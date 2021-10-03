Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Statesville Record & Landmark, Oct. 4-10, 1996.
“You might think North Iredell head coach Charles Love would rather skip this week’s final non-conference game against Hickory. Love’s Raiders will be entering Frank Barger Stadium with a 2-3 record and are coming off a 41-12 loss to Ragsdale last Friday. The Red Tornadoes, on the other hand, will be sporting a 6-0 record, a number two ranking in the most recent Associated Press state high school poll and one of the best all around teams in the state.” (10/4)
“Maybe it was the cold. It seemed like every time Sun Valley touched the ball in the first half against South Iredell Friday night they were trying to juggle ice cubes. Six times the Spartans fumbled in the first half alone. Though they lost only one to the Vikings, those errors were indicative of how things would be as South rolled to a 39-0 non-conference victory at Viking Valley.” (10/5)
“It was cold enough for toboggans instead of painters’ caps but the weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of volunteers taking part in Saturday’s Paint-A-Thon. Sponsored by Valspar Corporation, IMPACT (Iredell Men Preparing Appropriately for Community Transformation), Chamber of Commerce, folks from at least 13 school, church, civic and community groups spent the day scraping, painting, and in some cases, repairing 10 houses throughout the community.” (10/6)
“The annual Harmony Hill Camp Meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11. This will mark the 130th year of the camp meeting. Worship services will start at 7 p.m. each day and will be held under a big tent. A prelude of special music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the services will be Dr. Richard Capps, Director of Missions for the Liberty Baptist Association in Thomasville.” (10/7)
“Photo: Jane Wooten Hartzog, a Statesville native, was elected governor of the N.C. District of Pilot International. As governor, Hartzog will also serve in the Board of Directors for the organization. Hartzog is the daughter of J.C. Wooten and the late Evaline Nash Wooten. She lives in Durham and is officer administrator for a general practitioner. She has been a Pilot for 14 years. North Carolina is the fifth largest district in the organization with 1,100 members and 19 clubs.” (10/8)
“Statesville’s Lady Greyhounds tennis team doesn’t rebuild, they reload. For the past twelve years, the Statesville High girls tennis squad has dominated play in the Foothills Athletic Conference. More recently the team has also been a force in the North Carolina state 3A tournament. On Monday, against South Iredell, the Hounds wrapped up another league title, their 11th in 13 years, and won match number 223, against 31 losses, for head coach Wayne Harwell.” (10/9)
“Photo: Joseph Henninger, M.D., a retired local physician, was recently honored by the Iredell County Medical Society for having spent 50 years as a licensed physician. He was given a certificate and pin, in recognition of his medical services. From left are Duncan McCall Jr., M.D., secretary of the society; Henninger, and Eugene Wells, M.D., president of the society.” (10/10)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Oct. 4-9, 1971.
Mrs. J.P. Huskins new publicity chairman Democratic Women of NC. “Mrs. Huskins, a member of the news staff of the Record & Landmark and a past president of North Carolina Press Women, will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mrs. George Miller.” (10/4)
County commission. “The board also awarded a contract to Carolina Motor Company of Statesville for a 1972 Pinto which will be used by the county electrical inspector. The low bid was $2,371.38.” (10/5)
Excerpt grand jury facilities report. “The grand jury found there was inadequate lighting of the outside areas around the county’s two high schools for the protection of citizens and students attending evening events there.” (sent to commissioners & county school board) (10/6)
Courthouse ready. “Present plans call for the clerk of court to begin moving the latter part of next week, and the register of deeds office to be moved beginning Oct. 18. The week of Oct. 18 is likely to be the first time court sessions will be held in the new facility.” (10/7)
Jack Adams, architect & City of Progress Kiwanis Club member gives club courthouse tour. “Of special interest were the three gold carpeted courtrooms. Several members commented on the natural oak woodwork which, Adams explained, were done by Blanton & Moore of Barium Springs.” (10/8)
North Davidson 34, NIHS 12. “Coach Jim Conger’s sophomore-studded eleven continued its improvement. Terry Fox, the lone senior, scored the Raiders final tally. Kenny Mitchell fired a 21-yard pass to Fox.” (first TD 87-yard kickoff return by Walter Jackson) (10/9)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Oct. 4-10, 1946.
