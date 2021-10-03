Out of Our Past

“The annual Harmony Hill Camp Meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11. This will mark the 130th year of the camp meeting. Worship services will start at 7 p.m. each day and will be held under a big tent. A prelude of special music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the services will be Dr. Richard Capps, Director of Missions for the Liberty Baptist Association in Thomasville.” (10/7)

“Photo: Jane Wooten Hartzog, a Statesville native, was elected governor of the N.C. District of Pilot International. As governor, Hartzog will also serve in the Board of Directors for the organization. Hartzog is the daughter of J.C. Wooten and the late Evaline Nash Wooten. She lives in Durham and is officer administrator for a general practitioner. She has been a Pilot for 14 years. North Carolina is the fifth largest district in the organization with 1,100 members and 19 clubs.” (10/8)

“Statesville’s Lady Greyhounds tennis team doesn’t rebuild, they reload. For the past twelve years, the Statesville High girls tennis squad has dominated play in the Foothills Athletic Conference. More recently the team has also been a force in the North Carolina state 3A tournament. On Monday, against South Iredell, the Hounds wrapped up another league title, their 11th in 13 years, and won match number 223, against 31 losses, for head coach Wayne Harwell.” (10/9)