Adding Machine Service Company, announced today that his place of business had been moved from its former location on East Broad Street to 108 West Front street in the Vance Hotel building.” (5/7)

Georgia Bell peaches gone. “Mr. Hendricks said yesterday that the peach crop experiment at the state farm had been completed and that the orchard had been cut away. Efforts on Hendricks part to keep the nearby orchards were unsuccessful.” (5/8)

Veterans’ Cab Service. “These taxi drivers offer to drive church-goers, free of charge, to the church of their choice, between the hours of 10 and 12 o’clock. Merely phone 9174 and S.B. or Percy Johnson, Pete Hager, Buck Coley, Henry Allen or Raymond Cook will come get you and take you to church.” (5/9)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, May 5 and 9, 1921.

Iredell county commissioners & citizens discuss roads with Wilkesboro chamber of commerce. “Iredell wants the present Wilkesboro road adopted as the connecting road between Iredell and Wilkes’ capitals. At the meeting in Wilkesboro yesterday afternoon, the Wilkes citizens present gave their unanimous approval of the proposition.” (5/5)