Ex-GIs & families visit Veterans’ Court on Sundays. “Approximately half of the houses have been put together and placed on their concrete foundations. The houses are fast being completed and after some painting is done many of them will be ready for occupancy.” (10/4)
“The Rev. Herman Nicholson of this city was among eight young men received yesterday into full connection with the Western North Carolina Conference of the Methodist church. Rev. Nicholson has recently returned from service as a Navy chaplain.” (10/5)
“With the arrival of J.P. Huskins and Sid Bost, the Statesville Daily Record today goes under the direction of new management. Many persons told us that Statesville could not support two daily newspapers. We have decided not to worry about it. It will be our purpose to make The Daily Record big enough for Statesville.” (10/7)
“Down In Iredell” replaces “Seen and Heard About Town.” “The new management feels ‘Down in Iredell’ will be a better title, since many of the goings, comings and doings recorded are of county origin. If you know anything unusual, funny, touching or torrid, let us know.” (10/8)
“Marvin W. Raymer today became associated with Nicholson Funeral Home beginning an apprenticeship as funeral director and embalmer. Raymer served three years in the Army, two were overseas. Prior to the service, he was employed at the Statesville Flour Mill.” (10/9)
“Further action to speed traffic was made by the board in authorizing the chief of police to prohibit any turns on the public square. Traffic will be directed straight through on both Broad and Center streets. Left turns will also be prohibited for entering or leaving Court Street.” (10/10)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Oct. 6 and 10, 1921.
County school board. “A delegation from Harmony laid before the board plans for the enlargement of the arbor at Harmony. The board approved their plans.” (Because Harmony Hill camp ground, which began in 1847, was on school property, the school board had to OK any work.) (10/6)
Harmony. “There will be preaching at the arbor Sunday, as it is the usual campmeeting day. The weather indicates that all the new coats and hats can be worn comfortably.” (10/6)
“Messrs. Eugene Morrison Sr., and Eugene Morrison Jr., left Tuesday for New York, where they will attend the World Series baseball games.” (10/6)
County pays its bills. “…Postal Telegraph Co., telegrams for county, $10.86….” (10/6)
“Mr. W.A. Tinsley, of Atlanta, was in town looking for a building for the purpose of opening a hardware store. A suitable building was not located, but Mr. Tinsley is conferring with members of the Chamber of Commerce about the probable erection of a building.” (10/10)
“Soccer football will be started this afternoon at 3:15 at Bristol Park. This game is for the boys of the advanced grammar grades and high school. Permanent teams will be organized as soon as the boys become familiar with the game.” (10/10)
Mooresville. “Road builders are at work on the road in the southern end of town, and as the road is being torn up, travel is being detoured by Shearer’s Chapel to Davidson.” (Part of the new improved road from Charlotte to Statesville.) (10/10)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Oct. 6 and 9, 1896.
“A commendable effort is being made to beautify the Presbyterian church yard. Mr. J.W. Copeland has had it plowed and harrowed and walks are being made. The yard will be sown in grass in the spring.” (10/6)
County commissioners. “Clay Jurney, who has a county scholarship in the Agricultural and Mechanical College at Raleigh, notified the board that he could not attend on account of ill health. Jas. R. Hill was appointed to the vacancy.” (10/6)
“Dr. Hill, of Iredell, reports to the September bulletin of the State board of health that there is ‘malarial and typhoid fever to some extent.’” (10/6)
“Statesville Republicans will raise a McKinley flag.” (10/6)
“The Statesville Telephone exchange continues to be enlarged. There are 67 or 68 ’phones in and new ones are being added.” (10/9)
Friday night debates at Olin. “Question, ‘Resolved, that woman has the same right to take the initiative when the betrothal is made as man.’ The ten ladies present decided it by ballot. Nine voted for the affirmative and one for the negative. Your readers can judge by this whether our ladies are conservative or progressive.” (10/9)
Ad. “Democratic, Republican, Populist tickets. We are specially prepared to print your County Tickets promptly and according to law. The Landmark Job Office” (Each party was responsible for its own ballots until NC adopted the secret or Australian ballot in 1929.) (10/9)