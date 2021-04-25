Out of Our Past

Dr. Wallace Hoffmann heading local fund drive for Jewish refugees. “Quota for this section is $4,500. Homeless, hungry and still suffering from the aftermath of war, these Jewish survivors of the Nazi purge are in desperate need of elementary essentials.” (5/1)

Rogers-Winters Co. opens for business. “Although the building is not entirely complete due to scarcity of glass for front windows, it is modern in every respect and is a splendid addition to the development of the city.” (5/2)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, April 28 and May 2, 1921.

“Dr. J.H. McClellan, who held the rank of captain in the Medical corps and had charge of a hospital in Bialystok, Poland, during the war has arrived from New York, where he landed on April 19. Dr. McClellan sailed on the steamship Canada. After the armistice Dr. McClellan served in the Polish army for three months.” (4/28)

“Mr. Pearl S. West has completed three houses recently and has filled them with renters. Mr. West has set a pace for others for taking care of the housing proposition. He has not done much talking, it is observed, but has acted. There are doubtless many more in Statesville who can do just what Mr. West has done and thereby aid in supplying the houses so badly needed.” (4/28)